wbiw.com
Monroe County Y hosts New Mind Body Studio Grand Opening at the Southeast Y
BLOOMINGTON – The Monroe County YMCA is hosting an Open House week to celebrate the grand opening of their new Mind Body Studio at the Southeast Y (2125 S. Highland Avenue in Bloomington. The Y’s new Mind Body Studio will host a range of Mind Body classes that incorporate...
wbiw.com
The Bartholomew County Historical Society is hosting their annual Reeves Festival on Saturday, August 27th
EDINBURGH – The Bartholomew County Historical Society will be holding the annual Reeves Festival at the Historic Breeding Farm near Edinburgh on Saturday, August 27th. The event will be from 11 a.m. to dusk on Saturday, Aug. 27th at the farm which is located at 13730 North County Road 100 West.
wbiw.com
Police Log: August 19, 2022
2:57 p.m. Shannon Rishforth, 45, Bedford, disorderly conduct, invasion of privacy. 12:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Spring Drive and State Road 58 East. 5:51 a.m. Medical emergency at White River Lodge. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:08 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1710 block of K Street. AN IU LifeLine...
wbiw.com
Deputy investigates accident at StoneCrest Golf Course
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies worked a property damage accident on Thursday at 7:44 p.m. at the intersection of Stonecrest Drive and Capstone Trace. According to the report, a 2011 Honda Accord was left unattended at StoneCrest golf course in the parking lot. The owner of...
wbiw.com
Board of Works and Safety will meet Tuesday, August 23
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Board of Works and Safety will meet in a Special Meeting on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center located at 931 15th Street in Bedford. Items For Consideration:. Consideration of recommendation to demote Bedford Police...
wbiw.com
New sidewalks on 7th Street; neighborhood greenways near completion; and demolition preparation begins at Hopewell site
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
wbiw.com
Arrest made after Mitchell man damages items in a garage
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested on Wednesday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call reporting that 40-year-old Tylor Jean was in the garage damaging items to include a window. Jean was on the property in violation of a protective order. When Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after stealing a vehicle on US 50 East
BEDFORD – A Spencer man was arrested on Monday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy received a call at 9:20 p.m. reporting his 2008 black Ford Escape had been stolen. The male stated his vehicle was taken from the corner of US 50 East and Shawswick Station...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Police join Law Enforcement Cop on a Rooftop event for Special Olympics athletes
BLOOMINGTON – The Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics Indiana will host the fourth-annual. Cop on a Rooftop at participating Dunkin’ locations statewide. During these events, Bloomington Police and Indiana University Police officers will be stationed at Dunkin’ to collect money that will go directly to support programming for Special Olympics athletes in Indiana.
wbiw.com
Bedford City Offices closed Monday, Sept. 5th in observance of Labor Day
BEDFORD – All Bedford City Offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of Labor Day. TASC BUSES will NOT be running. All Monday trash routes will be picked up on Saturday, September 3. Compost/Recycle routes will be picked up on Tuesday, September 6.
wbiw.com
Intoxicated man throws bowl at another male and is arrested for domestic battery
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after Mitchell Police deputies responded to a report of a fight at 7:56 p.m. at 220 West Main Street. When officers arrived they found the two men inside the home. When officers approached the door they were greeted by 57-year-old Robert...
wbiw.com
Deputy spots a wanted man at a gas station and makes an arrest
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Tuesday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was at Rocket Marathon station on 16th refueling his patrol car and observed 57-year-old Timothy Brinegar who he knew was wanted on a warrant. The officer detained Brinegar. In Brinegar’s pocket, the officers...
Wave 3
3 seriously injured in dirt bike accident in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Three people are seriously injured after a dirt bike accident on Saturday in Brown County. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, around 12:30p.m. Saturday officers responded to the 8200 block of Highland Drive for an accident with serious injury. During the investigation, officers...
wbiw.com
Brown County Sheriff warning motorist to leave nothing of value in their vehicles
BROWN CO. — Investigators are warning of a theft and fraud scheme taking place in Brown County. Brown County Sheriff D. Scott Southerland flagged its Facebook followers on Wednesday to warn of the scheme. Sherif Seidl says thieves are breaking into cars at gas stations, parks, golf courses, and...
wbiw.com
Orleans Deputy Marshals receive Letters of Commendation
ORLEANS – Deputy Marshals with the Orleans Police Department received Letters of Commendation. Town of Orleans Deputy Marshals Corbin Tye and Andrew “Drew” Henderson received a Letter of Commendation for their actions and bravery. On July 2, 2022, Deputy Marshal Tye and Henderson apprehended a wanted felon...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after causing a disturbance at Transitions
HELTONVILLE – A man was arrested Tuesday morning when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to Transitions on Diamond Road in Heltonville after a staff member reported a male patient 27-year-old Taylor Brod was “irate and being physical with staff members”. When officers arrived they...
wbiw.com
Two people were arrested after police find drugs in the vehicle
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested on Wednesday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy noticed a vehicle with a fictitious license plate. The officer stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Washington Avenue and 27th Street. The vehicle a red 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier had a license plate...
wbiw.com
Schneck’s Nurse Residency Program graduates eight in August ceremony
SEYMOUR – Schneck Medical Center announced eight nurses have graduated from its Nurse Residency Program. Schneck’s Nurse Residency Program is a one-year program that includes monthly training sessions designed to support the new graduate nurse’s transition from advanced beginner to competent professional. It focuses on leadership, quality...
wbiw.com
Applications being accepted for Leadership Lawrence County
BEDFORD – First started in 1986, Leadership Lawrence County is a well-respected program focused on encouraging civic engagement and building leaders in our community. Apply no later than September 9th. Employers, this is a great avenue to developing your staff into strong leaders and community-minded citizens.
wbiw.com
Indianapolis police looking for Bloomington murder suspect
BLOOMINGTON – Indianapolis police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a murder suspect from Monroe County. IMPD posted to social media Wednesday that they are searching for 26-year-old Malik Bennett, who is wanted on an active murder and robbery warrant in Monroe County. According to...
