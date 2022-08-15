ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Fox News looms large as 2024 GOP primary approaches

By Dominick Mastrangelo
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tYHU_0hHcHFJ300
Ron DeSantis, Ted Cruz and Kristi Noem. (Associated Press-Phelan M. Ebenhack/Greg Nash/Associated Press-John Raoux)

(The Hill) — The 2024 GOP presidential primary will run through Fox News, and Republicans are already eyeing strategies on how to get on the network and reach its audience.

It’s a Fox primary of sorts, with Republicans hoping to get favorable airtime and attention on a network that has boosted GOP hopefuls in the past.

The efforts to get attention on Fox are especially important ahead of an open primary where a host of potential candidates will be vying for space — and where former President Donald Trump will be a heavyweight.

“There isn’t a path to the GOP nomination for president that doesn’t run through Fox,” said Michael Mirer, a professor at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee who studies media strategy and politics.

“For 2024, fundamentally after the first four states, you can’t actually do the retail politics. You’re going to need to reach the loudest megaphone,” he added.

GOP operatives are already watching Fox, and Trump and other possible 2024 candidates, with interest to figure out how they are trying to move forward.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.) as well as South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem are among the GOP bold-faced names who have received substantial airtime on Fox in recent weeks.

On Monday, Scott served as a guest host on the network’s daytime talk show “The Five,” while Cruz is a regular on Sean Hannity’s evening program.

DeSantis has emerged as the non-Trump GOP favorite in early 2024 prognostications.

He leaped to national attention through appearances on Fox News during the Trump administration that were widely credited for helping him win the state’s governorship in 2018. It’s easy to forget that DeSantis was not the early favorite in the race, but the upstart challenger to a more establishment candidate.

Prominent pollster Frank Lutz has praised DeSantis’s strategy.

“DeSantis has pursued the best media strategy of any politician over the last five years,” he told The Hill. “He focuses on friendly media, ignores hostile media, and almost always generates good press. And unlike Trump, he doesn’t pick fights with his media friends.”

Fox News declined to comment on its strategy for booking guests as it relates to campaign cycles and upcoming elections.

DeSantis’s office recently shared with Fox an exclusive on the governor’s first TV ad buy of his 2022 reelection campaign. The same week, the governor appeared on Tucker Carlson’s top-rated prime-time program to speak on his decision to suspend a Tampa-area prosecutor who received the backing of liberal billionaire George Soros, a frequent foil of Fox’s prime-time opinion hosts.

When contacted for comment about the governor’s media strategy and political aspirations, a spokesperson for DeSantis said the governor is “focused on doing what’s right for the people of Florida.”

“He is not running for anything other than re-election to continue serving as the governor of our great state,” the spokesperson said.

Last summer, as DeSantis’s national profile was rising, the Tampa Bay Times reported on what it portrayed as a sometimes-rosy relationship between the governor’s office and producers at Fox.

“I honestly think he could host the show with the chops we saw from him at the vaccine site,” a Fox producer wrote to a member of DeSantis’s team in an email obtained by the Times via a public records request.

Booking decisions are watched closely on Fox by political players trying to guess who is up and down.

“Candidates do themselves a disservice by focusing on what they think Fox News wants vs. actually campaigning to their constituents,” one media industry expert said. “Fox is a news channel that goes where America is going. You only have to look back to 2016 to see that played out. It was no secret that Fox was not ‘pushing’ for Trump, and yet Trump earned his way to more and more coverage and eventually victory.”

While Trump remains largely popular with Republicans, observers have noticed a shift when it comes to airtime on Fox since he left the White House.

Fox did not provide live continuous coverage of a recent Trump speech in Washington, D.C., while it did air several minutes of an earlier address the same day by former Vice President Mike Pence, another potential candidate for the GOP nomination for president in 2024.

“Fox News seems to be pulling back from total support for Trump,” said Joe Peyronnin, a former cable news executive who served as president of the network in the 1990s. “All Trump all the time was great for ratings in 2016 and during his presidency. But some Republicans are tiring of Trump, in part because of the recent revelations regarding his role in the Jan. 6 riots. Fox News is a business, ratings are the lifeblood of their business, so they may be hedging their bets a bit.”

An FBI search at Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence on Monday evening shifted some of the political calculus again by enraging Republicans.

“When we get power back, it’s time to hold everyone accountable. The military leadership, the civilian leadership, the civil service, those in Congress who have abused their power, all of them have to be held accountable,” Fox host Laura Ingraham said on her show, defending the former president.

While Fox’s sheer audience size also earns it the attention of some Democrats and independents, observers say there are parallels to be drawn between the tone of coverage on Fox and the ideas being put forth by the Republican Party.

“What matters about Fox is a combination of the audience size and the fact that everything they cover is from an angle of urgency and crisis,” said David Niven, a political scientist who researches political campaigns, gerrymandering and political communication. “Any political figure in the center of their coverage is at the center of not just doing their job but avenging wrong. … Whether it’s DeSantis or somebody else, when they get the Fox News treatment they’re riding the white horse and slaying dragons.”

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Liz Cheney shakes up 2024 forecast

(The Hill) – Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is fueling 2024 speculation after saying she was “thinking about” a presidential run in the wake of her primary loss on Tuesday night. But even as the three-term congresswoman confirmed what she has spent months dodging, she offered no further...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
David Niven
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Donald Trump
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr shares meme about stepmother Melania’s underwear as family reacts to FBI raid

Donald Trump Jr shared a meme about his stepmother Melania’s underwear as the Trump family reacted to the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid.On Saturday, Trump Jr shared a meme of a man sitting between a pile of underwear, with the caption: “Feds in Melania’s closet.”The meme was a presumable reaction to the FBI’s search of ex-president and his father Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.The raid is reported to have been aimed at recovering documents containing classified information that was brought to the home after Mr Trump left the White House in January 2021.During the search, the authorities reportedly found an...
POTUS
DC News Now

Man wanted for deadly shooting at mall in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers were trying to identify a man in surveillance footage whom they think shot and killed someone at a mall Thursday. The police department, which investigates any murder in the city of Hyattsville, said Darrion Herring, 20, died in the shooting […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
DC News Now

2 injured after shooting in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting on Friday evening that took place near Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard. Police said that they found two men who had been shot when they responded around 8:30 p.m. Police said that there would be a heavy police presence as the investigation continues.
MANASSAS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#News Media#Washington Dc#Gerrymandering#Election#Gop#Republicans#R Texas
DC News Now

Arrest made in DC murder almost 30 years later

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department made an arrest in a murder that happened in 1993. The homicide took place on October 23, 1993 outside of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Police found 39-year-old Debra McManus’ body in a wooded area in that location, and they later determined that she had […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Woman shot, killed in situation not involving her in Prince George’s County

LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening and left an uninvolved woman dead. Police said they first responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:10 p.m. for a shooting between two vehicles. They found 71-year-old Deborah Armstrong, […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
DC News Now

DC News Now

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy