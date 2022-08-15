ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

2 dead after SUV crashes into N. Carolina restaurant

By The Associated Press
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 4 days ago

WILSON — A sport utility vehicle crashed into a North Carolina fast-food restaurant on Sunday, killing two sibling customers, police said.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 9:45 a.m. at a Hardee’s restaurant in the city of Wilson, around 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of the state capital, Raleigh.

The Lincoln Aviator struck brothers Christopher Ruffin, 58, and Clay Ruffin, 62, both from Wilson, according to a police news release. Christopher Ruffin was pronounced dead at the scene, while his brother died at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

Photos from the scene showed the silver SUV appeared to have gone through the front windows, coming to a stop inside the dining area atop broken glass and window frames.

Another customer was examined by emergency medical personnel but didn’t go to the hospital, said police Sgt. Eric McInerny.

Police identified the driver as Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson, who was treated at Wilson Medical Center and released. The investigation was still ongoing, but police said they didn’t believe the crash to be medical- or impairment-related.

No charges had been announced late Sunday afternoon.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Copilot who jumped from plane upset about hard landing

RALEIGH (AP) — A copilot who jumped to his death from a small airplane in North Carolina was upset over damaging the craft’s landing gear during a failed runaway approach, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane’s pilot in command...
RALEIGH, NC
Bladen Journal

$100K reward offered in slaying of deputy

RALEIGH — A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case of a sheriff’s deputy found fatally shot along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina last week. “Horrified” by a string of shootings that have injured and killed several deputies in the state in recent weeks, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association announced the reward Monday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the killing of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd. The 48-year-old K-9 officer had been with the office for 13 years. Byrd joined the sheriff’s office as a detention officer in 2009 and was sworn in as a deputy in 2018, according to the sheriff’s office.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy