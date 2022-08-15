Read full article on original website
The US chokes China's chips
Good morning! The Biden administration is cutting China off from the tools it needs to build advanced chips. But China isn’t the only one that’ll feel the effects. The U.S. has spent months blocking exports of vital tools for advanced chipmaking to China. The idea: to choke off China's chipmaking capabilities.
The looming government battle over the code that shapes our lives
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today we look at the role algorithm audits will likely play in tech policy enforcement. The Commerce Department officially decided to block the export of chipmaking software to China. And TikTok and Meta revealed more of their respective game plans to combat election misinformation heading into midterms.
One election playbook to rule them all
Good morning! As more social media companies announce their plans for tamping down misinformation in November, we’re starting to notice that the rules haven’t changed much from what they were in 2020. Election Day prepping. It’s mid-August of an election year in America, which can only mean one...
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
Apple wants workers back in the office. Is your company next?
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Are you as obsessed with reading about other people’s weird obsessions as I am? My former colleague David Pierce writes about his addiction to DeskTube (his name for the YouTube videos dedicated to setting up your home desk). Today tech company leaders weigh in on Apple’s return-to-work plan (it’s real this time). Plus, hiring managers think skills are more important than college degrees. So why are they hesitant to hire people with the skills and without the degrees? And your boss might be a deepfake.
Better margins through automation
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: what it’s like to stay and work in a hotel staffed by people thousands of miles away, why an open data-sharing format introduced last week might actually have staying power and, to whatever extent it can, Cisco calms the enterprise spending worries for another week.
What the 15% minimum tax means for your company
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today we look at how the new 15% corporate minimum tax will impact tech companies. Then in D.C., Sen. Chuck Schumer has been receiving direct donations from key tech players just as he’s supposed to be gathering antitrust votes. And there’s some new data out claiming to show the explosive growth of Apple Pay sign-ups, even as payments competitors cry foul.
Binance’s co-founder could remake its crypto deal-making
Binance co-founder Yi He isn’t as well known as the crypto giant’s colorful and controversial CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. That could soon change. The 35-year-old executive is taking on a new, higher-profile role at the world’s largest crypto exchange as head of Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. With $7.5 billion in assets to oversee, that instantly makes her one of the most powerful VC investors in crypto.
Here’s what GM thinks of the IRA
It’s a good time to be an electric vehicle. Between the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act and new funding for green public transit, the outlook for EVs of all stripes is increasingly bright. Today, we're unpacking these developments, including a chat with GM's chief sustainability officer. Let's hit the road!
No tools for you
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: a summary of our recent reporting on the increasingly aggressive U.S. strategy to target chipmaking tools destined for China, how Intuit deals with automated tax return-reading software and a troubling pattern at SAP. Kick ’em in the tools. Under the leadership of...
Upstart’s plan to win back Wall Street
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: why Upstart put loans back on its balance sheet, eToro beefs up to take on Robinhood, and more evidence of insider trading at Coinbase emerges. Off the chain. Is Adam Neumann’s Flow a crypto play too? That might explain Andreessen Horowitz’s...
Adam Neumann’s latest big idea? To become America’s biggest landlord
Adam Neumann presided over one of the most spectacular business collapses in recent history. A New Age-spouting, barefoot business messiah, he managed to build and burn his last startup, the office-sharing company WeWork, in such spectacular fashion that even Hollywood paid attention. And now he is back – on a...
The new doublespeak
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why cybersecurity researchers are increasingly concerned about the growing number of phishing attempts using audio deepfakes, Qualcomm is thinking about getting back into the server chip market, and this week’s enterprise moves. Social engineering goes hi-fi Deepfake videos get a lot of...
Netflix cloud gaming plans detailed in multiple job listings
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Thursday, we’re taking a closer look at Netflix’s cloud gaming plans and Trigger’s newest AR app. Plus: AI-generated grunge album covers. Netflix’s cloud gaming plans. Netflix has been...
DataRobot’s AI Cloud for Financial Services Unlocks the Art of the Possible
As management teams at financial institutions look for best practices to make part of their regular toolkit, they are reaching most for the ones that increase the speed and reduce the risk of large-scale change. That forward-thinking approach can lead financial institutions to leverage AI technology, which can help give...
Qualcomm reportedly plans to re-enter the server chip market
After an aborted effort to enter the server chip market about five years ago, Qualcomm has decided to make another attempt, according to Bloomberg News. Qualcomm has elected to build a new server chip from within its Nuvia unit, and is courting AWS as a potential client as it is searching for buyers, according to the report. The details are light, however, and it wasn’t clear whether Qualcomm planned to use an Arm-based core design for the chip, or even what type of data-center chip the company was aiming to produce.
Crypto Twitter is fighting
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: explaining the latest Ethereum-Ripple fight, digging into Apple Pay’s numbers and Bill.com’s earnings bounce. Web 2.0? Web3? How about somewhere in between? “I think we will wind up [with] web 2.7, where there is some centralization, keeping people safe, but the ability to port your assets with you to any site,” cringecore crypto advocate Randi Zuckerberg said at the Global Supertrends conference. The elder Zuckerberg actually makes some good points about the lack of usability in metaverse wallets that her younger brother might want to keep in mind as he tries to turn Meta Pay into something more than a button you press to buy used bookshelves on Facebook Marketplace.
The crypto crash's trash and treasure
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: picking through the crypto market’s trash and treasure, a mystery at MFT, and Revolut’s big bet on the U.S. Want to work at Meta Financial Technologies? Good luck finding a job, literally. Previously, you could see openings at the financial unit under its old name of Novi, but a recent redesign of Meta’s careers website seems to have wiped the fintech product group off the list. With some Google searching, I found a few dozen listings. A spokesperson for MFT didn’t respond to my inquiry about the change. But here’s one more clue: Stephane Kasriel, the head of MFT, recently broadened his duties to include commerce as well as payments and crypto, according to his LinkedIn profile. Heard anything more about what’s going on at MFT? Drop me a line.
The US plans to block sales of older chipmaking tech to China
The Biden administration has for several months been working to tighten its grip on U.S. exports of technology that China needs to make advanced chips, with the goals of both hurting China’s current manufacturing ability and also blocking its future access to next-generation capabilities. According to two people familiar...
