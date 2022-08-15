Read full article on original website
Monroe County Y hosts New Mind Body Studio Grand Opening at the Southeast Y
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County YMCA is hosting an Open House week to celebrate the grand opening of their new Mind Body Studio at the Southeast Y (2125 S. Highland Avenue in Bloomington. The Y’s new Mind Body Studio will host a range of Mind Body classes that incorporate...
The Bartholomew County Historical Society is hosting their annual Reeves Festival on Saturday, August 27th
EDINBURGH – The Bartholomew County Historical Society will be holding the annual Reeves Festival at the Historic Breeding Farm near Edinburgh on Saturday, August 27th. The event will be from 11 a.m. to dusk on Saturday, Aug. 27th at the farm which is located at 13730 North County Road 100 West.
New sidewalks on 7th Street; neighborhood greenways near completion; and demolition preparation begins at Hopewell site
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
Board of Works and Safety will meet Tuesday, August 23
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet in a Special Meeting on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Bedford. Items For Consideration:. Consideration of recommendation to demote Bedford Police...
Update: Closure delayed on State Road 58 for bridge replacement project in Jackson County
JACKSON CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP has postponed the State Road 58 bridge closure over Branch Runt Run due to material delays. The bridge is located just over two miles east of S.R. 258 and was originally scheduled to close next week for a...
Bedford City Offices closed Monday, Sept. 5th in observance of Labor Day
BEDFORD – All Bedford City Offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of Labor Day. TASC BUSES will NOT be running. All Monday trash routes will be picked up on Saturday, September 3. Compost/Recycle routes will be picked up on Tuesday, September 6.
Celebrating Indiana Archaeology Month
INDIANA – September will be the 27th annual celebration of archaeology in Indiana state and the return of the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology printed commemorative posters. The 2022 poster design focuses on late Pre-contact pottery styles. The ceramics of the Late Pre-contact period of Indiana indicate...
Police Log: August 19, 2022
2:57 p.m. Shannon Rishforth, 45, Bedford, disorderly conduct, invasion of privacy. 12:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Spring Drive and State Road 58 East. 5:51 a.m. Medical emergency at White River Lodge. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:08 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1710 block of K Street. AN IU LifeLine...
Complete closure scheduled for US 150 between Shoals and Prospect for structure replacement
MARTIN CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete closure on U.S. 150 near Shoals. Beginning on or around Wednesday August 24th, contractors will close U.S. 150 about two and a half miles east of State Road 550 for a small structure replacement project. This project requires a full road closure to remove and replace a drainage structure. This will be the final of eight locations on this contract. To maintain access to local residents, each replacement has to be done separately. Each replacement is expected to take 2-3 weeks, depending upon weather conditions. The entire project is now expected to be completed by mid-September.
Upcoming restrictions on I-70 starting on or after August 22 for patchwork near Plainfield
HENDRICKS CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-70 will be restricted on or after Monday, August 22 for patchwork and the placement of permanent paint striping, near Plainfield. There will be lane restrictions in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of...
The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, August 23
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, August 23 at the Lawrence County Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. Appointments Salary – Shelly Walls, Amend Salary Ordinance. Shelly Walls – New Position. Paula Edwards – Health Dept – Transfer. Rich Kosmala – CASA –...
Lawrence County Probation/Community Corrections Department will be closed Friday
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Probation Department and Community Corrections will be closed on Friday, August 19th. The office will be closed for staff development training. The offices will reopen on Monday, August 22 during regular business hours.
Deputy investigates accident at StoneCrest Golf Course
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies worked a property damage accident on Thursday at 7:44 p.m. at the intersection of Stonecrest Drive and Capstone Trace. According to the report, a 2011 Honda Accord was left unattended at StoneCrest golf course in the parking lot. The owner of...
IU student found dead in Bloomington home
BLOOMINGTON – Avery R. McMillan, 20, an IU Bloomington student, was found dead in a home Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. in the 4100 block of Arlington Road near State Road 46 and North Maple Grove Road. Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain says an autopsy was performed Thursday afternoon. Those...
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
Schneck’s Nurse Residency Program graduates eight in August ceremony
SEYMOUR – Schneck Medical Center announced eight nurses have graduated from its Nurse Residency Program. Schneck’s Nurse Residency Program is a one-year program that includes monthly training sessions designed to support the new graduate nurse’s transition from advanced beginner to competent professional. It focuses on leadership, quality...
2 flown to Indy after crashing into tree in Vigo County
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is currently working a two-vehicle accident on Houseman St. near Moyer Dr.
CBU issues Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 62 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Friday August 19, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main on South Rogers Street. Water service was shut off for 62 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 11a.m. Saturday, August 20. The Indiana...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
