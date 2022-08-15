ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WIFR

3 arrested for public indecency by Winnebago Co. deputies

(WIFR) - Complaints of suspicious activity in area forest preserves prompted an undercover investigation which resulted in three arrests this week. Thomas S. Titock, 60, of Maple Park, Ill., Richard D. Wince, 67, of Kirkland, Ill. and Tommy Mercer, 68, of Rockford all face public indecency charges. The investigation was...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

33-year-old Rockford man identified, charged after standoff, shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police have identified and charged the suspect connected with an hours-long standoff after a shooting incident Tuesday. Geround Brown, 33, of Rockford faces seven charges including aggravated domestic battery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to...
ROCKFORD, IL
WBAY Green Bay

August 19 marks 30 years since disappearance of Laurie Depies

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 30 years since the disappearance of Laurie Depies. Depies was last seen on Aug. 19, 1992. Depies was 20-years-old when she disappeared from the parking lot of her boyfriend’s apartment complex in the former Town of the Menasha. (It is now known as Fox Crossing.)
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WIFR

Rockford man charged with grooming a minor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 35-year-old Rockford man was arrested Tuesday for reportedly having inappropriate contact with a minor. Daniel Garcia faces one count of grooming. Rockford police received a report on June 24 of an adult male using the internet to inappropriately contact a child under the age of 13.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Six Flags#Violent Crime
WBAY Green Bay

Man charged with killing children convicted in jail escape attempt

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of killing his children in Kaukauna has been found guilty of attempting to escape from jail. On Aug. 18, Matthew Beyer, 38, pleaded no contest to charges of Taking Hostages/Release w/o Bodily Harm and Attempted Escape- Criminal Arrest. Sentencing is scheduled for...
KAUKAUNA, WI
WISN

Milwaukee mom shot by neighbor during alleged dispute

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mom of six is recovering at home after she suffered a gunshot wound to her left shoulder. It happened Sunday morning when Gertrude Byrd said she was sitting on her porch near North 79th Street and Courtland Avenue as two of her children played in the front yard.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford woman arrested for shots fired

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Sunday after reports of shots being fired. Officers responded to a resident in the 1300 block of Seminary Street around 1:15 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. A loaded handgun in a common area of the multi-family residence was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford teen shoots man after argument

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are looking for a teenager that they said shot a man after an argument. A 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound walked into a local hospital around 1:55 p.m. Sunday, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers were told that the victim was walking in the 200 block of […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WISN

Milwaukee woman taken into custody, police investigate homicide

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened about 8:46 a.m. Wednesday on 28th Street and McKinley Boulevard. The unidentified man sustained fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. The suspect, a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman, was arrested in connection to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Five hurt in Waupaca County crash

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt in a crash in Waupaca County Thursday evening. Just before 9 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a crash on Hillside Road east of Bridge Road in the Town of Union. A report came in that two people were trapped in...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Rockford man knifed by female intruder; investigation underway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Rockford man was treated for injuries early Saturday after he found a female intruder in his apartment. Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, August 13, Rockford police dispatched to a residence in the 500 block N. Church Street for a report of a stabbing. When...
WBAY Green Bay

Two arrested in Green Bay human trafficking operation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested as result of a human trafficking operation in Green Bay. On Aug. 18, Green Bay Police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a one-day operation. Detectives and DCI agents investigated suspects involved in child sex trafficking and human trafficking.
GREEN BAY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford 15-year-old with loaded gun arrested

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old from Rockford is in Juvenile Detention after a loaded handgun was found on him. Rockford Police SCOPE officers responded to the 2700 block of Broadway around 8:55 p.m. Thursday for a report of suspicious persons near Broadway Food and Liquor, according to the department. Officers found two people matching […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested after fleeing police twice

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man possessing over four grams of cocaine was taken into custody after fleeing police twice. Rockford Police SCOPE officers attempted a traffic stop in the area of Hawthorne and Larson Avenues around 12:10 a.m. on Thursday, according to the department. The vehicle fled the scene at a high rate […]
WBAY Green Bay

Driver escapes into cornfield after chase in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man got away after leading deputies on a chase in Fond du Lac County early Wednesday. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:28 a.m., a Fond du Lac County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Highway 26 near Willow Creek Rd in the Township of Waupun.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Teen Charged in Racine Homicide

RACINE, WI (WLIP)–A teenager is in custody in the murder of another teen. Racine police report that a 15 year old male was arrested Saturday in the shooting death of 16 year old Quentin Smith. He was shot around 8:30 PM Friday in a driveway near the 1900 block...
WISN

Milwaukee man shot and killed in alley

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man near 76th and Nash streets. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced deceased on the scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and appear to be argument...

Comments / 0

Community Policy