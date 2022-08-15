ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

New sidewalks on 7th Street; neighborhood greenways near completion; and demolition preparation begins at Hopewell site

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Board of Works and Safety will meet Tuesday, August 23

BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet in a Special Meeting on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Bedford. Items For Consideration:. Consideration of recommendation to demote Bedford Police...
BEDFORD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Monroe County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
County
Monroe County, IN
wbiw.com

Celebrating Indiana Archaeology Month

INDIANA – September will be the 27th annual celebration of archaeology in Indiana state and the return of the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology printed commemorative posters. The 2022 poster design focuses on late Pre-contact pottery styles. The ceramics of the Late Pre-contact period of Indiana indicate...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 19, 2022

2:57 p.m. Shannon Rishforth, 45, Bedford, disorderly conduct, invasion of privacy. 12:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Spring Drive and State Road 58 East. 5:51 a.m. Medical emergency at White River Lodge. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:08 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1710 block of K Street. AN IU LifeLine...
BEDFORD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Runways#Business Industry#Linus Business#Runway Day 5k
wbiw.com

Complete closure scheduled for US 150 between Shoals and Prospect for structure replacement

MARTIN CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete closure on U.S. 150 near Shoals. Beginning on or around Wednesday August 24th, contractors will close U.S. 150 about two and a half miles east of State Road 550 for a small structure replacement project. This project requires a full road closure to remove and replace a drainage structure. This will be the final of eight locations on this contract. To maintain access to local residents, each replacement has to be done separately. Each replacement is expected to take 2-3 weeks, depending upon weather conditions. The entire project is now expected to be completed by mid-September.
SHOALS, IN
wbiw.com

The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, August 23

BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, August 23 at the Lawrence County Courthouse at 6:30 p.m. Appointments Salary – Shelly Walls, Amend Salary Ordinance. Shelly Walls – New Position. Paula Edwards – Health Dept – Transfer. Rich Kosmala – CASA –...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
wbiw.com

Deputy investigates accident at StoneCrest Golf Course

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies worked a property damage accident on Thursday at 7:44 p.m. at the intersection of Stonecrest Drive and Capstone Trace. According to the report, a 2011 Honda Accord was left unattended at StoneCrest golf course in the parking lot. The owner of...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

IU student found dead in Bloomington home

BLOOMINGTON – Avery R. McMillan, 20, an IU Bloomington student, was found dead in a home Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. in the 4100 block of Arlington Road near State Road 46 and North Maple Grove Road. Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain says an autopsy was performed Thursday afternoon. Those...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Schneck’s Nurse Residency Program graduates eight in August ceremony

SEYMOUR – Schneck Medical Center announced eight nurses have graduated from its Nurse Residency Program. Schneck’s Nurse Residency Program is a one-year program that includes monthly training sessions designed to support the new graduate nurse’s transition from advanced beginner to competent professional. It focuses on leadership, quality...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

CBU issues Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 62 addresses

BLOOMINGTON – On Friday August 19, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main on South Rogers Street. Water service was shut off for 62 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 11a.m. Saturday, August 20. The Indiana...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated

Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
NASHVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy