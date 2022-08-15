ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Man critically injured after being hit by a truck on Des Moines’ east side

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after one person was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning on Des Moines’ east side.

It happened around 5:25 a.m. near E 15 th Street and Dean Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Evidence gathered at the scene and from witness statements indicates an adult male was crossing E. 15th Street eastbound when a northbound pick-up truck hit him.

The man has been transported to Methodist Medical Center.

Police closed off E. 15 th Street between E. Court Avenue and Deane Avenue while they investigated the crash, but it has re-opened.

WHO 13

Des Moines man hit by truck on Monday dies from injuries

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who was hit by a truck on Des Moines’ east side earlier this week has died from his injuries. Early Monday morning, 47-year-old Adan Babic was crossing E. 15th Street at Dean Avenue and heading to the east when he was struck by a northbound pickup truck, said Sgt. […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Polk City man dies after being hit by SUV in crosswalk

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — A Polk City man has died after being hit by an SUV in Albia on Tuesday. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of South Clinton Street and Washington Avenue West in downtown Albia. Timothy Olson, 56, was crossing South […]
ALBIA, IA
iheart.com

Police Investigating Damage At Des Moines Sculpture Park

(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police are investigating vandalism to the Pappajohn Education Center and a nearby art installation downtown. Police say vandals this month broke windows at the Pappajohn Education Center at 12th and Grand and also damaged glass panels on the art installation. Damage to the building...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Worker run over by equipment at I-80 bridge construction site

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – A worker was injured Thursday morning after being run over by a piece of equipment at a bridge construction site on I-80. It happened just before 10:00 a.m. near the 176-mile marker of westbound I-80, just east of the North Skunk River, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said. Construction workers were […]
JASPER COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Arrest made after explosive device found at mobile home park

STORY CITY, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after an explosive device was found at a mobile home park Thursday morning. Tyler C. Hammond, 29, was arrested and charged with Dominion/Control of Firearm/Offensive weapon by a Domestic Abuse Offender, two counts of Reckless Use of Firearm Causing Property Damage, Shooting Across […]
STORY COUNTY, IA
KBOE Radio

OTTUMWA MOTORCYCLIST IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER ACCIDENT

OTTUMWA – A motorcyclist in Ottumwa is now in critical condition at a Des Moines hospital after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car yesterday. The Ottumwa Police Department reports that yesterday morning, emergency responders were sent to the intersection of Bruce and Boone and found the operator of the motorcycle suffering serious injuries and was not breathing. On-scene witnesses and arriving responders administered CPR which successfully resuscitated the operator of the motorcycle, who was revealed to be 25-year-old Dalton Hansen, and due to the extent of the injuries, Hansen was flown from the scene by a helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines, where as of yesterday he was in critical condition. The driver of the other vehicle, 27-year-old Lorena Leyva-Garcia, was not injured.
OTTUMWA, IA
WHO 13

Hail, rain cause major damage in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Shattered car windshields and shredded tree leaves became a common sight in West Des Moines after a hailstorm tore through the city Friday afternoon. The storm reached its most intense points around 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Pictures submitted by WHO 13 viewers documented several instances of golfball-sized hail across […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report One Arrest

(Creston) Creston Police report the arrest of 54-year-old Bertha Mayes of Creston at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a Union County warrant for 4th – degree theft. Authorities released her after she posted the $1,000 bond.
CRESTON, IA
WHO 13

One seriously injured after Des Moines motorcycle crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning. The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash around 2:09 a.m. near the intersection of 2nd Ave. and School Street. First responders found a 29-year-old male critically injured […]
DES MOINES, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Pedestrian Dies in Monroe County Accident

A pedestrian died in Monroe County after getting struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 1:10 PM, 33-year-old Michael Cox of Albia was traveling southbound in a Chevy Traverse on South Clinton Street. The vehicle proceeded through the intersection of South Clinton and Washington East.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines council member countersues police over protest arrest

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines council member is countersuing two police officers who took the unusual step earlier this year of suing several people who participated in a 2020 protest following a Minneapolis officer’s killing of George Floyd. Councilwoman Indira Sheumaker’s countersuit says that Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffrey George used excessive force […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Arson arrest made for February Marshalltown fire

MARSHALLTOWN, IOWA — A Tama man is charged with Arson for allegedly setting a home on fire in Marshalltown back in February. Firefighters spent a frigid evening on February 2nd fighting a house fire on E. Webster Street. The home was unoccupied at the time and no one was injured. Investigators ruled the cause of […]
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
iheart.com

New Traffic Signal Installed in Ankeny

(Ankeny, IA) -- A new traffic signal is active in Ankeny. The new traffic signal is at NW 36th Street and State Street. The City of Ankeny says NW 36th Street was widened at that intersection. The intersection will include the wire traffic signal with pedestrian ramps and push buttons.
ANKENY, IA
iheart.com

Storm Dumps Welcome Rain, Hail On Des Moines Area

(Des Moines, IA) -- A strong thunderstorm in central Iowa this (Friday) afternoon brought rain and hail that ranged in size from dime to golf-ball. There was also report of a hail stone that was 3 inches in diameter. The storm prompted a severe thunderstorm warning for Polk County, as well as parts of Dallas, Madison, Warren, and Jasper counties. The storm moved east at 35 mph and brought welcome rain to the area.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny Walmart evacuated after gas leak

ANKENY, Iowa — Walmart was evacuated this morning after a gas leak. The leak was reported at around 9:30 a.m. Customers and staff left the store for over an hour. The problem was fixed at about 10:45 a.m. Customers were able to re-enter the store at 11:15 a.m. No...
ANKENY, IA
