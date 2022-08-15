Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktwb.com
Two men found dead in Buffalo Ridge
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Two men were found dead Thursday night in Buffalo Ridge. Jason Michael Lucas, age 45 and Jason Wayland Blunt, 46 were discovered dead after a wellness call was placed to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office. Preliminary reports indicate a knife fight which killed...
ktwb.com
Brookings Meth Dealer convicted
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Brookings has always been a safe community. Today, a Brookings County jury returned a guilty verdict on all six charges against Todd Stevens. Several sources had identified Mr. Stevens as a methamphetamine distributor in the Brookings area, specifically exchanging meth for cash from his home, which is within 1000 feet of the Mickelson Middle School.
ktwb.com
One person dead after rollover crash in Hanson County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person has died and another was injured Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash west of Spencer, South Dakota. Authorities say that a 2004 Dodge pickup lost control on loose gravel along 252nd Street, entered the the north ditch and rolled. The 50-year-old female driver...
ktwb.com
Big Country’s “Pet Of The Week” is…ENZO! (August 17th, 2022) – ADOPTED!!!
As you can tell…I’m a big ol’ hunk of fun and love! I’m all about acting and being all sorts of goofy and playful to make you smile and laugh! I’m just a happy fella looking for someone to play ball with! Check out how good I am at it!
Comments / 0