APPLETON (WLUK) -- A mother convicted in the co-sleeping death of her 2-month old son was sentenced Friday to four years in prison. Nicole Sobay, 36, was convicted of one count of neglecting a child with the consequence of death. Prosecutors said she had been sleeping in the same bed with her 2-month-old son, Amari, in Appleton in June, 2017. She woke up to find the baby face-down and not responding. Her blood tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamines, opiates, and cannabinoids.

