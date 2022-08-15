Read full article on original website
Provident Bank Foundation announces $620K in Major Grants
The Provident Bank Foundation awarded more than $620,000 in grants to 43 nonprofit organizations during its first cycle of giving in 2022. The awardees were located in 13 counties in New Jersey as well as three in Pennsylvania and one in New York. The foundation’s awards went to its three...
Eisai US hhceco Center celebrates opening of premier life science hub with ribbon-cutting
Eisai Inc. on Thursday celebrated the official opening of its new headquarters on the ON3 campus in Nutley — the Eisai US hhceco Center. The new 332,800-square-foot-facility brings approximately 800 jobs to the area and, at full capacity, will accommodate 1,300 employees. The center will expand the diverse and...
N.J. launches Pay It Forward Program to prep workforce, support economic growth
A new and innovative workforce development program launched Wednesday to help New Jerseyans get education and training necessary to advance their careers. Gov. Phil Murphy, together with the New Jersey CEO Council and Social Finance, have initiated the New Jersey Pay It Forward Program intended to help build a robust and talented workforce while supporting economic growth in the state. Participants in the program will receive zero-interest, no-fee loans at no upfront cost, as well as non-repayable living stipends and wraparound supports, to allow them to affordably prepare for good-paying, career-track jobs in the health care, information technology and clean energy sectors.
Hiring those with disabilities: Webinar to discuss process — and value
It’s easy to talk about the idea of hiring those with any type of disability — how it is the ultimate measure of inclusionary company policies, one that brings value far beyond the bottom line. Figuring out how a company begins the process of finding such employees —...
DAK Group brokers sale of Focus Forward Skilled Care to Florida home health company
The DAK Group, a Rochelle Park-based investment bank specializing in middle-market mergers and acquisitions, on Wednesday said its client, Focus Forward Skilled Care, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, has been sold to Sonas Home Health Care, also of Florida. DAK served as the exclusive investment banker and financial adviser to FFSC,...
CORE Industrial Partners portfolio company Arizona Natural Resources acquires N.J.’s Contract Filling
Arizona Natural Resources, which is backed by CORE Industrial Partners, said it acquired Cedar Grove-based Contract Filling Inc., a maker of high-end fragrances, deodorants and cosmetic products. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. ANR is a manufacturer of cosmeceuticals, fine toiletries, skin care products, hair care products, treatment...
BWE closes $86M in loan deals for retail space, multifamily communities in N.J. and Pa.
Bellwether Enterprise on Tuesday said it closed three loan deals totaling $86 million to renovate four oceanfront retail properties and finance apartments and townhomes in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The deals include:. Asbury Park Boardwalk, a $26 million loan originated on behalf of the borrower, Madison Marquette, through OceanFirst Bank...
Colliers appointed exclusive adviser for sale of health center in Neptune
Colliers said it was appointed the exclusive adviser to sell the Jane H. Booker Family Health Center in Neptune Township. A Colliers team comprised of Vice Chair Jacklene Chesler, Senior Managing Director David Csontos and Directors Patrick Norris and Joe Lane were selected to handle the transaction. Located at 1800-1836...
N.J. unemployment continues to decline as state job growth continues
New Jersey’s unemployment rate declined in July as the state continued to add jobs, the Department of Labor & Workforce Development reported Thursday. The unemployment rate fell 0.2 of a percentage point, to 3.7%, for the month, according to estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state added 6,300 jobs for July, up to 4,218,300 at a seasonally adjusted level.
Plenty of N.J. names among fastest-growing accounting firms, according to Inside Public Accounting
You know their names: KPMG, CohnReznick, EisnerAmper, Withum and Citrin Cooperman. Those, plus five other accounting firms with heavy presences in New Jersey, were ranked among the nation’s largest and fastest-growing accounting firms by Inside Public Accounting on Wednesday. The 2022 IPA Top 500 report lists the leading providers...
Paris Baguette set to open new location in Plainsboro as part of ongoing growth
Paris Baguette, the bakery café franchise with more than 4,000 units across the globe, is coming to Plainsboro. The new restaurant is part of a single-unit development deal that was recently completed with Sridevi “Sri” Salagrama and her sister Srilekha “Lekha” Vangala to bring the brand to Middlesex County.
Guess which Jersey company topped 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies — and which others from N.J. joined it
Jersey City crypto financial provider BlockFi topped the 2022 Inc. 5000 of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., coming in as No. 1. In all, 133 companies from the Garden State made the list. The magazine listed BlockFi atop all others in the nation, saying it grew 245,616% over...
Murphy nominates Davenport to Waterfront Commission
Jennifer Davenport, currently the senior director of compliance for Public Service Enterprise Group, was nominated on Wednesday by Gov. Phil Murphy to the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor. She would be New Jersey’s representative on the panel. At PSEG, Davenport leads the development, implementation and ongoing coordination of...
N.J. gambling revenue a win for Atlantic City summer leisure and entertainment
Figures released Tuesday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show that the state’s casinos collectively won $299 million from in-person gamblers in July. That’s 8% more than the $277 million they collectively won in July 2021. Year-to-date Total Casino Win for the nine casino hotel properties...
