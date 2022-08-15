Read full article on original website
Daily deals August 19: Apple Magic Keyboard for $75, $150 off M2 MacBook Pro, 88% off Microsoft Office, more
Friday's best deals include $140 off a SanDisk 1TB portable SSD, AirPods Pro for $179, $120 off Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle, and much more.
TikTok monitors everything users type when using in-app browser
In 2020, it was discovered that TikTok had been accessing users' clipboards. Now, TikTok has been found snooping on its users once again. According to security researcher Felix Krause, whenever users open a link in TikTok, the app is then allowed to monitor everything a user does on that external website. This includes anything typed, as well as taps on buttons and links.
India the latest country that may require Apple to shift to USB-C for the iPhone
India's government is investigating adopting common chargers for all portable electronic devices, adding yet another government to the list who wants Apple to move away from its Lightning connector.
Apple AirPower prototype given close look in new video
A new video on Friday has given an in-depth look at a prototype version of Apple's AirPower, the canceled multi-device charging mat that was beset by engineering difficulties from the start. The 30-minute YouTube video, which is a collaboration between 91Tech and Apple Demo, depicts the deepest dive yet into...
Apple extends repair program for iPhone 12 models affected with 'no sound issue'
Apple has extended its repair program foriPhone 12 models that experience earpiece sound issues for an additional year. Devices...
Pixelmator Photo switches to subscription for new users
The company's popular and powerfulMac image editor Pixelmator Pro is continuing as a single-purchase app, but its iOS and iPadOS companion Pixelmator Photo is becoming a subscription app. Current users continue as they are, with no requirement to subscribe, and a one-time purchase option will still be available.
Finding a perfectly sized Apple Watch band may get easier in the future
There's got to be a better way to find the right Apple Watch band size for your wrist than trying out countless ones, or printing out paper guides -- and Apple thinks it has the answer. The Apple of today is very different from when it used to stick to...
How to avoid AirTag batteries dying now that Apple isn't showing life remaining
You can no longer check the battery level in yourAirTags whenever you want, but there are things you can — and should — do to make sure they don't die on you unexpectedly.
macOS Monterey 12.5.1 now available with important security patches
On Wednesday, Apple released macOS Monterey 12.5.1 with security patches for potentially exploited vulnerabilities in WebKit and the Kernel. This is the first update to macOS since July 20. Recent updates haven't contained significant feature changes due to the macOS Ventura beta and other new operating systems taking priority. Apple...
Apple aiming for Sept. 7 to unveil iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8
Apple is reportedly planning on holding its iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 launch event on Sept. 7, according to a new report. The September iPhone event will kick off a busy fall product season in 2022. Expected through the end of the year are new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, multiple Macs, updated iPads, and a trio of new Apple Watch devices.
Amazon's $569 M1 Mac mini deal is back
Bonus savings at checkout drive the price of the M1Mac mini down to $569.99 at Amazon. M1 Mac mini...
Comparison: 2022 MacBook Air versus Dell XPS 13 Plus
The M2 MacBook Air, packing Apple's latest Apple Silicon chip and overhauled with various new features, is arguably one of the best value notebooks you can buy. Combining a slim profile with performance, it is an attractive combination. Naturally, this is territory that many notebook producers also try to occupy...
Apple could be the first to use TSMC's 3nm chip process for M2 Pro
Apple's 2022 MacBook Pros may pack new M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets made with TSMC's latest 3nm manufacturing process, according to a new report. TSMC, the world's largest semiconductor contract manufacturer, has been steadily building out its 3nm production processes. According to the Commercial Times, Apple could be the first customer to get its hands on those chips.
Apple's latest security update is important, but the mass-media response is unhinged
The latest Apple security update contains some fixes that you should apply to your devices, but they are nowhere near warranting the amount of ill-informed media attention that they're receiving.
Apple event excitement, TikTok controversy, and useless VPNs, on the AppleInsider podcast
On this week's episode of the AppleInsider Podcast,iPhone 14 is getting nearer — and some say it'll be sooner than we think. Plus Apple threatens its own staff over TikTok use, and there's compelling evidence that iOS VPNs do not work.
Wedbush raises Apple price target to $220 on continued iPhone demand
Wedbush has raised its Apple price target to $220 from $200 because iPhone demand is holding up as the company heads into its next cycle. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, Ives believes Apple has placed an initial order for 90 million iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro units out of the gate. That's roughly flat compared to the iPhone 13, but hints at stable demand.
GarageBand adds new Katy Perry, Seventeen 'Remix Sessions'
Apple's music app GarageBand foriOS and iPadOS has gained new DJ sessions based around Katy Perry and K-Pop group Seventeen.
Daily deals August 17: $60 off Apple TV 4K, $110 off Series 7 Apple watch, more
Wednesday's bestdeals include $110 off an Apple Watch Series 7, $297 for an LG 27-inch 4K HDR monitor, refurbished iPhones from $139, and much more.
Apple adds new charts to Podcasts tracking subscription shows & channels
Apple has added two new charts to its Apple Podcasts platform that track both subscription-based podcasts and subscription podcast channels. The Top Subscriber Shows and Top Subscriber Channels are now available to users in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia who are running iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, or macOS 12.5 or later.
The ultimate guide on how to customize your iPhone running iOS 16
Apple's iOS 16 will make theiPhone more customizable than ever. This is the ultimate guide on how to make the iPhone a more personal device.
