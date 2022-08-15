Darlene Asmus Obituary

Private family funeral services for Darlene Asmus, age 97, of Manning, will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Manning. Due to family health concerns, Darlene’s family respectfully requests that you honor their need for a private service, and they invite everyone to view the livestream of the service on zionmanning.com. (Click on the Facebook icon in the top right corner) Interment will be in Manning Cemetery. Visitation without family present will be from 5 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Manning.

Darlene passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Accura Healthcare of Manning. Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of arrangements.

Darlene is survived by her children: Nancy Baack and husband Stan of Audubon & Mary Barkley and husband Bruce of Blair, Nebraska; Three granddaughters and Four great-grandchildren.