Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
Indiana, Ohio residents could see Northern Lights tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Tonight, you might see something that for many is a once in a lifetime experience, especially if you live in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says a strong geomagnetic storm (G3 on a scale of 1 to...
When will it feel like fall in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — While it has been cooler than average in Indianapolis for the last few days, we are not done with the heat. We will keep the 70s and 80s the rest of the week, which is normal here in central Indiana. Our average highs through the rest of August stay in the 80s.
Invasive bug spotted in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While this bug may have beautiful coloring and patterns, conservation leaders are asking people to be on the lookout for it before it causes major issues in the state. On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern...
Honoring Hoosier Homesteaders

More than 100 Indiana farms were recently honored with Hoosier Homestead awards at the Indiana State Fair. State Reps. Sean Eberhart (R-Shelbyville) and Dave Abbott (R-Rome City) discuss the farming families receiving centennial, sesquicentennial and bicentennial awards.
Celebrating Indiana Archaeology Month

INDIANA – September will be the 27th annual celebration of archaeology in Indiana state and the return of the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology printed commemorative posters. The 2022 poster design focuses on late Pre-contact pottery styles. The ceramics of the Late Pre-contact period of Indiana indicate...
Application Time for 2023 Best Places to Work in Indiana Program

INDIANA — It’s time for Hoosier companies to see if their workplace has that certain kind of magic. Employers can now apply for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s annual Best Places to Work in Indiana program. The awards honor top organizations in the state as determined through...
Severe storms possible in North Carolina Monday

A storm system will slide through the state today, bringing with it the chance for strong to severe storms. We have a marginal to slight severe risk (level 1-2 of 5 threat) in place. The primary threat will be damaging winds, but we can't rule out an isolated tornado. The...
Indiana’s July 2022 Employment Report

INDIANA – Indiana’s unemployment rate in July stands at 2.6%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate in July fell to 3.5%, compared to 3.6% in June. In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate rose again, from 63.1% in June to...
Gov. Holcomb names Brownsburg Fire Territory Fire Marshal Stephen Jones as the Indiana state fire marshal

INDIANA – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced he has selected Brownsburg Fire Territory Fire Marshal Stephen Jones to serve as the Indiana state fire marshal. “Fire Marshal Jones brings 38 years of experience to the State of Indiana, and his expertise makes him the right person to lead our work in improving public safety for Hoosiers,” Gov. Holcomb said. “He will continue to promote fire prevention efforts and brings incredible investigation experience to the state.”
Bloomington Police join Law Enforcement Cop on a Rooftop event for Special Olympics athletes

BLOOMINGTON – The Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics Indiana will host the fourth-annual. Cop on a Rooftop at participating Dunkin’ locations statewide. During these events, Bloomington Police and Indiana University Police officers will be stationed at Dunkin’ to collect money that will go directly to support programming for Special Olympics athletes in Indiana.
What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California

SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/15/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) last Friday reported 26,462 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, that’s a 16 percent drop in new cases from the previous week and the second decrease in numbers in as many weeks. There were also 123 deaths over the past week, since the Friday before. The CDC reports 42 counties are now rated at the High Community Level, that’s down 59 counties a week ago. There were an additional 48 counties now rated at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 34 the week before. The remaining 12 counties are at the Low Community Level, 3 more than the previous week. The regional counties on the High Level list include Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Fayette, Lawrence, and Marion. The remaining counties, including Richland, Jasper, Effingham, Clay, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, and White are on the Medium Level list.
Indiana printing taxpayer refund checks

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — If you’re wondering when your Automatic Taxpayer Refund check will arrive, State Auditor Tera Klutz has good news: “the wait is over!“. Klutz’s office announced Wednesday that the 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks were being printed and the first group of checks should reach mailboxes later this week.
