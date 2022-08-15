Lakewood closes Clifton Boulevard-Ethel Avenue intersection for extensive sewer repairs

Read full article on original website
New ideas for Cleveland lakefront ‘land bridge’ proposed by Green Ribbon Coalition, Big Creek Connects
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two small nonprofits that have influenced debates over the future of the city’s lakefront are back in front of civic and elected leaders with new ideas about how to reconfigure the Ohio 2 Shoreway around Lake Erie and the Cuyahoga River. The Green Ribbon Coalition...
Vehicle splits in half in deadly Cleveland crash
A stretch of I-90 in Cleveland was closed early Friday morning for several hours in both directions, but has since reopened.
Drunk woman found lying in resident’s yard: Avon Lake police blotter
On August 11, an officer was flagged down by residents in the area of Walker Road and Treeside Lane to report a woman lying in a yard who appeared to be in distress. A squad was dispatched to transport her the Cleveland Clinic. She was cited for public intoxication. Railroad...
cleveland19.com
Man shot in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in the city’s Central neighborhood. Officers said the male victim was shot in the area of E. 28th Street and Cedar Avenue just before 3 p.m. The victim was shot in the head. EMS transported him to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Club member rises at track of dawn to play with model trains: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
Just horsing around: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Two horses got loose near Woodstock Road Aug. 13. As officers arrived to check the area, they found that the owner had already rounded up the horses and was returning them to their home. Assist other agency: County Line Road. A probation officer reported Aug. 7 that a Chesterland girl’s...
Man leads Brook Park police on chase, crashes Jeep
BROOK PARK, Oho -- A Cleveland man, 25, was arrested at about 10 p.m. Aug. 10 after he led police on a high-speed vehicle chase and caused a crash that sent two other drivers to the hospital. Police saw the man’s Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped past the stop line at...
City simulates threat scenarios in order to be prepared for any emergency: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The City of Strongsville and its police, fire and EMS departments recently conducted a comprehensive safety drill on the campus of Strongsville High School. This was a planned, coordinated event among the school district, police and emergency services, and mutual aid partners.
Tri-City Bark Park unleashes fun: Around The Town
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A visit to the Tri-City Bark Park, 18825 Sheldon Road, just east of TEAMZ restaurant, might persuade even those without a pet to dash out and adopt a pooch of their own. On a recent visit to the park, which officially opened July 14, it appeared...
Bikes, cars, and juvenile court: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, curfew violation, theft from auto: Turnbury Road, Landerwood Drive. After a Turnbury resident reported an unknown male with a flashlight rummaging through their parked vehicle at 5 a.m. Aug. 11, police arrived to find a Woodmere boy in another car. He was detained until his parents arrived.
cleveland19.com
Police at RTA station on Cleveland’s East side give first aid to overnight shooting victim
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who was shot overnight on Cleveland’s East side was able to receive first aid from police officers that he found near an RTA station. The shooting was first reported at around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. An RTA spokesperson said the man was...
Woman pelted with drive-by BBs at Planet Fitness: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman reported being shot with a BB gun by occupants of a car that drove by her as she was exiting Planet Fitness Aug. 9. No suspects were identified. A package containing medicine was reported to have been stolen off a resident’s front steps Aug. 8. Theft: Warrensville...
Avon Lake woman steals more than $3,600 from Kohl’s: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Aug. 9 at 3:31 p.m. an officer on patrol at the Fairview Village Apartment complex saw a man who they recognized as a person wanted by other police departments. He was with a woman. The officers checked and found the man, a 27-year old Fairview Park resident, had a couple of warrants for his arrest. The couple did not live at Fairview Village and snuck into a building. Officers checked the building and found the man on the third floor. While waiting for the warrants to be confirmed, the man swallowed a handful of narcotics in his possession. He was transported to a local hospital.
Man racks up parking violations using deceased wife’s handicap placard: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Officers located a vehicle parked in a handicapped space at the Marcella Arms apartments Aug. 14 and learned that the placard belonged to a deceased woman. The vehicle also had three outstanding tickets for parking violations. A man approached officers and explained that he has health issues and did not...
Man dies in single car crash after he is thrown from vehicle on Interstate 90 in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died in a single car crash after his vehicle caught fire and he was thrown while driving on Interstate 90 on Friday. Juan Antonio Bonilla Lopez Jr., 37, of Cleveland died at 1 a.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Resident reports Kia missing: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Aug. 8 at 2:30 p.m. a resident reported her purse was stolen from a car parked outside overnight. The purse contained credit cards and other personal documents. On Aug. 8 at 4:45 p.m. a business owner reported damage to the building that he believes was intentional after a dispute over paying for an awning. The report was sent to a prosecutor to determine if criminal charges are appropriate.
Man is found shot to death in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – No arrests have been made after a man was found dead Thursday in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood, police said. Major Whitley, 41 was found about 8:15 a.m. lying in a yard at a home located on Walton Avenue, near West 38th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Cleveland EMS faces staffing shortage as city raises rates on ambulance services
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland department that aims to save residents’ lives is struggling with a staffing shortage. The Division of Emergency Medical Service is down eight dispatchers and 50 paramedics. The department currently has 165 paramedics and 29 emergency medical technicians. Some employees have left because of...
Thieves target unlocked cars, one parked inside open garage: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A resident at 7:04 a.m. Aug. 4 reported to police his car was stolen. The man said his wife woke up and found their car missing from inside the garage. He said his wife parked it there at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 3. She, however, left the keys in the cupholder before going into the home. The resident was unsure whether he shut the garage door. He said he was up until midnight and he did not hear the garage door open at any time during the night. He said the car had two child safety seats inside and an airline credit card. He checked on the credit card and learned it was not used. He canceled the card. The officer did not see any broken glass in the area. A neighboring resident had surveillance cameras and planned to review the video and contact police if there was anything seen on them. The car was listed as stolen.
Built in 1834, the oldest occupied home in Berea is for sale: House of the Week
BEREA, Ohio -- If the walls at 445 S. Rocky River Dr. could talk, they’d have plenty of stories to share. Built in 1834, the classic Italianate-style home is believed to be the oldest occupied house in Berea. Named The Little Hermitage in a nod to Andrew Jackson’s estate...
