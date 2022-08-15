Read full article on original website
Daniel D. Metzger, Jr.
Daniel D. Metzger, Jr., 74, of Karns City, passed away after a lengthy illness on Monday, August, 15, at The Sunnyview Nursing Home in Butler. Born in Dallas, Pa., on May 15, 1948, he was the son of the late Daniel Sr. and Gloria Lamarous Metzger. Daniel served in the...
Neva Marie Ruditis
Neva Marie Ruditis, 87, a resident of 143 Circle Street, Franklin; died peacefully at 12:25 PM Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest, Seneca following a period of declining health. She was born May 7, 1935 in Oil City, a beloved daughter of the late: Jerome M. and Fannie Grill Cangemi.
William L. “Bill” Hutson
William L. “Bill” Hutson, 74, of Marienville, died early Wednesday morning, following a brief period of declining health. Born in New Bethlehem on April 2nd, 1948, he was the son of the late CharlesHenry Hutson and Helen Raybuck Hutson Filetti. After graduating from Redbank Valley High School in...
Theresa Dawn Chutz
God’s angels took Theresa Dawn Chutz, 41, of Wexford, formerly of Emlenton, to her heavenly home Thursday morning, August 18, 2022 at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh while surrounded by her loving parents. Theresa was born with spina bifida in Oil City on May 21, 1981. She was a brave...
Holly Lynn Tweed
Holly Lynn Tweed, 37, of Butler died at the scene of a two-vehicle accident in Hovey Twp., Armstrong County late Monday afternoon (08-15-22) of injuries sustained in the accident. Holly was born in Clarion on October 3, 1984 to Timothy J. and Rita Mae Hughes Wolfe, both of whom survive...
James Eugene Lindquist
James Eugene Lindquist, age 95, of Oil City, formerly of Venus, passed away surrounded by family on August 17, 2022, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. Born on May 25, 1927, in Grand Valley, PA, he was a son of the late James O. and Pansy Litzinger Lindquist. Jim served in...
Lindsay R. Scott (Niece)
Lindsay R. Scott (Niece), 24, of Bruin died at the scene of a two-vehicle accident in Hovey Twp., Armstrong County late Monday afternoon (08-15-22) of injuries sustained in the accident. Lindsay was born in Butler on July 30, 1998 to Timothy Charles and Amber Scott Wolfe of Bruin who survive.
Lynne Johnston
Lynne Johnston, age 75 of New Bethlehem, passed away early Monday morning, August 15,2022 at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh. Born June 5, 1947 in Brookville she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Wilma Kreider Lapcovich. Orphaned at a young age, she was adopted by the late Jack and...
Helen L. Harris
Helen L. Harris, 90, of the Caring Place in Franklin, formerly of Harrisville, passed away August 16, 2022. Helen was born July 26, 1932 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Lester L. and Edith Connell Baker. Helen was attended Franklin High School. She was married to Vernon...
Susanne L. Thompson
Susanne L. Thompson, 57, of New Bethlehem, formerly of Knox passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 15, 2022 due to an undetected heart condition. Born September 29, 1964, in Clarion Sue was the daughter of Joe and Betty Heller. Sue graduated from Keystone High School. She worked at Perkins, the Clarion...
Hazel Violet Guntrum
Hazel Violet Guntrum, of Sawmill Rd Lucinda, PA, passed away on August 15th, 2022 at her home. Born on August 19, 1941, in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of the late Harry Elmer, Sr. and Alma Guntrum. She attended school at Polk State School. Hazel enjoyed people watching, wearing her...
Charles (Sonny) Clyde Dick
Charles (Sonny) Clyde Dick, 73, passed away at his home in Sandy Lake, PA on August 15, 2022. He was born at the Franklin Hospital on September 19, 1948, to Clyde and Rose (Krizon) Dick. He married Mary Jane (Heim) Dick on September 22, 1979, who survives. Sonny graduated Franklin...
French Creek Is Focus of Greenways Awards Ceremony Today
FRANKLIN, Pa. – The public is invited to attend the Annual Greenways Awards Ceremony on Friday afternoon, August 19, in Franklin’s Riverfront Park. The free event will begin at 3:00 p.m. beneath a tent canopy–rain or shine. The Greenways Awards are presented by the Council on Greenways...
Douglas E. Stanton
Douglas E. Stanton, 59 , of Rouseville, PA., passed away August 6, 2022. Born Nov. 27, 1962 in Franklin, PA., he was the son of the late Delbert Eugene Stanton & Margaret Phillips. Doug attended Rocky Grove Schools. He was an assembler for SFPC at the Rouseville Plant and had...
Josephine (Emanuele) Powell
Josephine (Emanuele) Powell, 97, of Milton, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was born on December 29, 1924, in Oil City, PA, daughter of the late Louis Cono and Pauline (Manna) Emanuele. Josephine married Myrl Powell in June 1962 and they lived in Silver Spring Maryland where they raised...
Outdoors Advocates Honored at Riverfront Park
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT)— The Council on Greenways and Trails honored three recipents of the 2022 Greenways Awards at a ceremony at Riverfront Park in Franklin on Friday afternoon. Jessica A. Hillburn was the organization’s recipient of the James E. Holden Greenways Volunteer of the Year award. Cochranton Borough was...
SPONSORED: UFP Parker Hiring for All Shifts
UFP Parker now has both Day and Afternoon positions open for a variety of skill levels. If you are looking for a career with a comprehensive benefit package and multiple avenues for advancement, come join our winning team at UFP Parker. UFP Parker has locations in Parker, Emlenton, and Shippenville.
Titusville woman dies in weekend UTV crash
A Titusville woman was killed Saturday night when the UTV she was operating crashed into barricades blocking the closed South Perry Street Bridge. The woman was identified by the Titusville Police Department as Terry Smith, who was 59-years-old. Smith, according to police, lived in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. The...
One Injured In Bonniebrook Rd. Crash
One person suffered minor injuries in a crash that happened earlier this week in Jefferson Township. The two vehicle accident happened Tuesday evening around 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bonniebrook and Great Belt Roads. State police say 68-year-old Patricia Hammer of New Wilmington went through a stop sign at...
Police Continue Search for Missing Woman
MEADVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Meadville-based State Police are continuing to search for a missing 35-year-old Crawford County woman. According to police, 35-year-old Candace Caffas was last seen on July 16 on State Route 285, in Conneaut Lake, Crawford County. She is described as 4-foot-9, approximately 95 pounds, with dirty...
