Virginia Steffen Obituary

Virginia Lois Steffen, the daughter of Ellis and Esther (Schuler) Muller, was born October 24, 1931, at her parents’ home southeast of Lyman, Iowa, in Nobel Township. She passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Griswold Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Griswold at the age of 90 years, 9 months, and 20 days.

She attended rural school, Noble Center #5, and later the Griswold High School. On February 16, 1948, she was united in marriage to Donald B. Steffen in Clarinda, Iowa. They were blessed with two children, Douglas, and Barbara. They started farming east of Griswold where Virginia was a homemaker raising their children and helped Donald on the farm. In 1978, they moved into Griswold. Donald died October 21, 2008.

Virginia was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ south of Lyman. She was actively involved in the U.C.C. women’s group and quilting group for many years. She was also a member of the Griswold American Legion Auxiliary #508, and she enjoyed doing volunteer work and could often find her volunteering her time at the Cass County Museum in Griswold. Virginia was an avid reader and enjoyed doing her daily crossword puzzles.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; parents; infant granddaughter at birth, Baby Steffen; brothers: Newton Muller, Wayne Muller, Everett (Mary) Muller, Harland Muller, and Kenneth (Iola) Muller.

Virginia is survived by her son, Douglas (Ladonna) Steffen; daughter, Barbara (Ron) Adams; grandchildren: Matthew (Jasmin) Steffen, Steven (Erinn) Steffen, Dustin (Tiffany) Steffen, Melissa Adams, Brandon (Misty) Adams; great grandchildren: Daylan (Megan) Kleen, Macy Vanderhoof, Abbie Adams, Brook Adams, Tiana Steffen, Sawyer Steffen, Barrett Steffen, Brian Steffen, and Saige Steffen; step great grandchildren, Shelby Pelzer and Jenna Pelzer; great-great grandchildren, Kooper Kleen and Hadleigh Kleen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will greet friends on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold. Cremation will take place after the visitation and a private family inurnment will be held at a later date at the St. John’s U.C.C. Cemetery south of Lyman. The Rieken Duhn Funeral Home is assisting Virginia’s family with arrangements.