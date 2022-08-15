Read full article on original website
Related
1039waynefm.com
Bicyclist and car collide on Pufferbelly Trail near Wallen Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say that a bicyclist had to be hospitalized after she was hit by a car near the Pufferbelly Trail by Wallen Road and Hunters Knoll Run. Officials say she has life-threatening injuries. Officers responded to the crash around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
1039waynefm.com
Milling, paving work could impact Spring Street traffic next week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Another construction project could tie you up starting next week. The City says that due to milling and paving street resurfacing there will be lane restrictions on Spring Street from Lindenwood Avenue to N. Wells Street. Work will begin Monday, August 22 and the...
1039waynefm.com
Mayor Henry leads annual downtown Fort Wayne business walk
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Mayor Tom Henry checked in on local businesses in downtown Fort Wayne on Wednesday. He led his annual business walk in downtown Fort Wayne. The walk served as an opportunity for Mayor Henry and City of Fort Wayne staff members to talk to and get feedback from several businesses.
1039waynefm.com
Humane FW opens doors to 25 beagles from mass breeding facility
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Humane Fort Wayne is receiving 25 beagles at its shelter in Fort Wayne, Indiana as part of the group of beagles to be removed from a mass-breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, VA which bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1039waynefm.com
FWACC suspends cat, kitten adoptions and intake due to virus outbreak
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Effective immediately Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control says it is suspending the adoption and intake of adolescent cats and kittens due to a recent outbreak of feline panleukopenia. Feline panleukopenia, also known as the feline distemper or feline parvo, is a highly contagious...
1039waynefm.com
Alliance Health Centers adding OB-GYN care
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Beginning Aug. 30, Alliance Health Centers is adding OB-GYN services, including prenatal and postpartum care for pregnancy, as well as general gynecological care and screenings. Representatives say that the additional services will improve access to OB-GYN care in southeast Fort Wayne, with the goal of improving overall maternal and infant health for the community.
Comments / 0