Oakland, CA

SFGate

Police Provide Update On Wednesday's Fatal Crash

CONCORD (BCN) Concord police shared more information early Thursday about a traffic collision in the city's westside Four Corners neighborhood that killed one person Wednesday afternoon. Although they have not yet identified the victim, police said in a 12:04 a.m. news release that he was an 84-year-old man. Police said...
CONCORD, CA
SFGate

One Killed In Thursday Shooting

VALLEJO (BCN) Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Thursday. On Thursday at 5:48 p.m., officers with the Vallejo Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Sonoma Boulevard and located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim,...
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

83-year-old man dies in hit-and-run car collision in Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) An 83-year-old man died in a hit-and-run collision in Oakland on Wednesday evening, police said. The name of the victim, an Oakland resident, was not yet available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau early Thursday afternoon. The collision occurred just after 6 p.m. at 14th and Poplar streets...
OAKLAND, CA
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFGate

Man Shot, Injured In West Oakland Near Market Street

OAKLAND (BCN) A man was shot early Tuesday morning in West Oakland about a block from Market Street, police said. Police received an alert from the city's gunshot detection system at 1:14 a.m. when gunshots went off in the 1500 block of Myrtle Street. Citizens told police that the victim...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

California inmate who admitted 13 murders dies natural death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California inmate who confessed to killing 13 people in a matter of months during the early 1970s has died of natural causes at age 75, state prison officials said Friday. Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Oakland Police#Bay City#California Highway Patrol
SFGate

Man Gets 16 Years For Deaths Of Two Men Who Overdosed In His Home

SANTA ROSA (BCN) A Santa Rosa man who operated a drug house has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison after two men died from overdoses as a result of ingesting narcotics at his residence, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Toby Rosa, 50, was found guilty...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Police Seeks Public's Help Finding Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

ANTIOCH (BCN) Antioch police are looking for a 12-year-old girl last seen in Pittsburg, according to a social media post from the department late Wednesday evening. Daisy Jauregui was last seen at an unspecified time near Central and Railroad avenues in Pittsburg, police said in the post. Police describe Jauregui...
ANTIOCH, CA
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFGate

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jailed On Arrest Warrant For Grand Theft

Jason Alexander, the ex-husband of pop-star Britney Spears, was booked Tuesday into Napa County's Department of Corrections on a 2016 arrest warrant for grand theft and buying/receiving stolen property related to crimes committed in 2015. Both charges are felonies and bail was set at $20,000, according to a news release...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 — in what a prosecutor called “the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history” — is being released by the state's parole board.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'

"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more.   • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

