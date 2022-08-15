Read full article on original website
Holly Lynn Tweed
Holly Lynn Tweed, 37, of Butler died at the scene of a two-vehicle accident in Hovey Twp., Armstrong County late Monday afternoon (08-15-22) of injuries sustained in the accident. Holly was born in Clarion on October 3, 1984 to Timothy J. and Rita Mae Hughes Wolfe, both of whom survive...
Neva Marie Ruditis
Neva Marie Ruditis, 87, a resident of 143 Circle Street, Franklin; died peacefully at 12:25 PM Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest, Seneca following a period of declining health. She was born May 7, 1935 in Oil City, a beloved daughter of the late: Jerome M. and Fannie Grill Cangemi.
Daniel D. Metzger, Jr.
Daniel D. Metzger, Jr., 74, of Karns City, passed away after a lengthy illness on Monday, August, 15, at The Sunnyview Nursing Home in Butler. Born in Dallas, Pa., on May 15, 1948, he was the son of the late Daniel Sr. and Gloria Lamarous Metzger. Daniel served in the...
James Eugene Lindquist
James Eugene Lindquist, age 95, of Oil City, formerly of Venus, passed away surrounded by family on August 17, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. Born on May 25, 1927, in Grand Valley, PA, he was a son of the late James O. and Pansy Litzinger Lindquist. Jim served in...
Lindsay R. Scott (Niece)
Lindsay R. Scott (Niece), 24, of Bruin died at the scene of a two-vehicle accident in Hovey Twp., Armstrong County late Monday afternoon (08-15-22) of injuries sustained in the accident. Lindsay was born in Butler on July 30, 1998 to Timothy Charles and Amber Scott Wolfe of Bruin who survive.
Lynne Johnston
Lynne Johnston, age 75 of New Bethlehem, passed away early Monday morning, August 15,2022 at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh. Born June 5, 1947 in Brookville she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Wilma Kreider Lapcovich. Orphaned at a young age, she was adopted by the late Jack and...
Rita Lynne Silvis (McCanna)
Rita Lynne Silvis (McCanna), 67, of St. Petersburg, departed this world on August 15, 2022, surrounded by a small number of the countless people who loved her. She was born on June 12, 1955, in Butler, to Sally McCanna (Mortimer) and Ronald McCanna of Rimersburg, PA, who instilled in her a strong work ethic, taught her the importance of community, and showed her that nothing is more precious than family.
Charles (Sonny) Clyde Dick
Charles (Sonny) Clyde Dick, 73, passed away at his home in Sandy Lake, PA on August 15, 2022. He was born at the Franklin Hospital on September 19, 1948, to Clyde and Rose (Krizon) Dick. He married Mary Jane (Heim) Dick on September 22, 1979, who survives. Sonny graduated Franklin...
William L. “Bill” Hutson
William L. “Bill” Hutson, 74, of Marienville, died early Wednesday morning, following a brief period of declining health. Born in New Bethlehem on April 2nd, 1948, he was the son of the late CharlesHenry Hutson and Helen Raybuck Hutson Filetti. After graduating from Redbank Valley High School in...
Connie W. Baylor
Connie W. Baylor, age 84 of Knox, passed away Monday evening, August 15, 2022, at her home following a period of declining health. Born June 10, 1938, in New Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Elva Reitz Willison. She graduated from Redbank Valley High School in...
Hazel Violet Guntrum
Hazel Violet Guntrum, of Sawmill Rd Lucinda, PA, passed away on August 15th, 2022 at her home. Born on August 19, 1941, in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of the late Harry Elmer, Sr. and Alma Guntrum. She attended school at Polk State School. Hazel enjoyed people watching, wearing her...
One Injured In Bonniebrook Rd. Crash
One person suffered minor injuries in a crash that happened earlier this week in Jefferson Township. The two vehicle accident happened Tuesday evening around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bonniebrook and Great Belt Roads. State police say 68-year-old Patricia Hammer of New Wilmington went through a stop sign at...
French Creek Is Focus of Greenways Awards Ceremony Today
FRANKLIN, Pa. – The public is invited to attend the Annual Greenways Awards Ceremony on Friday afternoon, August 19, in Franklin’s Riverfront Park. The free event will begin at 3:00 p.m. beneath a tent canopy–rain or shine. The Greenways Awards are presented by the Council on Greenways...
Police Detail Info On Moraine Point Accident
We’re learning more information about an accident earlier this week that sent one person to a hospital. The two vehicle accident happened Wednesday just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Castle Road and the entrance to the Moraine Point Plaza. Police say 36-year-old Dustin Sams of Sligo...
One Injured In Mercer Co. Buggy Accident
One person was injured earlier this week in a crash involving an Amish buggy and a truck in neighboring Mercer County. The accident occurred Thursday morning shortly after 7 a.m. on Mercer New Wilmington Road. State police say a milk tanker driven by a man from New York had his...
Douglas E. Stanton
Douglas E. Stanton, 59 , of Rouseville, PA., passed away August 6, 2022. Born Nov. 27, 1962 in Franklin, PA., he was the son of the late Delbert Eugene Stanton & Margaret Phillips. Doug attended Rocky Grove Schools. He was an assembler for SFPC at the Rouseville Plant and had...
Josephine (Emanuele) Powell
Josephine (Emanuele) Powell, 97, of Milton, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was born on December 29, 1924, in Oil City, PA, daughter of the late Louis Cono and Pauline (Manna) Emanuele. Josephine married Myrl Powell in June 1962 and they lived in Silver Spring Maryland where they raised...
Outdoors Advocates Honored at Riverfront Park
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT)— The Council on Greenways and Trails honored three recipents of the 2022 Greenways Awards at a ceremony at Riverfront Park in Franklin on Friday afternoon. Jessica A. Hillburn was the organization’s recipient of the James E. Holden Greenways Volunteer of the Year award. Cochranton Borough was...
102-year-old Pennsylvania woman hits the slots for her birthday
What a way to celebrate over a century of living. A woman from Pennsylvania partied it up for her 102nd birthday by going to a casino. SIMILAR STORIES: Pennsylvania woman welcomes 100th great-grandchild. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports how Jane Hellstern—who grew up in Overbrook and ran a beauty parlor...
SPONSORED – ORDERED 8/18/22: Faller’s Furniture to Hold Public Auction this Saturday
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Faller’s Furniture of Clarion will host a public auction on Saturday, August 20. The auction will be held at 9:00 a.m. at the former Comet Warehouse building located at 443 South Fifth Avenue in Clarion. A full list of auction items can be viewed...
