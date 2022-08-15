ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Audrey Hepburn Reacted Genuinely to 1 Unscripted ‘Roman Holiday’ Moment

By Produced by Digital Editors
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Audrey Hepburn is an iconic figure in the history of film. The British actor and humanitarian’s timeless style and grace are untouched by others. Hepburn is an inspiration for all who enjoy her movies. Her performances were endearing, as shown by a genuine reaction to a prank by her co-star Gregory Peck while filming the 1953 rom-com Roman Holiday .

Gregory Peck’s improvisation surprises Audrey Hepburn in ‘Roman Holiday’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PaaQG_0hHcBNix00
Roman Holiday stars Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck | Paramount/Getty Images

Hepburn starred in Roman Holiday alongside Peck. According to IMDb , Hepburn plays Princess Anne, who embarks on a widely publicized European tour that includes Rome. She breaks free from the embassy during a scheduled nap and goes out to experience Rome on her own.

While on the town, Princess Anne meets Joe Bradley, played by Peck. Bradley is an expatriate American reporter who sees an opportunity to show the princess around Rome. The pair fall in love despite all the shenanigans.

According to MsMojo , Hepburn and Peck visit the Mouth of Truth mask while they explore Rome together. Legend has it that if you stick your hand in the mask’s mouth and it detects you are a liar, it will bite your hand.

As they filmed, Peck inserted his hand in the mouth and acted like the mask bit him — the script included that part. But Peck improvised, pulling his hand into the arm of his coat, making his hand appear missing. This resulted in a very real and genuine scream from Hepburn.

Hepburn began acting in the U.S. on Broadway

Hepburn was only 22 when she went to New York to perform in 1951’s Gigi on Broadway. This performance was key to launching her acting career as she performed in Roman Holiday (1953) two years later. In 1954, Hepburn went on to star in Sabrina with Humphrey Bogart and William Holden and the incredibly popular Breakfast at Tiffany’s in 1961.

The mother of two’s popularity and appearances in big films landed her the role of Eliza Doolittle in the movie production of My Fair Lady in 1964.

Hepburn was a Hollywood superstar , but her heart and passion involved helping people. As she got older, she pulled away from the spotlight to focus on philanthropy work. Hepburn raised her two sons and helped other children around the world.

The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador even had a humanitarian award named after her. In 1992, Hepburn won the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award in the United States.

Audrey Hepburn didn’t want to be an actor

Hepburn did not originally want to be an actor. Long before her time in Hollywood, she was an avid ballet dancer. World War II tragically derailed her dreams of dancing. Hepburn started her dance career in London at a young age and then moved to the Netherlands to dance. The Nazi occupation interrupted her training.

Hepburn built up quite a reputation in Europe as a talented dancer. When she couldn’t train as she desired, she still put her skills to work. The Dutch Resistance leader, Dr. Hendrik Visser ‘t Hooft, recruited her to perform at illegal, invitation-only performances. The money raised at these events aided the Dutch Underground.

The wartime years took a toll on Hepburn . She became quite malnourished, and that ruined her chances of being a professional dancer. She could not get the rigorous training required of top-notch dancers. Once Hepburn realized she couldn’t make it as a dancer, she shifted her focus to acting.

All of that ballet training did not go to waste. Her movies often show her poise and grace throughout. She even got to show off her skills in the movie Funny Face when she got to dance with Fred Astaire.

RELATED: Audrey Hepburn’s Most Iconic Role Was Almost Played by Marilyn Monroe

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Little Princess Turned Into!

Before this dashing gal dressed in pink turned into one of the most famous socialites and American media personalities known to man, she was just a rambunctious kid getting into trouble with her older sister and younger brother, while growing up in both New York City and Los Angeles. This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Humphrey Bogart
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Gregory Peck
Person
Fred Astaire
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Person
William Holden
Person
Marilyn Monroe
DoYouRemember?

Why Johnny Carson Didn’t Go To His Mother’s Funeral

Johnny Carson was a popular television evening show host popularly called The Tonight Show on the National Broadcasting Corporation TV network for about three decades. The comedian hosted a couple of local and global stars. He was highly respected and celebrated as a rare gem in the industry. His show was one of the most-watched television series.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Roman Holiday#Dance#European#American
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Elle

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George

Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Golden Girl Turned Into!

Before this golden gal with blunt bangs turned into one of Hollywood's newest and hottest upcoming stars, she was just swinging her bat, dressin' up for her t-ball banquet and growing up in Spokane, Wash. This cute kid now stars in a popular TV show that first hit the big...
SPOKANE, WA
The US Sun

Did Elvis Presley die on the toilet?

ELVIS Presley died 45 years ago, leaving his loyal fans around the world devastated. Since he sadly passed away, there have been many reports that The King died on the toilet. The world's biggest star was found at his Graceland mansion on August 16, 1977, and pronounced dead at Memphis Baptist Memorial Hospital.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

162K+
Followers
111K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy