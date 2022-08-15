North Olmsted Senior Center starting up ‘Stage Crafters’ performing arts program

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS -- My uncle Ed finally died. He had been dying for several years, the losses so small he didn’t seem to notice them right away. On our weekly phone calls, which started during lockdown, I would take note of the subtractions. He stopped walking the path around his wooded neighborhood. Then he stopped cooking. Stopped driving. Stopped writing emails. Stopped going to physical therapy appointments.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO