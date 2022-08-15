Read full article on original website
NAI James E. Hanson inks office space for custom homebuilding firm’s new HQ
NAI James E. Hanson on Thursday said it negotiated a lease for 1,627 square feet of office space at 1811 Springfield Ave. in New Providence. Hanson’s Andrew Kirshenbaum represented both the landlord, See Clear Associates LLC, and the tenant, Hofmann Design Builds Inc., in the transaction. Located less than...
Avison Young arranges 30,500 sq. ft. industrial lease, bringing foodservice firm to Fairfield
Remarkable Foods Kitchens LLC signed a lease for a 39,800-square-foot industrial property with 30,500 square feet of refrigerated warehouse space in Fairfield — one of the most robust logistics hubs in the Northeast, according to a Thursday announcement from Avison Young. Located at 149 New Dutch Lane, the property,...
LT Apparel, Vonage ink space at Bell Works’ flexible leasing workplace solution
LT Apparel and Vonage will be joining Bell Works New Jersey‘s “Campus,” the Holmdel-based metroburb’s flexible leasing workplace solution, according to a Thursday announcement. The 72,000-square foot workspace solution offers teams a way to easily return to an office environment and maintain a physical location in...
HAX picks HQ site in Newark: Accelerator taking 35,000 sq. ft. on Broad Street
New Jersey and Newark officials were thrilled last fall when HAX, the hard-tech accelerator run by SOSV, one of the most active venture capital firms in the world, announced it was going to make Newark its home. This week, SOSV announced just where that home will be: 707 Broad St.
Eisai US hhceco Center celebrates opening of premier life science hub with ribbon-cutting
Eisai Inc. on Thursday celebrated the official opening of its new headquarters on the ON3 campus in Nutley — the Eisai US hhceco Center. The new 332,800-square-foot-facility brings approximately 800 jobs to the area and, at full capacity, will accommodate 1,300 employees. The center will expand the diverse and...
Dental lab from U.K. enlists NAI Hanson to set up location in Lodi
NAI James E. Hanson on Wednesday said it helped ink 2,250 square feet of medical space at 80 Industrial Road in Lodi for SmileFast — a U.K.-based dentistry concept. NAI James E. Hanson’s Team Lizzack-Horning, comprised of Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning, represented the tenant, SmileFast USA Inc., in the transaction with the landlord, CCIO Realty LLC.
A year after affordable housing lottery was launched, dozens of apartments sit vacant in South Bronx development
It's been over a year since a lottery was launched for a luxury "affordable" housing development located at 276 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven which was asking $2,000 a month for a studio and upwards of $2,400 for two-bedroom units.
We paid for it but can’t use it. That’s not fair. | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. What does Deal, a shore town just north of Asbury Park, have in common with...
CORE Industrial Partners portfolio company Arizona Natural Resources acquires N.J.’s Contract Filling
Arizona Natural Resources, which is backed by CORE Industrial Partners, said it acquired Cedar Grove-based Contract Filling Inc., a maker of high-end fragrances, deodorants and cosmetic products. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. ANR is a manufacturer of cosmeceuticals, fine toiletries, skin care products, hair care products, treatment...
IFF opens new innovation lab at Union Beach R&D facility
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has unveiled a new “Nourish Innovation Lab” at its Union Beach research & development center, it announced Friday. The New York-based company said in a news release that the new state-of-the-art laboratory will give its scientists, such as flavorists and food designers, the tools and technology to offer customers full product design, helping to drive growth in its food and beverage markets through innovation.
Monmouth Medical Center receives approval to perform non-emergent angioplasties
Monmouth Medical Center said it recently received state approval to perform non-emergent angioplasty procedures — a decision that enables residents in the region to receive potentially lifesaving cardiac procedures close to home. This approval is a part of a systemwide initiative by RWJBarnabas Health following Gov. Phil Murphy’s recent...
Man Beat On Jersey City Street Dies, Charges Upgraded For Assailant: Prosecutor
Charges were upgraded for a Hudson County man after the man he beat unconscious died, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, of Union City, beat 51-year-old Anthony Passero on Bergen Avenue between Myrtle and Bostwick avenues in Jersey City around 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival, The Atlantic Antic Returns!
The Atlantic Antic™, Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival. Celebrating its 47th year, the veritable New York institution to offer unique selection of entertainment, food and fun while highlighting local and small businesses. Taking place within the neighborhoods of Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn.
Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Group expands cardiology group with new hire
Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Group recently announced that Dr. Mohammed Gibreal joined the practice’s cardiology group. As a noninvasive cardiologist practicing in community hospitals and tertiary care medical centers, Gibreal has vast experience delivering care in inpatient and outpatient settings. “I strive to provide the highest level of...
With a strong focus on giving back, Cross River celebrates National Nonprofit Day
Fort Lee-based Cross River Bank celebrated National Nonprofit Day on Wednesday, a day that brings awareness to nonprofit organizations and their life-changing impact on communities. “Cross River is proud of our unwavering commitment to community,” Miriam Wallach, head of social responsibility at Cross River stated. “Whether in our backyard or...
RoNetco Supermarkets launches ‘Fresh to Table’ in-store experience
RoNetco Supermarkets Inc. recently announced the debut of “Fresh to Table,” an innovative store-within-a-store concept where customers can find fresh, on-trend foods, easy to prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Paramus accounting firm KRS elevates one to partner
Paramus-based KRS CPAs on Tuesday said it elevated Lance Aligo from accounting manager to partner. Aligo, who has been with KRS for seven years, specializes in 1040 tax services for high net worth individuals, as well as real estate taxation. He also provides tax expertise to a cross-section of clients, ranging from manufacturing and trucking companies to professional services. He will continue to assist clients with business growth, tax planning and business succession strategies.
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Hit By Vehicle Walking Up Hill At Night
A Hudson Valley man was fatally hit by an SUV as he walked on a major road with a large hill. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m. New York State Police from the Greenville barracks in Orange County, New York responded to Neversink Drive in the town of Deerpark, New York for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
