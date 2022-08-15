Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. 27-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in his...
Council Bluffs man arrested for Forgery
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 27-year-old Cody Wentz. Wentz, of Council Bluffs, was arrested Tuesday for Forgery. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.
Nebraska man breaks world record with fish caught at Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — A Nebraska man is the new state record holder under alternative methods for shortnose gar. Rich Porter of Omaha, Nebraska was bowfishing on May 16 at the Lake of the Ozarks when he shot a 14-pound, 6-ounce fish. “Shortnose gar usually only weigh three-to-four pounds,”...
WOWT
Man killed in Dodge County crash identified
SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - The man killed in a Dodge County crash on Aug. 12 has been identified. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:05 p.m. Friday, a westbound 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was on Highway 275 near Logan Street in Scribner when it crossed the center line and hit an eastbound 2008 Lincoln MKX almost head-on.
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska Soon
When you think of Gretna, Nebraska, you may picture the Schramm State Park or the shopping outlets. But there’s actually a lot more coming to this eastern Sarpy County town. In 2023, Gretna will welcome a massive recreation complex and it is sure to be amazing. Keep reading to learn more.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Nebraska
When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Nebraska restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
