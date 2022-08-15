Man found shot to death in Euclid

EUCLID , Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating a murder that happened Sunday night near the intersection of Upper Terrace Rd. and Buena Vista Drive.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer tells the FOX 8 I-Team that the 23-year-old died shortly after the shooting.

According to Capt. Jeff Cutwright, they received several calls from people hearing gunshots around 9 p.m. Sunday. When police got to the area they found the victim.

The victim was identified as Kevonte Smith, 23, of Euclid.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call Euclid police detectives at (216)731-1234.

