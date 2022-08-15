ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
roi-nj.com

Provident Bank Foundation announces $620K in Major Grants

The Provident Bank Foundation awarded more than $620,000 in grants to 43 nonprofit organizations during its first cycle of giving in 2022. The awardees were located in 13 counties in New Jersey as well as three in Pennsylvania and one in New York. The foundation’s awards went to its three...
CHARITIES
roi-nj.com

N.J. launches Pay It Forward Program to prep workforce, support economic growth

A new and innovative workforce development program launched Wednesday to help New Jerseyans get education and training necessary to advance their careers. Gov. Phil Murphy, together with the New Jersey CEO Council and Social Finance, have initiated the New Jersey Pay It Forward Program intended to help build a robust and talented workforce while supporting economic growth in the state. Participants in the program will receive zero-interest, no-fee loans at no upfront cost, as well as non-repayable living stipends and wraparound supports, to allow them to affordably prepare for good-paying, career-track jobs in the health care, information technology and clean energy sectors.
POLITICS
roi-nj.com

Hiring those with disabilities: Webinar to discuss process — and value

It’s easy to talk about the idea of hiring those with any type of disability — how it is the ultimate measure of inclusionary company policies, one that brings value far beyond the bottom line. Figuring out how a company begins the process of finding such employees —...
JOBS
roi-nj.com

DAK Group brokers sale of Focus Forward Skilled Care to Florida home health company

The DAK Group, a Rochelle Park-based investment bank specializing in middle-market mergers and acquisitions, on Wednesday said its client, Focus Forward Skilled Care, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, has been sold to Sonas Home Health Care, also of Florida. DAK served as the exclusive investment banker and financial adviser to FFSC,...
ORLANDO, FL
roi-nj.com

CORE Industrial Partners portfolio company Arizona Natural Resources acquires N.J.’s Contract Filling

Arizona Natural Resources, which is backed by CORE Industrial Partners, said it acquired Cedar Grove-based Contract Filling Inc., a maker of high-end fragrances, deodorants and cosmetic products. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. ANR is a manufacturer of cosmeceuticals, fine toiletries, skin care products, hair care products, treatment...
CALIFORNIA STATE
roi-nj.com

N.J. unemployment continues to decline as state job growth continues

New Jersey’s unemployment rate declined in July as the state continued to add jobs, the Department of Labor & Workforce Development reported Thursday. The unemployment rate fell 0.2 of a percentage point, to 3.7%, for the month, according to estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state added 6,300 jobs for July, up to 4,218,300 at a seasonally adjusted level.
ECONOMY
roi-nj.com

Murphy nominates Davenport to Waterfront Commission

Jennifer Davenport, currently the senior director of compliance for Public Service Enterprise Group, was nominated on Wednesday by Gov. Phil Murphy to the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor. She would be New Jersey’s representative on the panel. At PSEG, Davenport leads the development, implementation and ongoing coordination of...
POLITICS

