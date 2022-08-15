Read full article on original website
WIFR
3 arrested for public indecency by Winnebago Co. deputies
(WIFR) - Complaints of suspicious activity in area forest preserves prompted an undercover investigation which resulted in three arrests this week. Thomas S. Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Ill., Richard D. Wince, 67, of Kirkland, Ill. and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford all face public indecency charges. The investigation was...
WIFR
33-year-old Rockford man identified, charged after standoff, shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police have identified and charged the suspect connected with an hours-long standoff after a shooting incident Tuesday. Geround Brown, 33, of Rockford faces seven charges including aggravated domestic battery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to...
WBAY Green Bay
August 19 marks 30 years since disappearance of Laurie Depies
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 30 years since the disappearance of Laurie Depies. Depies was last seen on Aug. 19, 1992. Depies was 20-years-old when she disappeared from the parking lot of her boyfriend’s apartment complex in the former Town of the Menasha. (It is now known as Fox Crossing.)
WIFR
Rockford man charged with grooming a minor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 35-year-old Rockford man was arrested Tuesday for reportedly having inappropriate contact with a minor. Daniel Garcia faces one count of grooming. Rockford police received a report on June 24 of an adult male using the internet to inappropriately contact a child under the age of 13.
WBAY Green Bay
Man charged with killing children convicted in jail escape attempt
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of killing his children in Kaukauna has been found guilty of attempting to escape from jail. On Aug. 18, Matthew Beyer, 38, pleaded no contest to charges of Taking Hostages/Release w/o Bodily Harm and Attempted Escape- Criminal Arrest. Sentencing is scheduled for...
WISN
Milwaukee mom shot by neighbor during alleged dispute
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mom of six is recovering at home after she suffered a gunshot wound to her left shoulder. It happened Sunday morning when Gertrude Byrd said she was sitting on her porch near North 79th Street and Courtland Avenue as two of her children played in the front yard.
Rockford woman arrested for shots fired
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
Rockford teen shoots man after argument
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a teenager that they said shot a man after an argument. A 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital around 1:55 p.m. Sunday, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers were told that the victim was walking in the 200 block of […]
WISN
Milwaukee woman taken into custody, police investigate homicide
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened about 8:46 a.m. Wednesday on 28th Street and McKinley Boulevard. The unidentified man sustained fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. The suspect, a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman, was arrested in connection to the...
WBAY Green Bay
Five hurt in Waupaca County crash
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt in a crash in Waupaca County Thursday evening. Just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a crash on Hillside Road east of Bridge Road in the Town of Union. A report came in that two people were trapped in...
WIFR
Rockford man knifed by female intruder; investigation underway
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Rockford man was treated for injuries early Saturday after he found a female intruder in his apartment. Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, August 13, Rockford police dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a report of a stabbing. When...
WBAY Green Bay
Two arrested in Green Bay human trafficking operation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested as result of a human trafficking operation in Green Bay. On Aug. 18, Green Bay Police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a one-day operation. Detectives and DCI agents investigated suspects involved in child sex trafficking and human trafficking.
Rockford 15-year-old with loaded gun arrested
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old from Rockford is in Juvenile Detention after a loaded handgun was found on him. Rockford Police SCOPE officers responded to the 2700 block of Broadway around 8:55 p.m. Thursday for a report of suspicious persons near Broadway Food and Liquor, according to the department. Officers found two people matching […]
Man sentenced 40 years in prison for shooting, killing Za'layla Jenkins in 2016
Otha Brown was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of 9-year-old Za'layla Jenkins in 2016.
Rockford man arrested after fleeing police twice
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man possessing over four grams of cocaine was taken into custody after fleeing police twice. Rockford Police SCOPE officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Hawthorne and Larson Avenues around 12:10 a.m. on Thursday, according to the department. The vehicle fled the scene at a high rate […]
WBAY Green Bay
Driver escapes into cornfield after chase in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man got away after leading deputies on a chase in Fond du Lac County early Wednesday. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:28 a.m., a Fond du Lac County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Highway 26 near Willow Creek Rd in the Township of Waupun.
WBAY Green Bay
Wauwatosa Police release videos, calls from fatal attack on Oshkosh woman
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have released video of a fatal attack on an Oshkosh woman in Wauwatosa. Sunita Balogun, 47, was attacked and run over by her own vehicle. It happened last October near a hotel in Wauwatosa. WBAY partner station WISN placed an open records request with Wauwatosa...
wlip.com
Teen Charged in Racine Homicide
RACINE, WI (WLIP)–A teenager is in custody in the murder of another teen. Racine police report that a 15 year old male was arrested Saturday in the shooting death of 16 year old Quentin Smith. He was shot around 8:30 PM Friday in a driveway near the 1900 block...
Six Flags raising prices, CEO says parks have become ‘daycare for teenagers’
ARLINGTON, Texas (WTVO) — Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul said it would be raising prices after becoming “a cheap daycare center for teenagers during breaks and the summers,” he said. According to the New York Post, the company said it has lost 2 million customers during the past year, with attendance dropping 22% from a […]
WISN
Milwaukee man shot and killed in alley
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man near 76th and Nash streets. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced deceased on the scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and appear to be argument...
