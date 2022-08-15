ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Newark, NJ

progressivegrocer.com

ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey

RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
NEWTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

IFF opens new innovation lab at Union Beach R&D facility

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has unveiled a new “Nourish Innovation Lab” at its Union Beach research & development center, it announced Friday. The New York-based company said in a news release that the new state-of-the-art laboratory will give its scientists, such as flavorists and food designers, the tools and technology to offer customers full product design, helping to drive growth in its food and beverage markets through innovation.
UNION BEACH, NJ
roi-nj.com

CORE Industrial Partners portfolio company Arizona Natural Resources acquires N.J.’s Contract Filling

Arizona Natural Resources, which is backed by CORE Industrial Partners, said it acquired Cedar Grove-based Contract Filling Inc., a maker of high-end fragrances, deodorants and cosmetic products. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. ANR is a manufacturer of cosmeceuticals, fine toiletries, skin care products, hair care products, treatment...
CALIFORNIA STATE
roi-nj.com

Bussel Realty Corp. trades industrial building in Elizabeth

Bussel Realty Corp. on Wednesday said it sold a 9,950-square-foot industrial building in Elizabeth for $2.2 million. Located at 758 Lidgerwood Ave., the property is in close proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike, Routes 1&9, the Goethals Bridge as well as Port Newark-Elizabeth and Newark Liberty International Airport. The property features two offices, a large showroom, kitchen and conference room, seven loading doors, temperature-controlled office and warehouse, and 20 parking spaces.
ELIZABETH, NJ
theobserver.com

Lane closures upcoming on Route 3

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced the right lane on Route 3 westbound will be closed for several days as the Route 3 Bridge over Conrail; New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway (NYS&W) replacement project advances in North Bergen, Hudson County. Beginning at 4 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Water main break affects drinking water in Belleville, Bloomfield, Newark

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Just as utility companies and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have been encouraging state residents to conserve water as New Jersey faces drought conditions due to extreme heat, a water main break in Belleville spelled trouble for several Essex County towns. Due to...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. Shore inlet to be surveyed after large sandbar forms

The Army Corps of Engineers will visit the Manasquan Inlet next week to survey a large sandbar that has formed in the waterway, U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-4th Dist., said Wednesday. Sands at the inlet have shifted before, but the low-tide sandbar is larger than anything seen there before, the...
MANASQUAN, NJ
roi-nj.com

With a strong focus on giving back, Cross River celebrates National Nonprofit Day

Fort Lee-based Cross River Bank celebrated National Nonprofit Day on Wednesday, a day that brings awareness to nonprofit organizations and their life-changing impact on communities. “Cross River is proud of our unwavering commitment to community,” Miriam Wallach, head of social responsibility at Cross River stated. “Whether in our backyard or...
FORT LEE, NJ
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Murphy: EVs Will Cause More Traffic Requiring Turnpike Widening

Governor Phil Murphy has come out in favor of a controversial $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike, putting him at odds with environmental groups and many local leaders. In an interview on News 12 New Jersey, Murphy explained that the widening would allow for an increase in...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Murphy says yes to turnpike widening project

Gov. Phil Murphy indicated his support for a $4.7 billion plan to widen the 8-mile stretch of the New Jersey Turnpike between Newark Bay and the Holland Tunnel despite resistance from elected officials and activists in Jersey City and Hoboken. “It’s quite ambitious and it’s needed and it’s in the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

