Feeling shellfish: West Fargo Fire saves turtle near Sheyenne River
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department got a little shellfish with a rescue Friday afternoon near the Sheyenne River. Crews got reports of a massive turtle beached near the River, and despite the turtle getting "a bit snappy" with firefighers, they were able to lead it back to the water.
North Dakota State Penitentiary Guard missed check in day of Isaak suicide
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol says in a new report that a state penitentiary guard didn't follow policy on the day Chad Isaak committed suicide. The report released Wednesday says Correctional Officer Sergeant Deandre Adams missed two check-ins with Isaak the day the convicted quadruple murderer died.
North Dakota oil production increases
(Bismarck, ND) -- A report released Tuesday by the State Mineral Resources Department says oil production is up in the state. Production rose in June for the second straight month to just under one-point-one million barrels per day. Natural gas production is also near an all-time high for the state.
West Fargo Peace Officer program graduates 18
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department Peace Officer Academy has 18 new graduates. The graduation ceremony was held Thursday at West Fargo High School. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner was one of the keynote speakers at the ceremony. The program is a partnership with Lake Region State...
State audit of North Dakota Department of Human Services not favorable
(Bismarck, ND) -- The State Auditor's Office says the Department of Human Services is not conducting follow-ups on children from reported abusive situations. The report released this week says DHS is not adhering to its own policies of checking on children in the allowed timeframe. The Auditor's office said in...
West Fargo, Fargo Fire Departments to participate in Narcan leave behind program
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department and Fargo Fire Department have announced they will be participating in Fargo Cass Public Health’s Naloxone, or Narcan, leave behind program. The program allows both fire departments to distribute Narcan leave behind kits to individuals at risk of experiencing an...
Minnesota Health Managers: Over 80 percent of kids have had COVID
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Public health managers say over 80 percent of kids in Minnesota have had the coronavirus. The CDC made that claim Thursday based on a look at blood samples from across the state. The CDC however says it's not sure just how many of the million-plus kids in the state have enough antibodies to protect themselves from the virus.
Mixed news in latest Minnesota jobs report
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota's latest jobs report has both good and bad news. The good news is that unemployment in the state remains at a record low, with a one-point-eight percent jobless rate. The report also shows employers added 19 thousand jobs in July. But the report shows that people continue to leave the workforce.
NDDOT announces new Highway Safety Corridor location
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation through Vision Zero has begun its newest Highway Safety Corridor project on U.S. Highway 85 from Belfield to Watford City. The project is designed to include enhanced safety features and an increase in law enforcement to remind drivers they are responsible...
18% of Minnesotans who applied for "Hero Pay" checks will not receive them
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Roughly 18% of people who applied won't be getting a hero pay check from the state of Minnesota. Minnesota's Department of Labor yesterday denied nearly 215 thousand applications for checks for people who worked during the worst of the coronavirus. The state says most of the rejected requests were because people didn't fill-out the forms properly, but people were also told 'No' because they maxed-out their unemployment benefits or simply didn't qualify.
Fargo Police mum on heavy presence in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- We're still waiting for more information on a heavy police presence in South Fargo Wednesday evening. Fargo Police have said to this point they responded to a medical incident near the area of Pacific Drive South and 27th avenue south. Neighbors in the area saying authorities were...
City of Fargo designates late-night downtown cab and rideshare loading areas
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo is introducing designated downtown passenger loading areas for cab and rideshare users. "You know we really feel like this is best because what it's going to do is it's going to not only disperse some of those crowds I was talking about, it's going to have congregations of people waiting for rides moved away from some of the residences we have downtown," said Fargo Police Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt.
Children and teens with K9 Crew to benefit from Cops & Cons charity softball game in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A charity softball game for a good cause happens Saturday afternoon in Fargo. "Basically what we are doing is partnering with law enforcement. We are a bunch of individuals in recovery and we are raising some money for a bunch of kids," said Pastor David Vernoy. Vernoy...
Fargo School District trying to recruit Special Education Teachers, increases updated substitute pay structure
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Public Schools officials are trying to fill positions for special education teachers. FPS has over 25 job listings online for special education educators. Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi has recently told WDAY Radio that the positions tend to be the hardest to fill. Gandhi says the district is also trying to address staff shortages for roles such as counselors, custodians, and food service workers.
Burgum forms group to reduce government regulations
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new panel is tasked with proposing reductions in government regulations to the 2023 Legislature. Governor Doug Burgum formed the Red Tape Reduction Working Group Thursday through an executive order. The group is made up of representatives from Cabinet and non-Cabinet agencies asked to review regulations and...
Cause for Dilworth apartment fire revealed
(DIlworth, MN) -- We now know the cause of a Wednesday morning apartment fire in Dilworth that severely damaged a unit inside and left some residents displaced. The State Fire Marshal says the fire was an accident. The dog that was rescued from the apartment off Highway 10 near the Walmart had attempted to get on the stove to get food that was cooking an accidentally turned the stove's other burners on.
Clinic fights to stop abortion ban. Fire crews fight opioid overdoses. Failing review for Human Services.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: The latest on the legal battle by the Red River Women's Clinic to continue providing abortion services in North Dakota.How some local fire crews are joining the fight against deadly opioid overdoses.How one state agency is reportedly failing children in abusive situations.
Candidates for Moorhead City Council in upcoming election finalized
(Moorhead, MN) -- The candidates for Moorhead City Council in the upcoming November election have been finalized. Mayor Shelly Carlson will face off with Kevin Shores, a Navy veteran who has run for mayor on three separate occasions and in 2020 ran for the 7th Congressional District seat in Minnesota.
Fargo School Board reverses Pledge decision. Man charged with attempted murder. Game to benefit K9 Crew.
News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: An about face for the Fargo School board. They will recite the Pledge of Allegiance after all. Fargo police arrest a man on a charge of attempted murder. How a charity softball game will benefit children and teens with the K9 Crew.
Fargo Public Schools recruitment letter goes viral
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo Public Schools recruitment letter is going viral on social media. FPS sent the letter in April to Florida teachers shortly after the passage of the Parental Rights Bill. The so-called Don't Say Gay law prohibits Kindergarten through third grade teachers from using lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity.
