KETV.com

Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. 27-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in his...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska
WOWT

Man killed in Dodge County crash identified

SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - The man killed in a Dodge County crash on Aug. 12 has been identified. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:05 p.m. Friday, a westbound 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was on Highway 275 near Logan Street in Scribner when it crossed the center line and hit an eastbound 2008 Lincoln MKX almost head-on.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Nebraska

When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Nebraska restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.
OMAHA, NE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

