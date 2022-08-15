Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Black Hawk Deputies respond to crash
Black Hawk County — Black Hawk County Sheriff Deputies responded to a car accident Thursday afternoon outside of Waterloo. At approximately 2:55 p.m., Black Hawk County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Ansborough Avenue and West Griffith Road for a motor vehicle accident. The accident involved a...
KCRG.com
Waterloo man arrested following fatal house fire
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, Waterloo Police and Waterloo Fire were sent to the 300 block of E. 2nd Street for a report of a house fire. Responders worked to extinguish the fire. A subject was located side the house. They were taken to an area hospital where they later died.
KWQC
Deputies identify drivers in Scott County vehicle versus tractor crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Deputies have identified the drivers of the vehicle and tractor involved in the crash Monday in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road. According to deputies, 36-year-old Matthew Kelting of Wheatland was driving the tractor with his child in the passenger seat, they had injuries from the crash and have since been released from the hospital in ‘stable condition.’
KCRG.com
Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at 4:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to calls for shots fired in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue SE. Upon arrival, responding officers found a female victim who had been struck by an errant bullet while inside her home. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. They appear to be non-life-threatening.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Independence Police respond to burglary
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday morning, Independence Police responded to a report of a burglary at a business in the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue SE. Investigators say suspects used force to gain entry to the business and remove distinct items. The investigation is ongoing. Store management is working with...
KCRG.com
Lane closed on I-80 near West Branch after accident; back open
WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - An accident has caused part of I-80 westbound to be temporarily blocked off while emergency personnel respond to the incident. Iowa DOT says I-80 westbound Between Exit 254: County Road X30 and Exit 249: Herbert Hoover Highway aka County Road F44 (West Branch) is blocked.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa motorcyclist seriously injured in Tuesday crash
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa motorcycle rider was injured in a Tuesday morning crash involving a car. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bruce Street and Boone Ave. in Ottumwa. According to the Ottumwa Police Department, a motorcycle driven by Dalton Hansen, 25, of...
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls Police requesting help in finding missing woman
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Falls Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing woman. 64-year-old Luann Gates was reported missing on August 18th at around 9:30 pm. She was last seen leaving her residence around 3:00 pm that day. Gates is roughly 5′7″ in height...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
KCJJ
Solon OWI suspect accused of stealing, destroying vials of his own blood at UIHC
A Solon drunk driving suspect reportedly tried to destroy evidence in the case by stealing vials of his own blood and destroying them. Johnson County deputies pulled over a 2020 GMC Sierra K1500 just after 11:00 Thursday night for speeding on Market Street near 3rd Street. The driver, 36-year-old Juan Martinez Lopez of Ely, allegedly showed signs of intoxication, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and refused breath testing. An open tallboy of Bud Light was located in the cup holder. Martinez Lopez has multiple previous drunk driving convictions.
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
Classes for families impacted by mental illness head to rural Iowa. Leaders with Linn County's chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness are working to get more mental health resources to people in rural parts of Iowa. Updated: 36 minutes ago. The Lansing New Albin Police Department says it...
KWQC
1 injured in Muscatine mobile home fire
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured and two cats died in a mobile home fire in Muscatine Tuesday. The Muscatine Fire Department responded around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Cyril Avenue for a report of a mobile home fire with two animals inside, according to a media release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police investigating after woman hit by stray bullet in her home
Researchers say Women may be at higher risk for long covid. Iowa State Fair staple keeps returning for more than just hot dogs. One state fair stand has nearly 5 decades worth of experience cooking hot dogs for the event. But the crowds aren't the only thing keeping this family-run operation coming back every year.
kwayradio.com
Woman Led Police on Chase
A Waterloo motorcyclist was arrested after she fled from police and ran several red lights, according to KWWL. Police originally witnessed the motorcycle weaving in and out of traffic near the intersection of W. 4th St and Ansbororough Ave. The officer followed the motorcycle and witnessed the driver, identified as Kra-Saunda-La-Nia Lloyd, blow through multiple red lights. The chase came to a close in Cedar Falls after Lloyd appeared to suffer damage to her engine. Police found marijuana and a 9mm handgun on Lloyd. She has been charged with Eluding, Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Weapons While in Possession of Controlled Substances. She was taken to the Black Hawk County Jail.
KCJJ
UI student arrested after downtown Iowa City police chase
A University of Iowa student is in custody after allegedly leading an overnight police chase through downtown Iowa City. Iowa City Police say they observed a 2014 Volkswagen Passat squeal its tires as it turned from westbound Washington Street to northbound Clinton Street just after 1am Friday. The car reportedly fishtailed near several pedestrians, then sped up Clinton Street before turning westbound the wrong way on Jefferson Street. The car reached speeds of over 25 miles per hour over the speed limit as police pursued with their lights and siren activated.
KCJJ
Suspect in July Iowa City police chase in custody
The suspect in an Iowa City police chase is now in custody. 31-year-old Morgan Powell of Westwinds Drive was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 11:15 Wednesday night. Iowa City Police say Powell was wanted after leading officers on a chase just after 5:30pm on July 26th. According to arrest records, police noticed Powell driving a 2006 Chevy Impala with no front license plate and illegal tint on the front windows on the 1200 block of Gilbert Court. He was also reportedly not wearing a seat belt.
KCRG.com
Our Town: NICC expansion near completion
Our Town: Peosta Elementary is a school filled with new beginnings. Peosta Elementary had to expand its building not once, but twice in five years. Teen charged with killing Fairfield teacher wants trial delayed. Updated: 2 hours ago. Investigators say Miller, who is charged with first-degree murder, and another teenager...
KCRG.com
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
KCRG.com
Police continue to search for answers after woman is hit by bullet inside her home
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Cedar Rapids Police are still working to figure out how a woman was struck by a bullet while inside her home. They say the shooting happened yesterday afternoon in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue southeast. Neighbors we spoke with said they did not witness anything,...
KCJJ
Grass fire ties up traffic on I-80
A Wednesday afternoon grass fire tied up traffic on Interstate 80 in Cedar County. Durant firefighters were called to westbound mile marker 275 just before 1pm. Online records indicate the left lane was closed while fire crews extinguished the blaze. There were no reported accidents or injuries.
Comments / 0