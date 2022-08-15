(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo is introducing designated downtown passenger loading areas for cab and rideshare users. "You know we really feel like this is best because what it's going to do is it's going to not only disperse some of those crowds I was talking about, it's going to have congregations of people waiting for rides moved away from some of the residences we have downtown," said Fargo Police Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO