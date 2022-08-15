ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
makeuseof.com

What Makes the Crypto Currency Market Volatile? 6 Key Reasons

Crypto markets can be volatile. Since their inception, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have seen massive spikes and drops in their value—sometimes even within minutes—and many investors have been left shaking their heads and wondering how such volatility can occur at all. Crypto volatility is a problem that...
MARKETS
makeuseof.com

Proof of Work vs. Proof of Stake: Which Is Better?

Proof of work and proof of stake are the two most popular and oldest consensus mechanisms cryptocurrency projects use. One of the biggest arguments in the crypto space is which of these two consensus mechanisms is better: proof of work or proof of stake?. This is difficult to say because...
MARKETS
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best VPNs With RAM-Only Servers

For most of us, a VPN's primary purpose is to protect online privacy and keep our activities away from prying eyes. But when it comes to privacy, it's important to realize that not all VPNs are created equally. While most VPN providers advertise themselves as no-logs services, there is no...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

4 Free Windows Tools That Will Boost Your Security and Privacy

Microsoft Windows is by far the most widely-used operating system for desktop and laptop computers, which makes it a prime target of cybercriminals. Over the years, Microsoft has gotten better at securing its software, and Windows 10 and Windows 11 are much safer than their predecessors. But there are ways...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

What Is an Automated Market Maker (AMM) in Crypto?

It can take a while to understand how everything works in the crypto industry. This can certainly be the case for crypto trading, as a number of different essential tools and additional features are used in the process. One such tool, an Automated Market Maker (AMM), is now used daily by traders to conduct transactions.
MARKETS
makeuseof.com

3 Privacy Friendly Website Analytics Tools to Avoid Google Analytics

The internet economy exists in large part due to advertising. This involves tracking website visitors between sites and building detailed profiles on them - the better to sell them stuff they may not want or need. You can help to keep your users' data private with privacy-friendly Google Analytics alternative...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

Why Are More Cybercriminals Using Monero Cryptocurrency?

In the cryptocurrency game, Monero is undoubtedly a big player. Whether it's being traded, invested in, or even mined, there are plenty of reasons to get involved with this crypto. However, Monero is now being used for more illicit purposes, i.e. by cybercriminals. So, why is Monero becoming so popular among malicious actors?
MARKETS
makeuseof.com

11 Well-Hidden Features in Windows 11

Windows 11 is packed with features many users may not even know exist. Whilst Windows 11’s more prominent features are its most-used such as the desktop, taskbar, or Start menu, others are hidden away within that platform. Only through exploring Windows 11 more thoroughly can you discover its hidden...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

3 Reasons Your Smartwatch Could Be a Security Risk

Your smartwatch, as with most internet-enabled devices, is a digital beacon. Most modern smartwatches have location and position-sensing capabilities that raise security and privacy concerns. But should that stop you from using or getting a wrist buddy like a Fitbit, Apple Watch, or Garmin? Not necessarily. You can learn how your smartwatch becomes a privacy or security risk and avoid them.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Getting a New Smartphone? 4 Important Buying Tips You're Not Thinking About

There are many things to consider when you're in the market for a new smartphone. There's the camera quality, battery capacity, charging speed, and a range of other frequently talked-about phone specifications. However, dwelling solely on hard specs might not help you make the best buying decisions. There are other...
NFL
UPI News

On This Day: Augusta National Golf Club admits women for 1st time

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1741, Danish navigator Vitus Jonas Bering discovered what is now called Alaska. In 1858, theories by Charles Darwin and Alfred Russel Wallace regarding evolution were published in a British scholarly journal. In 1968, about 200,000 Warsaw Pact troops and 5,000...
GOLF
makeuseof.com

7 Ways to Fix the "There's a Problem With Your Office License" Error on Windows

While using Microsoft Office products such as Word and PowerPoint, you might bump into an error message that reads, "There's a problem with your Office license." The worst part is that this error could pop up even if you have a valid Microsoft Office license. Fortunately, it's quite easy to tackle this sort of issue.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Host a Static Website in the Cloud With AWS S3

The public cloud is a common choice for modern websites and apps ahead of private hosting. This is due to factors like cost-effectiveness and scalability. A static website displays pre-built HTML, CSS, and JavaScript files on a server. It differs from a dynamic website that generates content based on user actions or preferences.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Why Should You Choose RAM-Only VPN Servers?

The traditional way of running a VPN server involves the use of hard drives that store data until it's erased or written over. In such a setup, there is always a possibility that VPN servers may retain information sensitive to the users. Theoretically, this data could be accessed if the...
COMPUTERS

