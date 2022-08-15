ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTOS: Back to school in the Upstate

 4 days ago

(WSPA) – Kids throughout the Upstate returned to school Monday and shared photos of their first day back.

If you’d like to submit a photo email us at news@wspa.com, or send us a message on Facebook .

Be sure to fill out this form as well (it should only take a few seconds and gives us permission to use)!

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02meuF_0hHcIDZo00
    Credit: Andres Avila, Rayden Steadman, Joslyn Avila, Julisia Avila
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uDMRj_0hHcIDZo00
    Tristan Brown (First day of 6th grade at Beech Springs Intermediate) no credit
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TE3Ug_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of school!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JaIxQ_0hHcIDZo00
    Kensington Skipper (1st Day of 2nd Grade at Abner Creek Academy)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xhCLW_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of school! (Source: Reniro Davis)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FbiLO_0hHcIDZo00
    Lillian Sprouse (10th grade)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ia7tS_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of 6th grade
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRace_0hHcIDZo00
    Tarah (12th grade)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J1ubb_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of school!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zQRcD_0hHcIDZo00
    Michaela & Michenzie (Northwest Middle 7th grade)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GrIFC_0hHcIDZo00
    Gracie (1st), Benjamin (6th) and Charlie (10th)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=399h6S_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of 8th grade!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNaJt_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of 2nd grade and 5K!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049RU2_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of 5th grade, 3rd grade, 1st grade, and 5K! (Credit: Megan Holder)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGFCe_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of 1st grade and 4K!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zWkuz_0hHcIDZo00
    Jasmine Parris (11th grade)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26gaxq_0hHcIDZo00
    Elyse Cunningham and Elaya Cunningham
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkO1R_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of 1st grade and 7th grade (Credit: Kayla Mullinax)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1frr24_0hHcIDZo00
    Coach Rentz & Crew
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J9cWE_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of 3rd grade!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EwNRL_0hHcIDZo00
    Alex (First day of 7th grade)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sj4GA_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of 1st grade (Credit: Whitney Munsey)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gd6z6_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of 3rd and 5th grade!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01pthn_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of senior year! (Credit: Penny Berry)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MseC3_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of 4th and 7th grade!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kMOcD_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of school! (Credit: Ann Greenleaf)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HyHd9_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of school (Credit: Whitney Hunter)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Swwjl_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of school (Credit: Whitney Hunter)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWPwd_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of school (Credit: Whitney Hunter)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X9JV0_0hHcIDZo00
    Xander Buccheri-9th grade at Gaffney High and Lorelie Buccheri-5th grade at Corinth Elementary (Credit: Jessica Owensby)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUFmH_0hHcIDZo00
    Nathan’s first day of 5th grade
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=154IAx_0hHcIDZo00
    Bryson’s first day of 3rd grade (Credit: Sara Evans)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MU3OX_0hHcIDZo00
    Alana Ray’s first day of 3rd grade
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NKAjH_0hHcIDZo00
    Abbie (9th), Kyler (4th) and Stella (5k) Credit: Brooke Spencer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2unJss_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of school!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=114uv4_0hHcIDZo00
    Noah’s first day of 8th grade
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iOSgt_0hHcIDZo00
    Koren’s first day of 10th grade (credit: Leigh LaFoy)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QdbbM_0hHcIDZo00
    Ava’s first day of 1st grade (credit: Leigh LaFoy)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VtqDJ_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of 7th and 3rd grade (Credit: Kimberly and Billy Doster)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4chdXn_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of 3K!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qEjxr_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of 1st grade and 9th grade!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tqcU8_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of 7th and 3rd grade!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WwKLZ_0hHcIDZo00
    Braxtyn (4th) and Brylee (4K) Littlejohn’s first day of school
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QC2Ln_0hHcIDZo00
    1st day of 5th grade
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26XMbI_0hHcIDZo00
    William Ruppe’s first day of 1st grade (Credit : Hayden Black)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ap7Uk_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of 2nd grade at Duncan Elementary
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wii7A_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of school!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wTIJX_0hHcIDZo00
    Caleb’s first day of 2nd grade!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q55qh_0hHcIDZo00
    Kaylee (9th) and Cash’s (4th) first day of school
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CRxnH_0hHcIDZo00
    First of 3rd grade!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aevq2_0hHcIDZo00
    Abigail’s first day of 4K (Credit: Denise Burns)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17VdAE_0hHcIDZo00
    Jayden first day of 5th grade (Credit: Denise Burns)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46x5Rq_0hHcIDZo00
    Kenneth and Kaylynn Williams’ first day of school (Credit: Danielle Williams)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Jezs_0hHcIDZo00
    Adelyn (4th) and Piper (2nd) (Credit: Autumn Kimbrell)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17X2md_0hHcIDZo00
    Parker’s first day of 11th grade (Credit: Autumn Kimbrell)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBxDm_0hHcIDZo00
    Ayden’s first day of 4th grade
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asvmU_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of 6th grade and 11th grade
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qLP2s_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of 2nd grade
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23PU4B_0hHcIDZo00
    Layla Brown’s first day of 1st grade
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Akjkc_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of school
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ah07w_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of 2nd grade for Wesleigh
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AR0Hz_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of school for Ryker (Credit: Denise Phillips)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C3VvC_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of school for Kaliyah and Kaylah (Credit: Chavonda Eady)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FHaj_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of school for Ameila (Credit: Chavonda Eady)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F6pV2_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of 6th grade for Isaac Humphries
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJhvv_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of 3rd grade for Bentley Spencer
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MDpx3_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of school for Mason (10th) and Jayse (4K)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q59Ya_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of school for Maddie and Caden
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZFVT_0hHcIDZo00
    Mimi’s first day of 3rd grade (Credit: Jessica Mayne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=064DtI_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of school for Rylee (4th) and Jackson (2nd) (Credit: Roanna Cobb)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UsWBB_0hHcIDZo00
    Chloe’s first day of 4th grade in Union
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRqMj_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of 2nd grade
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQ2My_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of 3K!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01B6P9_0hHcIDZo00
    Jaydence (10th), Jordyn (7th), Jayda (3rd), and Jaliyah (4th) Joyner
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39R4vv_0hHcIDZo00
    Serena’s first day of 11th grade (Credit: Tosha Serratos)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Lwil_0hHcIDZo00
    Michael’s first day of 11th grade (Credit: Tosha Serratos)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HpEpK_0hHcIDZo00
    Angleina’s first day of 9th grade (Credit: Tosha Serratos)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hncSQ_0hHcIDZo00
    Jessenia’s first day of 7th grade (Credit: Tosha Serratos)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcA1E_0hHcIDZo00
    Noah’s first day of 4th grade
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VqmQP_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of school
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fi516_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of school!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27pR2s_0hHcIDZo00
    Mallory’s first day of 4K!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCr5e_0hHcIDZo00
    Orlando Hess-Tharpe’s first day of 12th grade
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TD2FA_0hHcIDZo00
    Finley’s first day of 4K
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnlYB_0hHcIDZo00
    Colton’s first day of 3rd grade (Credit: Lauren Allison)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GquI8_0hHcIDZo00
    First day of school (Credit: Kaycie Daniels)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ItDY3_0hHcIDZo00
    Ethan’s first day of 4K
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

