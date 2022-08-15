In sad news out of Norway, beloved walrus Freya had to be euthanized after tourists became too friendly around her. Freya spent her time in the Oslofjord climbing up on boats and piers. Officials claimed she had become a risk to public safety earlier this week. They warned tourists not to get close to the 1,300-pound walrus. But, oftentimes visitors would gather around her for pictures or swim with her in the fjord waters.

ANIMALS ・ 18 HOURS AGO