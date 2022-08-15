ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, TX

Brother of former NFL star sought as suspect in Texas youth football game shooting

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z7vFI_0hHcHDXb00

( The Hill ) — Authorities said the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib is a person of interest in a shooting at a youth football game in Texas that occurred on Saturday that killed a coach.

A statement released by Lancaster, Texas officials indicated on Sunday that Yaqub Salik Talib is considered a suspect in the incident at the Lancaster Community Park in Dallas County. There is a warrant out for his arrest.

Police said Lancaster police officers arrived at the scene where an argument had ensued between the coaching staff and officiating crew. During a physical altercation, police said someone discharged a firearm that struck Coach Mike Hickmon.

The Dallas County medical examiner’s office confirmed the identity of the lone victim in the incident as the 43-year-old Hickmon, Dallas Morning News reported .

A video of the incident on social media shows a coach arguing with a game official as a brawl erupts in the background.

Man fatally shoots himself after crashing into Capitol barricade, authorities say

North Dallas United Bobcats owner Tevar Watson told the newspaper that he was aware of the incident and that his team was among those competing.

“We don’t condone any of that, there is no place for anything like that to happen in youth sports — in any type of sport,” Watson told the Morning News.

Aqib Talib, who recently joined Amazon’s Prime Video as a studio analyst for its “Thursday Night Football” NFL coverage, released a statement through his attorney expressing his condolences, according to TMZ.

The 36-year-old Talib enjoyed a fruitful NFL career, making five Pro Bowls, two All-Pro teams,  and winning a Super Bowl championship with the Denver Broncos in 2015 during his twelve years in the league.

Talib also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, and Miami Dolphins.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

2 injured after shooting in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting on Friday evening that took place near Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard. Police said that they found two men who had been shot when they responded around 8:30 p.m. Police said that there would be a heavy police presence as the investigation continues.
MANASSAS, VA
DC News Now

Man wanted for deadly shooting at mall in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers were trying to identify a man in surveillance footage whom they think shot and killed someone at a mall Thursday. The police department, which investigates any murder in the city of Hyattsville, said Darrion Herring, 20, died in the shooting […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lancaster, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Star, TX
Lancaster, TX
Crime & Safety
DC News Now

Arrest made in DC murder almost 30 years later

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department made an arrest in a murder that happened in 1993. The homicide took place on October 23, 1993 outside of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Police found 39-year-old Debra McManus’ body in a wooded area in that location, and they later determined that she had […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Woman shot, killed in situation not involving her in Prince George’s County

LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening and left an uninvolved woman dead. Police said they first responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:10 p.m. for a shooting between two vehicles. They found 71-year-old Deborah Armstrong, […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Youth Football#Shooting#Washington Dc#Dolphins#Dallas Morning News#Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
DC News Now

The FDA OKd hearing aids over the counter. Will Americans save thousands?

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — After the FDA moved to allow millions of Americans with some hearing loss to purchase hearing aids over the counter, the White House touted potentially thousands of dollars in savings. However, exactly how much money people could save is not immediately clear as interest from hearing aid manufacturers to […]
POLITICS
DC News Now

DC News Now

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy