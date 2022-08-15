ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Prince Charles Is Planning to ‘Shake Up’ the Monarchy When He Becomes King — ‘The Jury’s Out’ on Who Will ‘Make the Cut’ Claims Royal Expert

By Perry Carpenter
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Prince Charles will have a lot of “thorny” issues to deal with when he becomes king. From money problems to troubled family members, the heir to the throne will have some big decision to make when his mother, Queen Elizabeth , is no longer head of state.

A new report claims that Prince Charles actually has plans to “shake up” the monarchy when he does finally take the throne. However, the “jury’s out” on which members of The Firm will “make the cut.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mnyLN_0hHcBMqE00
Prince Charles | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool /Getty Images

Prince Andrew has caused money issues in the royal family

The British family is thought to be one of the wealthiest in the world. But the legal troubles and spending habits of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife have caused some money problems, according to Express .

New details have emerged about the Duke of York’s settlement with his sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre. Instead of the reported £12 million settlement, Andrew’s legal team apparently negotiated a deal as low as £3 million.

“It was thought, and widely reported, that Virginia got a settlement of £12 million from Andrew, but that’s not right,” an insider claimed. “It was far less than that, as low as £3 million ($5.2 million).”

In addition to this multi-million-pound settlement, Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson (aka Fergie) purchased a chalet from French socialite Isabelle de Rouvre but couldn’t pay their debts. Then, Fergie bought a £5 million Mayfair house from the Duke of Westminster’s Grosvenor Estates as a “long-term investment for daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.”

Prince Charles is planning a “shake up” in the monarchy

Royal expert Daniele Elser questioned the fact that “two blood princesses” were handed “a chunk of Mayfair real estate.” Even though their mother is “perennially short of a quid” and told US TV audiences she was “continually on the verge of financial bankruptcy.”

Between the Giuffre settlement and Fergie’s “mysterious new millions,” Elser says this has “revived the mystery” of the royal family’s finances. It’s possible fans will get more insight from Giuffre about the settlement because she wasn’t forced to sign a gag order and is free to write a “tell-all book.”

“Both of these developments – the house and the payment to Virginia – highlight an exceptionally thorny issue that is only going to get more and more urgent and fundamental for the Queen and in the years to come, Prince Charles when he takes the throne,” Elser says.

All of this leads to a second report from Express that claims Prince Charles is planning a “shake up” in the monarchy when he becomes king.

Royal expert claims the ‘jury’s out’ on who will ‘make the cut’ when Prince Charles becomes King of the United Kingdom

Even before Prince Andrew got into trouble, rumors have swirled that Prince Charles was planning to create a more “slimmed down” monarchy when he becomes king . But now, royal expert Richard Palmer says the slim down will turn into a “shake up” when Queen Elizabeth passes.

Pandora Forsyth — host of the Daily Express Royal Roundup — asked Palmer would “make the cut” among Charles’ plans for a royal shake-up.

He replied, “Certainly you will have King Charles and Queen Camilla, as we now know. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be Prince and Princess of Wales, almost certainly. Their children, eventually, but we are a long way off that yet.”

Palmer noted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have already been doing some royal engagements with their parents. And when they get older we will likely see the Cambridge children doing things individually — especially Prince George.

But other than Charles, Camilla, and the Cambridges, Palmer says “the jury’s out” on who will be working royals. She added that who makes the cut most likely depends on when a change of reign happens and the family circumstances at that time.

RELATED: Prince Charles Warned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry About This 1 Thing Before Leaving the Royal Family

Comments / 49

Anne Kearsing
4d ago

One can only hope those cuts include Andrew, Fergie, their daughters along with Harry and the thing he married. Working Royals left after cleaning house should be The Cambridge family and Princess Royal Anne. However, I don't see Charles lasting under the stress he will inherit. He isn't strong like the Queen.

Reply
24
Candace Everett
4d ago

I still think he had a lot to do with Diana's death...he and horse face do not belong on the throne. King William !!!

Reply(1)
28
Kaye
4d ago

The best thing he could do is pass the baton to his son and Kate. His wife is a disgrace to all women and he'll only bring about 20 yrs of rule (I mean service), whereas William and Kate will bring 50+ and may save the Monarchy, at least for history and tradition's sake.

Reply
8
Related
The List

This Is How Long Queen Elizabeth Will Lie In State After Her Death

As difficult as it may be to contemplate, the queen potentially doesn't have very long left. The beloved monarch, who recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, is getting on in years. Likewise, Queen Elizabeth has had a number of highly-publicized health problems recently, too. As People confirmed, Her Majesty notably moved out of Buckingham Palace in March 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, a couple years into her stint in Windsor Castle, it became clear she'd never return.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Net Worth When She Died Reveals How Much Money She Left William & Harry

Since her death, there’s been a interest in Princess Diana‘s net worth and how much she left her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, after her divorce from Prince Charles. Diana, whose full name is Diana Frances Spencer, married Prince Charles in July 1981. The two separated in 1992 before officially divorcing in August 1996. On August 31, 1997, Diana was killed after her car crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France, following a chase from the paparazzi. She was 36 years old. Her rumored boyfriend, Egyptian businessman Emad “Dodi” Fayed, and the driver of the Mercedes-Benz W140,...
WORLD
The List

Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging

It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Fergie
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Us Tv#Prince Louis#Uk#Express#French
SheKnows

Princess Diana’s Family Reportedly Didn’t Give Harry the Support He Was Looking For in Marrying Meghan

Click here to read the full article. It was only a week ago when Prince Harry recounted the moment he knew his wife Meghan Markle was his soulmate. But as longtime royal family fans will tell you, the couple’s initial relationship was met with some skepticism from members of Harry’s family. Now we’re learning that it wasn’t just prominent figures in the House of Windsor who had their doubts about Harry and Meghan’s marriage — Princess Diana’s family seemingly shared a less than enthusiastic reaction to Meghan and Harry’s relationship. According to Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Vulgar, Vulgar, Vulgar': The Real Reason Prince Philip Wanted Sarah Ferguson Out Of The Royal Family

Prince Philip hated Sarah Ferguson, ex-wife of his disgraced son Prince Andrew, to such an extent that “he declared her persona non grata at the Royal Family."That’s according to revelations in the latest episode of hit podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession," which also reveals that the Queen’s late husband, who died in April 2021, disliked Fergie even before she and Prince Andrew were married.“She's the one person that Prince Philip would not have anything to do with,” royal biographer Jane Dismore tells the host of the podcast. “He didn't like Fergie – she knew that she wasn't...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
The List

The Nickname For Prince Harry That Princess Diana Was Reportedly Troubled By

There's one, crucial way Prince Harry wants to be distinguished from Prince William and Prince Charles, and it involves his late mother, Princess Diana. According to Newsweek, in his book "Diana: Remembering the Princess," Ken Wharfe asserts that the Duke of Sussex "wants to be trusted as Diana was." The wide-ranging biography was written by the princess's former bodyguard and friend, who worked for her from 1987 to 1993. Wharfe was also previously employed by Kensington Palace.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Former nanny to Princes William and Harry to get "substantial" damages from BBC over Princess Diana interview

London — Princes William and Harry's former nanny on Thursday received substantial damages from the BBC over "false and malicious" claims about her used to obtain a 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Alexandra Pettifer, known at the time as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, was given a public apology for "fabricated" allegations that she had an affair with the princes' father, Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Queen Is Making A Rare Exception To Leave Her Summering Spot, Balmoral

For the last 150 years, members of the British royal family have been enjoying Balmoral, Scotland as a retreat from the microscope they live under in London. Their Balmoral Estate sits on a jaw-dropping 50,000 acres and has been a beloved summer spot for Queen Elizabeth II since she and Prince Philip started their family in the late 1940s (via Express).
U.K.
purewow.com

This Diamond Necklace Worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Is Now on Display at Buckingham Palace

First it was a Princess Diana painting, and now, there's a new royal artifact going on public display. On the official royal family Instagram account, they shared a slideshow of photos featuring Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wearing the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which is now available to admire in person, thanks to a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace.
WORLD
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

162K+
Followers
111K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy