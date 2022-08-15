ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Colorado shooting: Masked suspect fires ‘dozens of rounds’ into crowd outside bar, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
GREELEY, Colo. — A masked shooter fired “dozens of rounds” at a crowd outside a Colorado bar over the weekend, striking two people, authorities said.

According to KDVR-TV and KMGH-TV, police said the incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday outside Rancho El Corazon bar on East 18th Street in Greeley.

“The investigation revealed that a masked suspect arrived outside the bar in a vehicle, [exited] the vehicle and fired dozens of rounds from a rifle at patrons standing outside of the bar,” the Greeley Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Sunday. “The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction prior to officers’ arrival.”

Authorities arrived to find two shooting victims, according to the post. They were treated at a nearby hospital and likely will recover, police said.

Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the case, KMGH reported. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Greeley police at 970-350-9676.

