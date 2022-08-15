ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Firefighter injured in fire at building under construction in Denver

By Blayke Roznowski
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tl09h_0hHcBUeo00

DENVER — A firefighter was injured while working to put out a large building fire near Federal Boulevard and Vassar Avenue in Denver early Monday morning.

Denver Fire Department crews responded to the fire at large building that was under construction around 1:30 a.m. Monday to find the fire was heavily involved. By 2:25 a.m., the fire was extinguished and firefighters were working on hot spots.

One firefighter had to be taken to the hospital for minor injuries while fighting the fire.

The building was empty at the time of the fire, and no one else was injured, according to DFD.

Fire investigators responded to the scene to determine what caused the fire.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Body recovered from Clear Creek in Denver metro area

According to Adams County Fire, crews responded to the report of a water rescue call on Clear Creek at 64th and Beach Street on the afternoon of August 17. Upon arrival at the scene, the victim was found deceased, with Adams County Fire Rescue ultimately recovering the body from the water.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Fire Department#Fire#Hot Spots#Vassar#Accident#Dfd
CBS Denver

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax near I-25 in Denver

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking on W Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25 in Denver late Wednesday night. According to the Denver Police Department tweet, police responded to the crash, where a woman had been hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, where the victim died. There was no immediate information about the victim, a possible suspect or vehicle description. Eastbound Colfax was closed at Federal Boulevard during the response to the crash.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

A shift in highway planning: no more capacity

"I travel in for work and it's definitely slow," said David Powell about his commute on I-25 through Denver. The highway from Santa Fe to Speer has been a subject of study for years as the Colorado Department of Transportation tries to figure out how to relieve congestion and improve safety in the area. "The traffic is pretty bad," said commuter Carlos Torres. But long-range planning for the segment of the highway no longer involves plans for more lanes, Colorado Department of Transportation staffers told the Transportation Commission's workshop Wednesday. "We're no longer proposing to widen I-25," said Jessica Myklebust, Region 1 transportation...
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy