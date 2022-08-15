ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Ikea shoppers seen battling their way out of a Shanghai store after security staff tried to lock them in over COVID alert

By Chloe Taylor
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ms2gM_0hHcGpB000

Chaos arose in a Shanghai Ikea over the weekend, when shoppers were locked in the building after health officials learned someone who had been in contact with a COVID patient had visited the store.

People in the store in the city’s Xuhui district were seen screaming and attempting to flee on Saturday as news of the sudden unexpected quarantine reached shoppers, with footage showing crowds trying to force their way out of the doors before they were locked.

Bloomberg reported on Monday that Shanghai health officials said they had put “temporary control measures” in place at the store after they were made aware that a close contact of a 6-year-old child with an asymptomatic COVID infection had been in the store.

Authorities declined to say when the contact had visited the Ikea store, according to Bloomberg.

A spokesperson for Ikea’s Chinese operations told Fortune on Monday that the store remained closed but would soon be reopening.

“In response to the epidemic prevention guidelines from the authorities, Ikea Shanghai Xuhui was temporarily closed on August 14 and 15 and will reopen on August 16,” they said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the Shanghai Health Commission, said at a press briefing on Sunday that anyone who had been in the store would be required to quarantine for two days before completing five days of health monitoring.

Health authorities were also investigating the store itself, he added.

“If there is no abnormality in the investigation, the store will resume normal business operations,” he said.

Pursuit of zero-COVID strategy

Shanghai recently emerged from a strict two-month lockdown that saw millions of people confined to their homes.

China’s continued pursuit of its zero-COVID strategy—which aims for complete elimination of the virus from the country—has led to snap lockdowns that have seen whole cities and neighborhoods closed down with little notice.

The policy has faced widespread criticism both for its economic impact and its unfeasibility.

Back in May, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that as the virus continued to evolve to become more transmissible, China’s zero-COVID policy was not a viable long-term solution.

“When we talk about the zero-COVID strategy, we don’t think it’s sustainable considering the behavior of the virus now and what we anticipate in the future,” he said at the time.

To date, China—a country with a population of more than 1.4 billion—has recorded fewer than 1 million cases of COVID-19, according to Our World in Data.

Cases peaked in April this year, the organization’s data shows, when around 20 people per million were infected with the virus.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 49

OViS HERDER1
2d ago

Well Pelosi says China is the most free country in the world so this has to be fake news.

Reply(1)
11
Related
Fortune

Apple chipmaker boss Mark Liu warns a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be a disaster with only losers: ‘Why do we jump again into another trap?’

There will be no winners, only losers, if China invades Taiwan, warns the chairman of the world’s largest chipmaker, TSMC. Tensions between the U.S. and China are at their highest in decades amid a possible unofficial meeting on Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Taiwan’s pro-independence president, Tsai Ing-wen.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid Alert#Business Industry#Linus Business#Retail Industry#Shanghai Ikea#Bloomberg#Chinese#Ikea Shanghai Xuhui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Business Insider

Jeff Bezos' megayacht was quietly towed from a Dutch shipyard after the company building it scrapped a request to dismantle a historic bridge to let it pass — watch the video

Jeff Bezos' megayacht has quietly left the Dutch shipyard where it was built, sans a bridge dismantling and crowds of spectators. The 417-foot vessel, known as Y721 and estimated to cost $500 million, has been under construction by the shipbuilding company Oceanco in a shipyard in Alblasserdam, Netherlands. It was towed to the Greenport shipyard in Rotterdam in the wee hours of the morning Tuesday, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now

The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
TECHNOLOGY
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Fortune

194K+
Followers
8K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy