Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Real Estate
Jersey City, NJ
Business
roi-nj.com

Dental lab from U.K. enlists NAI Hanson to set up location in Lodi

NAI James E. Hanson on Wednesday said it helped ink 2,250 square feet of medical space at 80 Industrial Road in Lodi for SmileFast — a U.K.-based dentistry concept. NAI James E. Hanson’s Team Lizzack-Horning, comprised of Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning, represented the tenant, SmileFast USA Inc., in the transaction with the landlord, CCIO Realty LLC.
LODI, NJ
roi-nj.com

CORE Industrial Partners portfolio company Arizona Natural Resources acquires N.J.’s Contract Filling

Arizona Natural Resources, which is backed by CORE Industrial Partners, said it acquired Cedar Grove-based Contract Filling Inc., a maker of high-end fragrances, deodorants and cosmetic products. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. ANR is a manufacturer of cosmeceuticals, fine toiletries, skin care products, hair care products, treatment...
CALIFORNIA STATE
roi-nj.com

IFF opens new innovation lab at Union Beach R&D facility

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has unveiled a new “Nourish Innovation Lab” at its Union Beach research & development center, it announced Friday. The New York-based company said in a news release that the new state-of-the-art laboratory will give its scientists, such as flavorists and food designers, the tools and technology to offer customers full product design, helping to drive growth in its food and beverage markets through innovation.
UNION BEACH, NJ
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
94.5 PST

New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?

When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
newyorkled.com

Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival, The Atlantic Antic Returns!

The Atlantic Antic™, Brooklyn’s Oldest and Largest Street Festival. Celebrating its 47th year, the veritable New York institution to offer unique selection of entertainment, food and fun while highlighting local and small businesses. Taking place within the neighborhoods of Boerum Hill, Cobble Hill, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
roi-nj.com

With a strong focus on giving back, Cross River celebrates National Nonprofit Day

Fort Lee-based Cross River Bank celebrated National Nonprofit Day on Wednesday, a day that brings awareness to nonprofit organizations and their life-changing impact on communities. “Cross River is proud of our unwavering commitment to community,” Miriam Wallach, head of social responsibility at Cross River stated. “Whether in our backyard or...
FORT LEE, NJ
roi-nj.com

RoNetco Supermarkets launches ‘Fresh to Table’ in-store experience

RoNetco Supermarkets Inc. recently announced the debut of “Fresh to Table,” an innovative store-within-a-store concept where customers can find fresh, on-trend foods, easy to prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
NEWTON, NJ
96.1 The Breeze

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
roi-nj.com

Paramus accounting firm KRS elevates one to partner

Paramus-based KRS CPAs on Tuesday said it elevated Lance Aligo from accounting manager to partner. Aligo, who has been with KRS for seven years, specializes in 1040 tax services for high net worth individuals, as well as real estate taxation. He also provides tax expertise to a cross-section of clients, ranging from manufacturing and trucking companies to professional services. He will continue to assist clients with business growth, tax planning and business succession strategies.
PARAMUS, NJ

