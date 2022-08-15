ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men found dead in Buffalo Ridge

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Two men were found dead Thursday night in Buffalo Ridge. Jason Michael Lucas, age 45 and Jason Wayland Blunt, 46 were discovered dead after a wellness call was placed to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office. Preliminary reports indicate a knife fight which killed...
Brookings Meth Dealer convicted

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Brookings has always been a safe community. Today, a Brookings County jury returned a guilty verdict on all six charges against Todd Stevens. Several sources had identified Mr. Stevens as a methamphetamine distributor in the Brookings area, specifically exchanging meth for cash from his home, which is within 1000 feet of the Mickelson Middle School.
One person dead after rollover crash in Hanson County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person has died and another was injured Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash west of Spencer, South Dakota. Authorities say that a 2004 Dodge pickup lost control on loose gravel along 252nd Street, entered the the north ditch and rolled. The 50-year-old female driver...
