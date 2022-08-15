Read full article on original website
Police Provide Update On Wednesday's Fatal Crash
CONCORD (BCN) Concord police shared more information early Thursday about a traffic collision in the city's westside Four Corners neighborhood that killed one person Wednesday afternoon. Although they have not yet identified the victim, police said in a 12:04 a.m. news release that he was an 84-year-old man. Police said...
One Killed In Thursday Shooting
VALLEJO (BCN) Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Thursday. On Thursday at 5:48 p.m., officers with the Vallejo Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Sonoma Boulevard and located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim,...
Jackknifed big rig blocks southbound 680 in Bay Area during morning commute
A traffic collision involving a big rig and several cars blocked all lanes of southbound I-680 in Martinez Wednesday morning.
83-year-old man dies in hit-and-run car collision in Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) An 83-year-old man died in a hit-and-run collision in Oakland on Wednesday evening, police said. The name of the victim, an Oakland resident, was not yet available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau early Thursday afternoon. The collision occurred just after 6 p.m. at 14th and Poplar streets...
Man Shot, Injured In West Oakland Near Market Street
OAKLAND (BCN) A man was shot early Tuesday morning in West Oakland about a block from Market Street, police said. Police received an alert from the city's gunshot detection system at 1:14 a.m. when gunshots went off in the 1500 block of Myrtle Street. Citizens told police that the victim...
12-year-old East Bay girl reported missing
Police are calling on the public to help find Daisy Jauregui of Antioch.
City Accused By State Of Shirking Responsibility For Housing Homeless Residents
OAKLAND (BCN) The city of Oakland may lose millions of dollars in state funding because the city is "seeking to shirk its responsibility" over housing unsheltered people on Caltrans property along Wood Street in city limits, a letter Thursday from Gov. Gavin Newsom's office to City Attorney Barbara Parker said.
California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a...
Man Gets 16 Years For Deaths Of Two Men Who Overdosed In His Home
SANTA ROSA (BCN) A Santa Rosa man who operated a drug house has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after two men died from overdoses as a result of ingesting narcotics at his residence, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Toby Rosa, 50, was found guilty...
From jail, San Francisco man admits to killing father, stepmother in TV interview
The couple's 11-year-old daughter was reportedly at home during the shooting.
Police Seeks Public's Help Finding Missing 12-Year-Old Girl
ANTIOCH (BCN) Antioch police are looking for a 12-year-old girl last seen in Pittsburg, according to a social media post from the department late Wednesday evening. Daisy Jauregui was last seen at an unspecified time near Central and Railroad avenues in Pittsburg, police said in the post. Police describe Jauregui...
Video allegedly shows theft inside San Francisco's evacuated tower, 33 Tehama
One resident believes a checkbook left on her nightstand was taken.
Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jailed On Arrest Warrant For Grand Theft
Jason Alexander, the ex-husband of pop-star Britney Spears, was booked Tuesday into Napa County's Department of Corrections on a 2016 arrest warrant for grand theft and buying/receiving stolen property related to crimes committed in 2015. Both charges are felonies and bail was set at $20,000, according to a news release...
Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 — in what a prosecutor called “the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history” — is being released by the state's parole board.
Lucky supermarket pharmacies will shutter across California. Here’s the SF timeline.
The grocery chain began shuttering its in-store pharmacies Aug. 15.
Why Nob Hill's Tahona Mercado will never carry celebrity-owned tequila
"We've been seeking out a lot of these vendors since we had the idea."
Amy’s Kitchen fined $25,000 by California regulators for safety violations
Between 2014 and 2019, Amy's Kitchen was fined a lot more for safety violations.
Coyote experts question ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ account of Bay Area ‘attack’
Coyote experts say elements of Karnazes' story appear unlikely.
AL's Place in San Francisco's Mission District prepares to close after almost 8 years
The Michelin-starred restaurant first opened in 2015.
The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'
"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more. • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
