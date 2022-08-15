Read full article on original website
Related
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?
For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
Best Maine Lobster Rolls with a Side of Western Massachusetts Cannabis
Summer is in full swing here in The Berkshires and just because it's halfway through August doesn't mean the season is over. We're still embracing the sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course, the best summer foods. If you're craving one of my all-time favorite summer delicacies, yes,...
Water restrictions across western Massachusetts
Rain has been hard to come by these last few weeks, but what do these drought conditions mean for you? The state of Massachusetts has a list you can use to figure out what level drought you're in, and if there are water restrictions in your area.
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Massachusetts is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in New England.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Tiniest of Worms is Causing Serious Havoc On Trees in Massachusetts
Ever since I moved to the Berkshires a few weeks ago, I can't stop telling my friends that aren't here how absolutely beautiful it is here. There are trees everywhere! And that's amazing when you come from somewhere that seems to have absolutely no trees (Cheyenne, WY). But now, there happens to be a tiny worm that is doing its best to destroy all that beauty and it's a real problem in the Bay State.
Turnto10.com
Most of Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts is in extreme drought
(WJAR) — You might want to think twice about taking long showers as the the south coast of Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island are now in the driest region east of the Mississippi. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly all of Rhode Island and Bristol County, Massachusetts...
Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Ask Someone Who They Voted For?
One thing that is on the minds of many residents throughout Berkshire County is the primary election which is coming up on Sept.6. Obviously everyone has an opinion and many probably have a pretty good idea of who they are going to vote for on that Tuesday. What are the...
Map: Where bears have been seen in Mass. this summer
Black bears have been spotted all over eastern Massachusetts this summer. Easton is the latest in a string of Massachusetts towns with a black bear spotted roaming around town on Monday. Easton police posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that a black bear was spotted near the railroad bed behind Southeastern...
Is Common Law Marriage Legal in the State of Massachusetts?
With the fall, particularly the month of October not too far off in the distance, I have been thinking about my wedding day lately. I was married back on Oct. 10, 2008, right here in Berkshire County, Williamstown to be exact with the reception in Pittsfield. It was a beautiful fall foliage day in the Berkshires and everything went off without a hitch. Every now and again, my wife and I will pull out our wedding DVD and sit back and just laugh at all of the crazy dancing we did on our day. Our guests were into it. There was even one point where my friend and kidney donor, John Pitroff had a dance-off with me to classic Michel Jackson and Tone Loc. This was nine years before John donated his kidney to me. We go back pretty far.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Massachusetts
If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Massachusetts then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood places in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of these restaurants are highly praised by local people and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. They are great choices for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also amazing options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion. Are you curious about what these seafood places are? Here is the complete list. If you haven't visited any of them, make sure you do because they are truly amazing.
What is the Most Popular Cheap Beer in Massachusetts?
Since moving to the Berkshires just a few weeks ago, one thing I've learned is that there is an abundance of amazing craft brews to choose from in New England. While that's awesome, craft beers can be expensive. Not only that, but also filling and have higher alcohol content than your average domestic. What if I'm just looking to chill and watch a game on TV for the night while enjoying a cold one or two? What is going to be my cheap beer of choice in Massachusetts?
WBUR
The drought in Mass. is worse than in 2016
With little to no rain over the last week, it's no surprise that drought conditions have intensified and expanded across the region. The latest weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that all of Massachusetts is now experiencing drought, with 94% of the state seeing severe or extreme conditions. For reference, the map identifies general areas of drought and labels them by intensity. D1 is the least intense level and D4, the most intense. From last week, we saw a jump from 24% to 39% in the severe category (D2), and 31% to 55% in the extreme category (D3).
Ten Face Life in Prison After Massive Southeastern Massachusetts Drug Bust
BOSTON — Ten people caught last month in a massive drug bust — in which authorities seized nearly 15 kilograms of suspected fentanyl from a Fall River base — have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the suspects were indicted Wednesday for...
10 indicted for trafficking fentanyl in Mass.
Prosecutors say the suspects sold the drugs in public areas including the diaper aisle of a store and in supermarket parking lots.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Thornton's Fenway Grill as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Nestled in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, known for its...
Several lottery tickets with big prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts this week
BOSTON — There were several lottery tickets with big prizes sold in Massachusetts this week. Two winning tickets fetched a prize of more than $1 million, while 11 other tickets were winners of $100,000 or more, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winners were sold the following locations:
Water restrictions issued for Mass. cities, towns
With much of Southern New England in an extreme (level 4 or 5) drought and the conditions continuing to worsen, many cities and towns in Massachusetts are putting mandatory water restrictions in place.
Massachusetts fall foliage predictions 2022: Farmers’ Almanac and other forecasters expect later leaf season
Multiple forecasters believe Massachusetts leaves will turn later than usual due to severe summer drought conditions. Farmers’ Almanac forecasters believe inland regions of Massachusetts will see peak fall foliage sometime between Oct. 5 to Oct. 21. While Massachusetts’ coastal regions will most likely experience fall colors between Oct. 12 to Oct. 28. Chiff forecasters also believe that the middle of October is the prime time for leaf-watchers to gaze at Massachusetts’ fall colors.
Amazing Western MA Bobcat Stops Off for Quick Bathroom Break (VIDEO)
As mentioned in previous articles, there's no shortage of people sharing photos and videos of wildlife on social media. Many of these photos and videos were taken right here in Berkshire County. It's a fun pastime to capture our furry counterparts on camera and share, share, share. Think about it, there was a time, not too long ago, when we couldn't do this. I mean sure, you could hold a cumbersome camcorder and try to film wildlife but it certainly wouldn't be as easy or as practical as whipping out your phone, and bam you're good to go. You gotta love technology.
Woman Steals From Massachusetts Walmart Then Leaves In Stolen Car
Do you know what really sucks, Berkshire County? Stolen vacuum cleaners. I know, very bad pun, but really, is there anything these days that people will not try to steal? The other day, I was reading a story about someone stealing sections of the brass railings from the stairs at Symphony Hall in Springfield. Sections of the stair railings. I mean, c'mon.
WSBS
Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wsbs.com
Comments / 8