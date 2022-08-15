Greenbrier West guard Ava Barclay ready for great year

CHARMCO (WVDN) – A name to watch this upcoming season in girls’ high school basketball is Greenbrier West guard Ava Barclay.

Barclay has been playing basketball since she was in the first grade and through her playing career, she has been on a few travel teams also. She played a lot of sports in her childhood but settled on basketball because that was always her best.

She attended Lewisburg Baptist Academy her first couple years of high school and earned some all-state honors while there, then decided to try her hand at another location, when her and her family decided to enroll her at Greenbrier West.

That family decision turned out to be a good one as Barclay has settled in nicely at her new home.

Last season, she averaged eight points per game, totaled 58 steals, 82 deflections, 48 assists and 58 rebounds, and she credits her old coach and familiarity for her success so far as a Cavalier.

“I went to Lewisburg Baptist Academy before I came to West. I played there for five years. I was able to receive a few all-state awards while I was there. My old coach (Jason Mathis) really deserves a lot of credit. He runs a few of the same drills and plays that (West) Coach Agee does with us now so that little bit of similarity really helped,” Barclay said.

Even though Barclay excelled last season, the expectations for this year are even greater for her and the Cavaliers team as a whole.

“My expectations for this season are really high. Last year I’d say we were pretty inexperienced compared to other teams we played, because we had about three freshmen start, a senior hurt pretty much all season, and I was new too. I’m excited for this year because we all have a good idea of how everyone plays and know each other well. I know Coach Agee is really hopeful for the season as well,” she said.

Those expectations are not just coming from Charmco and Greenbrier County. Earlier this week, Barclay was mentioned by WV Sports News, a publication that covers West Virginia sports.

When speaking of the soon-to-be senior, the site said:

“A name flying under the radar is Greenbrier West senior guard Ava Barclay. A skilled guard who attacks the basket but can also knock down the open shot, Ava is primed for a big senior season and is ready to help lead Greenbrier West to Charleston.”

Barclay was immediately thankful when she saw the news.

“Starting to be recognized is very encouraging for me. At the same time, I know it’s raising some expectations so I’m definitely going to be putting the time in and working harder during off- season especially,” she stated.

Barclay not only credits those former coaches, but also her parents who have raised her the right way and helped her become who she is today.

“My parents (Kala and Josh Barclay) have a big impact on me as a person raising me with high morals, which carries through to my game. I think it makes me a stronger player so I’m so thankful for that,” Barclay said.

Although she has no college plans, Barclay admitted it was time to start at least thinking about that option.

“I don’t have any college plans as of now, but I am looking at a lot of in-state colleges,” she concluded.

Barclay and her teammates will hit the hardwood later this year in their quest for a state tournament appearance.

The post Greenbrier West guard Ava Barclay ready for great year appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .