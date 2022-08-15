Read full article on original website
firststateupdate.com
Police Release Video In Hit-And-Run Suspect Vehicle, Motorcycle Rider In Critical Condition
New Castle County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a hit-and-run suspect that left a 78-year-old in critical condition, according to police. Detectives from the Traffic Services Unit obtained surveillance footage of a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month. The footage shows a 2017-2020 Honda CRV ivory/cream color, with heavy right-side damage.
fox29.com
Woman killed in Oxford Circle crash was pulled from wreckage by driver who fled, police say
OXFORD CIRCLE - Police are investigating a crash that left one woman dead in Oxford Circle early Friday morning. According to authorities, the crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on Roosevelt Boulevard at Devereaux Avenue. Police found a 34-year-old woman, identified as Izairaliz Espinoza, lying on the ground near a...
firststateupdate.com
Friday Morning Police Pursuit Ends With Rollover Crash In Dover, Driver GOA
At around 1:40 Friday morning rescue crews were dispatched to South Bay Road and Route 1 for reports of a vehicle crash with entrapment. While en route crews learned that Delaware State Police were pursuing a vehicle when it hit a bridge and rolled over. When crews arrived on scene...
firststateupdate.com
Boy Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle In Bear
The New Castle County Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian. Officials said at approximately 8:35 p.m. the Christiana Fire Company along with the New Castle County Paramedics were requested to respond to the 700 block of Walther Road, in Bear, for a subject struck by an automobile.
firststateupdate.com
Two Passengers, 25, 3 Critically Injured After Car Slams Into Tree, Driver Stable
New Castle County Police are investigating a crash that left two critically injured late Wednesday. At approximately 10:33 p.m., the New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS) and Christiana Fire Company were dispatched to the area of Rivers End Drive and Smalleys Dam Road, in the Woodland Trails Neighborhood, for the report of a motor vehicle collision with entrapment, according to NCCEMS S/Sergeant Abigail Haas.
Police Arrest Newark Man for Carrying Loaded Gun
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Newark man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on August 12 at approximately 8:34 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the area of A and Chapel Streets when they made contact with 26-year-old David King. King was stopped and found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and 33.8 grams of marijuana.
fox29.com
Police: Delaware man arrested for DUI after crashing into police car on interstate
NEW CASTLE, Del. - Police say a man was under the influence Monday night when he collided with a police car, injuring himself and an officer. Jose Sanchez Tecuapacho, 38, of New Castle, was driving on I-495 around 8 p.m. when he reportedly rear-ended a marked patrol vehicle with its emergency lights activated.
firststateupdate.com
Woman Shot On Tuesday Has Succumbed To Her Injuries
The 37-year-old woman that was shot last Tuesday in Wilmington has succumbed to her injuries police announced Friday. Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Washington Street. Police said they located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim and a...
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify 19-Year-Old Shot And Killed Late Sunday Evening
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:44 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of North Monroe Street. Police said that as a result of the shooting 19-year-old Marell Lowe succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged...
Two Critically Injured in Wilmington Shooting, Police Investigate
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Tuesday at approximately 4:50 p.m. in the 700 block of North Washington Street. Police located a 22-year-old male gunshot victim and a 37-year-old female gunshot victim, who were both transported to the hospital in critical condition. This is a developing story and will be updated as details are released.
Philly Police Need Public's Help Reuniting Crash Victim With Family
Police in Philadelphia are seeking the public's help in reuniting a newly-identified crash victim with her family. The woman had just awoken from a two-week coma at Albert Einstein Medical Center when staff contacted local police for help because she had no identifying information on her to allow them to contact her loved ones.
firststateupdate.com
Two Corrections Officers Reportedly Beaten By Inmate In Smyrna Thursday
The Delaware Department of Correction is investigating an assault on two correctional officers at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, according to multiple sources familiar with the incident. Sources tell FSU that two officers were doing their rounds in the C-Wing of the prison where they encountered a...
WDEL 1150AM
WPD identifies Sunday's shooting victim
Wilmington Police are still investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. The victim was identified Wednesday as 19-year old Marell Lowe. He was shot and killed Sunday night around 9:45pm on North Monroe Street.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Delaware Man Struck And Killed In Maryland Big Rig “Hit-And-Run”
Maryland State Police are searching for the vehicle and driver believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning in Wicomico County, according to officials. Authorities said the preliminary investigation revealed that the male victim was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 13 from...
fox29.com
Homes evacuated after car crashes into house in Coatesville, causes gas leak
COATESVILLE, Pa. - A vehicle crashed into a Coatesville home forced an entire block of homes to be evacuated after a gas leak. Chester County officials said a vehicle hit a residence on Gibbons Avenue Wednesday night, just after 9 p.m. The crash caused a gas leak. Coatesville Police evacuated...
WDEL 1150AM
WPD says it has solved a 2016 cold case murder
Two men are being charged in a Wilmington cold case murder. Murad Diggs, 39, and Raheem Brown, 33, are charged in the shooting death of Terrance Kinard, 34, who was gunned down in May 2016 in the city's Hilltop neighborhood. WPD's Cold Case Unit never stopped investigating the shooting. Cold...
firststateupdate.com
Video: Two-Alarm Townhouse Fire In Elkton Displaces Five
Just before 4:45, Thursday afternoon firefighters from the Singerly Volunteer Fire Company responded to Whitetail Way in Elkton. MD. for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews reported heavy smoke showing from the building. Shortly after arrival Command stuck a second alarm which brought additional firefighters from New Castle County, DE., Cecil County, MD., and Chester county, PA.
Juvenile Arrested for Assault in West Chester
WEST CHESTER, PA — In West Chester, a juvenile was arrested and charged with simple assault and harassment. According to West Chester Police, the juvenile was identified and taken into custody after an investigation revealed that they were responsible for the assault that occurred in the 50 block of East Chestnut Street on August 16th, 2022, just before 8:00 P.M.
Armed relative returns fire after victim shot multiple times sitting on Philly porch: Police
A relative armed with a gun rushed out of the home and fired at the gunmen, police say.
phillyvoice.com
Golf cart driver killed in collision with car at Chester County course
A golfer at Loch Nairn Golf Club was killed Saturday night in a collision with a car on Church Road in West Marlborough Township, authorities said. The man was driving across Church Road, near McCue Road, when the collision occurred around 8 p.m. He suffered fatal injuries after he was ejected from the cart. He died at the scene.
