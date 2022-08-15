ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gurnee, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

Thompson Center programs paused following fire

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Activities at a senior citizens' center in Appleton are on pause following a fire. The Thompson Center on Lourdes has canceled classes from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2 in the wake of a fire last week at the St. Bernadette Center, where the Thompson Center is housed.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman convicted of setting fire at her home

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Kari Seyler was convicted Friday of arson for setting her residence on fire. Seyler, 33, pleaded no contest to the one count for the March 31 fire on Taylor Street. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 31. According to the criminal complaint, Seyler, who lived in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin boys are finalists in mullet competition

(WLUK) -- A pair of Northeast Wisconsin boys' flowing hairstyles are in a national mullet competition. Axel Wenzel, 5, of Brillion, is a finalist in the Kids' Division of the USA Mullet Championships. Max Weihbrecht, 13, of De Pere, is competing in the Teens' Division. Coincidentally, both boys' fathers work...
BRILLION, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gurnee, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Aurora, IL
Crime & Safety
Appleton, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Gurnee, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Appleton, WI
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
City
Aurora, IL
Fox11online.com

Mother sentenced to prison for baby's co-sleeping death

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A mother convicted in the co-sleeping death of her 2-month old son was sentenced Friday to four years in prison. Nicole Sobay, 36, was convicted of one count of neglecting a child with the consequence of death. Prosecutors said she had been sleeping in the same bed with her 2-month-old son, Amari, in Appleton in June, 2017. She woke up to find the baby face-down and not responding. Her blood tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamines, opiates, and cannabinoids.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay police enlist help of Community Speed Watch

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police Department is getting extra help from residents to combat speedy drivers. Police are partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to crack down on speeding. "My little 2-year-old, I have to be on him when he's out here in the front yard,"...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Bicyclist injured by vehicle in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A bicyclist was flown to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Fond du Lac. It happened around 9:11 a.m. Thursday in the area of Martin Avenue and Reinhardt Court. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was riding his bicycle...
FOND DU LAC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Amusement Park#Six Flags#Violent Crime#Flags Great America#Wgn News#Wal
Fox11online.com

Green Bay police investigating damaged department equipment

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are investigating after a piece of its surveillance equipment was damaged. Officers say the department recently purchased the “Eagle Eye”, a hybrid powered surveillance trailer to help combat gun violence, drug activity, and social disorder. Recently the unit was deployed in...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton high school students unveil colorful, 100-foot mural

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A group of high school students are showing off their hard work after completing a 100-foot mural in Appleton. Through a new course, Paint the City, 18 students from Appleton high schools painted the mural in under two weeks. It can be found on the side of...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

New ride proposed for Bay Beach

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bay Beach Amusement Park has identified the next ride it wants to purchase: the “NebulaZ.”. The 32-passenger ride features four rotating beams, with 4 passengers on the end of each arm. Three tickets (75 cents total) would be required to ride, with a minimum rider height of 42 inches.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Opening of Menasha's new Racine Street Bridge delayed

MENASHA (WLUK) -- The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That's delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
MENASHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fox11online.com

Hot air balloons to glow along Manitowoc's Riverfront

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Colorful balloons will light up the sky for the 2022 Lakeshore Balloon Glow. The family-friendly event is Friday, August 19 from 5-9 p.m. The Webfooter Water Skiers will show off their skills. There's also a traveling snake show, aerial dancers and a children's area with bounce houses, magic performances and more.
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Crash sends 5 to hospital in Waupaca County

TOWN OF UNION (WLUK) -- Alcohol and speed are suspected of contributing to a crash that sent five people to the hospital. The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to Hillside Road, east of Bridge Road, in the town of Union, just before 9 p.m. Thursday. Emergency responders...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton approves car wash to replace part of empty Shopko building

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A car wash is coming to the empty Shopko Building at Northland Mall in Appleton. Appleton's city council voted eight to four Wednesday to approve the Zips Car Wash. City documents show it would be about 56,000 square feet, about half of size of the former store,...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

2 arrested in human trafficking bust

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two men were arrested and a human trafficking victim was safely recovered as part of a joint operation between Green Bay police and state Department of Justice agents. Police say they investigated child sex trafficking and human trafficking incidents. The two men were arrested for incidents...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

4 Northeast Wisconsin counties have 'high' COVID-19 transmission

(WLUK) -- Despite a recent trend of declining COVID-19 cases, four Northeast Wisconsin counties are in the "high" category for virus spread. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map updated Friday shows Brown, Door, Oconto and Florence counties in the "high" category. At that level, the CDC recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Jim Schmitt considering run to be Green Bay's mayor again

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt says he is considering running for his old position next spring. Schmitt, 64, is Green Bay’s longest serving mayor, having served from 2003 until 2019. During the middle of his final term, Schmitt announced he would not seek a fifth four-year term.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy