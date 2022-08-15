Rita Lynne Silvis (McCanna), 67, of St. Petersburg, departed this world on August 15, 2022, surrounded by a small number of the countless people who loved her. She was born on June 12, 1955, in Butler, to Sally McCanna (Mortimer) and Ronald McCanna of Rimersburg, PA, who instilled in her a strong work ethic, taught her the importance of community, and showed her that nothing is more precious than family.

SAINT PETERSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO