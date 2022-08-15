ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gurnee, IL

Three people injured in shooting at Illinois Six Flags theme park near Chicago

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j81BV_0hHcBR0d00

CHICAGO – Three people were injured in a parking lot shooting at a Six Flags Great America amusement park near Chicago on Sunday, according to authorities. No one was killed nor were there life-threatening injuries in the incident.

The Gurnee (Ill.) Police Department said in a statement over its social media channels that the department received 911 calls around 8 p.m. after reported shots were fired at the theme park, which is located about 45 miles north of Chicago in Gurnee, Ill.

The investigation remains ongoing, but initial details released by police described a white sedan entering the parking lot that drove near the park's entrance before several people got out of the vehicle and started shooting towards another target person.

No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon, police said in a statement.

"The shooting ... was not a random act, and appeared to be a targeted incident that occurred outside the park," the police statement read on Facebook.

Roller Coasters: Dozens injured after roller coaster crash at Legoland amusement park in Germany

According to the statement, two of the shooting victims were transported to the local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, including a 17-year-old from Aurora, Illinois with a thigh wound and a 19-year-old woman from Appleton, Wisconsin with a leg wound. A third victim declined transport to the hospital.

Both victims who were transported to the hospital were released Sunday night, police said in a Monday statement.

Six Flags Great America said in a statement that park security responded immediately alongside Gurnee officers. Even though the incident technically occurred outside the park, which closes at 8 p.m., remaining attendees remained briefly inside the park for for security purposes before being evacuated following the shooting and 911 call.

The Six Flags statement, via WGN Chicago , read: "Six Flags dedicates our greatest amount of time, talent and resources to safety and security. Layers of preventative measures both inside and outside the park are in place for the protection of guests and team members. We continue to review and enhance our protocol on a daily basis to ensure we are providing the highest level of safety.

"Cameras placed in the parking lot and inside the park, uniformed and plain clothes patrols throughout the property, and advanced screening technology allow us to react quickly and provide important information. The park security team is joined by the Gurnee Police Department, who operates a substation at the park."

The Illinois Six Flags is a 300-acre theme park with 17 roller coasters and three themed areas for children. Gurnee is around 15 miles north of Highland Park, the Chicago suburb where a gunman opened fire on an Fourth of July holiday parade , killing seven people.

USA TODAY has reached out to the Gurnee Police Department for new information as the investigation remains ongoing.

Contributing: The Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Three people injured in shooting at Illinois Six Flags theme park near Chicago

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISN

Full freeway closure after shooting in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced a full freeway closure was underway on northbound 175, with all traffic diverted off at Fond du Lac Avenue. This all happened just before noon on Thursday. Deputies were investigating a reported shooting where a driver shot at another car. No injuries have been...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Chicago

Friends, family remember South Shore hit-and-run victim Jaylen Ausley as "positive light"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A poignant moment in memory of a young hit and run victim; friends and family paid tribute Friday to 23-year-old Jaylen Ausley, one of three men killed outside a South Shore bar on Sunday.Four men were hit by a car outside of Jeffery Pub early Sunday morning, killing three of them. The driver who plowed into them fled the scene.At the memorial for her son, Nichelle Weathers said Ausley was in the wrong place at the wrong time."Jaylen didn't deserve what happened, and I want to be sure that, no matter what everyone knows, that my son...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gurnee, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Aurora, IL
Crime & Safety
Appleton, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Gurnee, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Appleton, WI
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
City
Aurora, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Theme Park#Amusement Park#Six Flags#Violent Crime#The Gurnee Lrb Ill#Police Department
CBS Chicago

After Naperville bans assault-style weapons, another suburb considers similar action

NAPERVILLE (CBS) – The sale of assault-style weapons will soon be banned in Naperville.The Naperville City Council passed a strict new gun control ordinance in a late night vote on Tuesday following hours of debate. CBS 2's Tim McNicholas took a closer look at what it means and whether it will have a ripple effect in other suburbs.Come Jan. 1, 2023, the just-passed ordinance will ban the sale of AR-15s and similar rifles like the ones sold at Range USA gun stores.It's an idea that frustrates customers like Jimmy Horvath who was at the Naperville location."I think the whole idea on...
NAPERVILLE, IL
ocscanner.news

ILLINOIS: SHOOTING AT SIX FLAGS

We are getting reports of a shooting at Six Flags in Gurnee Illinois. No other information is available at this time.
CBS Chicago

Boy, 13, sustains multiple gunshot wounds in South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the South Shore neighborhood around midday on Tuesday.The boy was on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of East 71st Place outside of a Subway restaurant around 12:33 p.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm and the right leg from an unknown offender, Chicago police said.The boy was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.Area One detectives are investigating.Police provided no further details.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
CBS Chicago

Investigation continues into boat accident in the 'Playpen' that left two injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The investigation continues into exactly what caused the skipper of a boat to back into two women in Lake Michigan. The incident critically injured both of them.A licensed captain shared some insight into what may have gone wrong. In the late afternoon Saturday, dozens of boats filled the area known as the Playpen, just north of Navy Pier. Then came 911 calls for help. A spokesperson with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the licensed captain of a boat was attempting to anchor in the Playpen when the boat's windlass malfunctioned. The rental boat began to drift. The captain...
CHICAGO, IL
WISN

Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings

MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbchicago.com

Man killed in panhandling turf war, prosecutors say

A dispute between a homeless woman and a homeless man over panhandling turf ended with the man being murdered on the Chicago expressway exit ramp, prosecutors said. Mary Normand, 26, beat Eriberto Hernandez, 47, with a metal fencing stake, pushed him into the path of a moving truck, and then continued to beat him with the stake until witnesses intervened, prosecutor Danny Hanichak said during a bail hearing on Monday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Arrest Made in New Lenox Armed Carjacking

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made in connection to an armed carjacking in New Lenox this past spring. Devante M. Davis, 27-years-old of Chicago, was arrested in Dalton, Illinois, last Thursday morning. It was just after 10:30 am that members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office, as well as individuals with the United States Marshal Service, made the arrest.
NEW LENOX, IL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

576K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy