New ios mismanagement of cache on iPhone 6s
I have been using my iPhone 6s for many years now. I have recently changed my battery again so as you imagine I have it for some time now. In the least year or two I have noticed that since I was updating iOS regularly the cache on my phone fills out in a matter of days (and Im talking about this grey “unspecified” area)! It causes my phone to be virtually unusable because I have no working space. My phone is only 16Gb and even though I dont require many apps, those few still become unusable after about 3 weeks and I have to factory reset and restore my phone from backup. This so far has been the only way to deal with this problem.
TikTok monitors everything users type when using in-app browser
In 2020, it was discovered that TikTok had been accessing users' clipboards. Now, TikTok has been found snooping on its users once again. According to security researcher Felix Krause, whenever users open a link in TikTok, the app is then allowed to monitor everything a user does on that external website. This includes anything typed, as well as taps on buttons and links.
Apple AirPower prototype given close look in new video
A new video on Friday has given an in-depth look at a prototype version of Apple's AirPower, the canceled multi-device charging mat that was beset by engineering difficulties from the start. The 30-minute YouTube video, which is a collaboration between 91Tech and Apple Demo, depicts the deepest dive yet into...
Finding a perfectly sized Apple Watch band may get easier in the future
There's got to be a better way to find the right Apple Watch band size for your wrist than trying out countless ones, or printing out paper guides -- and Apple thinks it has the answer. The Apple of today is very different from when it used to stick to...
How to avoid AirTag batteries dying now that Apple isn't showing life remaining
You can no longer check the battery level in yourAirTags whenever you want, but there are things you can — and should — do to make sure they don't die on you unexpectedly.
Apple, Facebook discussed revenue-sharing before privacy battles
Before Apple's privacy feud with Facebook, the two companies reportedly discussed "revenue-sharing agreements" such as an ad-free, subscription-based version of the social media platform. The talks between Apple and Facebook reportedly occurred between 2016 and 2018, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. The report claims that...
Apple Card issuer Goldman Sachs ranks first in credit card satisfaction survey
Among midsize issuers, Goldman Sachs topped the charts with a customer satisfaction rating of 843 in the J.D. Power U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study, Apple touted in a press release on Thursday. Goldman Sachs also ranked first in 2021 in the same survey. Importantly, the Apple Card is the only...
Apple could be the first to use TSMC's 3nm chip process for M2 Pro
Apple's 2022 MacBook Pros may pack new M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets made with TSMC's latest 3nm manufacturing process, according to a new report.
Apple extends repair program for iPhone 12 models affected with 'no sound issue'
Apple has extended its repair program foriPhone 12 models that experience earpiece sound issues for an additional year. Devices...
Why Genius Bar appointments always seem to start late
In a long and detailed thread, an ex-Apple retail employee who helped launch Apple's in-store Concierge system details exactly why and how appointments made for support at in-store Genius Bars never seem to start on time. In a very long Twitter thread, user "Dr. Bread Pitt" details the Concierge system,...
All iOS VPNs are worthless and Apple knows it, claims researcher
A detailed new report says that a long-time bug iniOS prevents any VPN from fully encrypting all traffic — and also claims that Apple has known about it and chosen to do nothing since discovery in 2020.
Comparison: 2022 MacBook Air versus Dell XPS 13 Plus
The M2 MacBook Air, packing Apple's latest Apple Silicon chip and overhauled with various new features, is arguably one of the best value notebooks you can buy. Combining a slim profile with performance, it is an attractive combination. Naturally, this is territory that many notebook producers also try to occupy...
Apple's latest security update is important, but the mass-media response is unhinged
The latest Apple security update contains some fixes that you should apply to your devices, but they are nowhere near warranting the amount of ill-informed media attention that they're receiving.
Apple event excitement, TikTok controversy, and useless VPNs, on the AppleInsider podcast
On this week's episode of the AppleInsider Podcast,iPhone 14 is getting nearer — and some say it'll be sooner than we think. Plus Apple threatens its own staff over TikTok use, and there's compelling evidence that iOS VPNs do not work.
Apple aiming for Sept. 7 to unveil iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8
Apple is reportedly planning on holding itsiPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 launch event on Sept. 7, according to a new report.
Daily deals August 19: Apple Magic Keyboard for $75, $150 off M2 MacBook Pro, 88% off Microsoft Office, more
Friday's best deals include $140 off a SanDisk 1TB portable SSD, AirPods Pro for $179, $120 off Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle, and much more.
Apple continuing full-court press against retail unionization efforts
Apple has been addressing unionization drives by discussing a host of anti-union talking points at several more of its Apple Store locations in Maryland and Virginia.
India the latest country that may require Apple to shift to USB-C for the iPhone
India's government is investigating adopting common chargers for all portable electronic devices, adding yet another government to the list who wants Apple to move away from its Lightning connector.
Controversial Apple-1 said to be owned by Steve Jobs sells for small fortune
A rare Apple-1 prototype said to be personally owned by Steve Jobs has sold at auction for big money, according to auction house RR Auction. The Apple-1 computer hit the auction block in late July, with bidding coming to a close on Aug. 18, 2022. It was expected to fetch at least $500,000.
Pixelmator Photo switches to subscription for new users
The company's popular and powerful Mac image editor Pixelmator Pro is continuing as a single-purchase app, but its iOS and iPadOS companion Pixelmator Photo is becoming a subscription app. Current users continue as they are, with no requirement to subscribe, and a one-time purchase option will still be available. Pixelmator...
