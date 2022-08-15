North Olmsted Senior Center starting up ‘Stage Crafters’ performing arts program

Read full article on original website
Club shows that square dancing is not just for squares: Talk of the Towns
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Square dancing developed long ago from a mix of English country dances and African-American social dances, with communities getting together in what were originally intended as social gatherings. Even before the Civil War, people of various social and economic positions were intermingling and sharing in their experience...
Exchange student ready to learn about our country and Medina County: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- I’m sure all of Medina County joins the Medina Sunrise Rotary in welcoming Chihiro Hosono, a student from Japan, as she begins her Rotary Youth Exchange year in Medina. “Rotary Youth Exchange is the opportunity of a lifetime to make peace in the world, one student...
A Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase 4.0 sells out at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The key word in A Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase 4.0 might be ‘showcase’ because more than two dozen restaurants basked in a culinary spotlight Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. “Taste” might be just as appropriate because the scores of servings...
Tri-City Bark Park unleashes fun: Around The Town
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A visit to the Tri-City Bark Park, 18825 Sheldon Road, just east of TEAMZ restaurant, might persuade even those without a pet to dash out and adopt a pooch of their own. On a recent visit to the park, which officially opened July 14, it appeared...
Club member rises at track of dawn to play with model trains: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
Cities seek military veterans to volunteer in Berea Schools
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- The mayors of Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights gathered alongside Berea City School District Superintendent Tracy Wheeler Wednesday (Aug. 17) and announced plans to offer volunteer opportunities in the district for military veterans. The new tri-city program stems from efforts Mayor Cyril Kleem initially began...
Jewish Federation announces a U.S. security first with community monitoring system: Press Run
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The Jewish Federation of Cleveland has announced that its security provider, JFC Security, has launched a new technology-based community monitoring system that is directly linked to a 24-hour emergency communications center. The system, which utilizes more than 700 sophisticated, 360-degree-view security cameras and 26 automated license plate...
Voting is spirited in our search for Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The votes are pouring in to determine Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich. Polls opened Thursday, and local sub chain Dave’s Cosmic Subs – with multiple locations in Greater Cleveland -- jumped out to an early lead. But early this morning, The Village Butcher & Salumeria, in Mayfield Village, answered with a strong salvo and shot into the lead.
Built in 1834, the oldest occupied home in Berea is for sale: House of the Week
BEREA, Ohio -- If the walls at 445 S. Rocky River Dr. could talk, they’d have plenty of stories to share. Built in 1834, the classic Italianate-style home is believed to be the oldest occupied house in Berea. Named The Little Hermitage in a nod to Andrew Jackson’s estate...
National study says Cleveland’s downtown among the slowest in the nation to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A study looking at 62 cities across North America says downtown Cleveland is one of the slowest to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic. Only San Francisco has had a slower recovery, according to the study published by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California Berkeley. The national study conflicts with data published locally.
New ideas for Cleveland lakefront ‘land bridge’ proposed by Green Ribbon Coalition, Big Creek Connects
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two small nonprofits that have influenced debates over the future of the city’s lakefront are back in front of civic and elected leaders with new ideas about how to reconfigure the Ohio 2 Shoreway around Lake Erie and the Cuyahoga River. The Green Ribbon Coalition...
Becoming a son again at 61, I learned that we are always learning, always unfinished: Jim Sollisch
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS -- My uncle Ed finally died. He had been dying for several years, the losses so small he didn’t seem to notice them right away. On our weekly phone calls, which started during lockdown, I would take note of the subtractions. He stopped walking the path around his wooded neighborhood. Then he stopped cooking. Stopped driving. Stopped writing emails. Stopped going to physical therapy appointments.
City simulates threat scenarios in order to be prepared for any emergency: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The City of Strongsville and its police, fire and EMS departments recently conducted a comprehensive safety drill on the campus of Strongsville High School. This was a planned, coordinated event among the school district, police and emergency services, and mutual aid partners.
Alicia Keys concert plus 19 more things to do in Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s back to school on Monday for many Northeast Ohio students. So, you’ll want to make this weekend count. Here is a list of 20 ways to spend it. Alicia Keys brings her first major tour in nearly a decade to Cleveland this weekend. Expect the 15-time Grammy winner to perform her biggest hits including “Show Me Love,” “No One,” “If I Ain’t Got You” and “Girl on Fire.” Resale tickets start at $74.
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022
Hudson vs. Solon in high school football, August 19, 2022 — CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out Friday night’s Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
No. 12 Cleveland Heights roars past Brunswick, 43-13, behind QB Darreon Fair
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A fast-paced run game led to a successful Cleveland Heights victory over Brunswick, 43-13, to kick off the 2022 season. Senior quarterback Darreon Fair sparked the No. 12 Tigers’ offense with over 100 passing and rushing yards, along with both a rushing and receiving touchdown for sophomore Marquis Davis.
Teacher shortage won’t improve until educators are treated better: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Friends have asked me why I haven’t volunteered to substitute teach for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, and I offer each a blunt answer: Teachers get no respect for the work they do; subs get even less. I tell my friends I can think of...
Cuyahoga, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lorain counties — along with a majority of Ohio’s 88 counties — remain red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have been designated red since...
The first place Guardians are ... well ... fun and a little baseball magic – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Which question should we ask first ... How did the Guardians beat Detroit Wednesday night? Or maybe, how are the Guardians in first place in the Central?
High School Volleyball 2022 preview: A look at the area’s top players
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Last year was an exceptional year for volleyball teams in the cleveland.com seven-county coverage area. Two teams won state titles, one finished second, and 30 players earned All-Ohio honors. Most of those All-Ohio players graduated, but plenty of talent remains. Here is a preseason look at the...
