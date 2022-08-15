Read full article on original website
James Eugene Lindquist
James Eugene Lindquist, age 95, of Oil City, formerly of Venus, passed away surrounded by family on August 17, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. Born on May 25, 1927, in Grand Valley, PA, he was a son of the late James O. and Pansy Litzinger Lindquist. Jim served in...
Neva Marie Ruditis
Neva Marie Ruditis, 87, a resident of 143 Circle Street, Franklin; died peacefully at 12:25 PM Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest, Seneca following a period of declining health. She was born May 7, 1935 in Oil City, a beloved daughter of the late: Jerome M. and Fannie Grill Cangemi.
Theresa Dawn Chutz
God’s angels took Theresa Dawn Chutz, 41, of Wexford, formerly of Emlenton, to her heavenly home Thursday morning, August 18, 2022 at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh while surrounded by her loving parents. Theresa was born with spina bifida in Oil City on May 21, 1981. She was a brave...
Rita Lynne Silvis (McCanna)
Rita Lynne Silvis (McCanna), 67, of St. Petersburg, departed this world on August 15, 2022, surrounded by a small number of the countless people who loved her. She was born on June 12, 1955, in Butler, to Sally McCanna (Mortimer) and Ronald McCanna of Rimersburg, PA, who instilled in her a strong work ethic, taught her the importance of community, and showed her that nothing is more precious than family.
Lynne Johnston
Lynne Johnston, age 75 of New Bethlehem, passed away early Monday morning, August 15,2022 at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh. Born June 5, 1947 in Brookville she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Wilma Kreider Lapcovich. Orphaned at a young age, she was adopted by the late Jack and...
Police Detail Info On Moraine Point Accident
We’re learning more information about an accident earlier this week that sent one person to a hospital. The two vehicle accident happened Wednesday just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of New Castle Road and the entrance to the Moraine Point Plaza. Police say 36-year-old Dustin Sams of Sligo...
SPONSORED: UFP Parker Hiring for All Shifts
UFP Parker now has both Day and Afternoon positions open for a variety of skill levels. If you are looking for a career with a comprehensive benefit package and multiple avenues for advancement, come join our winning team at UFP Parker. UFP Parker has locations in Parker, Emlenton, and Shippenville.
French Creek Is Focus of Greenways Awards Ceremony Today
FRANKLIN, Pa. – The public is invited to attend the Annual Greenways Awards Ceremony on Friday afternoon, August 19, in Franklin’s Riverfront Park. The free event will begin at 3:00 p.m. beneath a tent canopy–rain or shine. The Greenways Awards are presented by the Council on Greenways...
Charles (Sonny) Clyde Dick
Charles (Sonny) Clyde Dick, 73, passed away at his home in Sandy Lake, PA on August 15, 2022. He was born at the Franklin Hospital on September 19, 1948, to Clyde and Rose (Krizon) Dick. He married Mary Jane (Heim) Dick on September 22, 1979, who survives. Sonny graduated Franklin...
One Injured In Bonniebrook Rd. Crash
One person suffered minor injuries in a crash that happened earlier this week in Jefferson Township. The two vehicle accident happened Tuesday evening around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bonniebrook and Great Belt Roads. State police say 68-year-old Patricia Hammer of New Wilmington went through a stop sign at...
One Injured In Mercer Co. Buggy Accident
One person was injured earlier this week in a crash involving an Amish buggy and a truck in neighboring Mercer County. The accident occurred Thursday morning shortly after 7 a.m. on Mercer New Wilmington Road. State police say a milk tanker driven by a man from New York had his...
Firefighters Injured at Former Blue Violet Cafe Scene
The featured image above shows the scene of the fire in Rochester. Photo by Keith Walsh-Beaver County Radio. Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published August 18, 2022 11:55 A.M. (Rochester, PA) Beaver County 9-1-1 reported firefighters were still still on scene at the former Blue Violet...
William L. “Bill” Hutson
William L. “Bill” Hutson, 74, of Marienville, died early Wednesday morning, following a brief period of declining health. Born in New Bethlehem on April 2nd, 1948, he was the son of the late CharlesHenry Hutson and Helen Raybuck Hutson Filetti. After graduating from Redbank Valley High School in...
31 Jack Russell Terriers removed from Erie County home
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Dozens of dogs have been removed from a bad situation at an Erie County home. The ANNA Shelter posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday that 31 Jack Russell Terriers that had fleas, skin infections, overgrown nails, and other neglect issues, were removed from a home in Erie County thanks to […]
Helen L. Harris
Helen L. Harris, 90, of the Caring Place in Franklin, formerly of Harrisville, passed away August 16, 2022. Helen was born July 26, 1932 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Lester L. and Edith Connell Baker. Helen was attended Franklin High School. She was married to Vernon...
Police investigating appeared targeted shooting in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police Chief Timothy Jackson confirmed Friday that one person was killed and one person was injured in what police believe to be a “targeted drive-by” shooting on Prendergast Avenue. Police say they received a call of shots fired at 839 Prendergast Avenue at 12:58 p.m. Friday. One male victim was […]
Josephine (Emanuele) Powell
Josephine (Emanuele) Powell, 97, of Milton, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was born on December 29, 1924, in Oil City, PA, daughter of the late Louis Cono and Pauline (Manna) Emanuele. Josephine married Myrl Powell in June 1962 and they lived in Silver Spring Maryland where they raised...
Butler Twp. Magistrate’s Office To Move
The Butler Township Magistrate’s office will be moving soon. The county commissioners approved a new 10-year-lease at the former Friedman’s headquarters location on Fairground Hill Road. Commissioners say the magistrate’s office at the current location on the Sunnyview property is difficult to maintain and is not financially feasible....
One Man Killed, Another Injured In Jamestown Drive-by Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One man was killed, another injured, in an afternoon drive-by shooting in the City of Jamestown on Friday. Police were called to the area of 850 Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers have since identified the victim...
Hazel Violet Guntrum
Hazel Violet Guntrum, of Sawmill Rd Lucinda, PA, passed away on August 15th, 2022 at her home. Born on August 19, 1941, in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of the late Harry Elmer, Sr. and Alma Guntrum. She attended school at Polk State School. Hazel enjoyed people watching, wearing her...
