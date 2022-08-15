Downtown Employee Appreciation Week kicks off in Milwaukee

The perks of working in downtown Milwaukee are about to get better.

Downtown Employee Appreciation Week is back to show some love to workers who have returned to the office and it all kicks off Monday in Red Arrow Park.

We're talking about free coffee, free lunches, live music, games, prizes and happy hour events.

It's all to celebrate people who work in downtown Milwaukee.

We know that pre-pandemic, Milwaukee had over 90,000 people working in the downtown area. They've been returning in growing waves.

In July, the Metropolitan Association of Commerce surveyed more than 70 Milwaukee-area businesses and found most indicated some flexibility in having employees continue to work remotely. More than half said allowing greater flexibility for remote work was being used as a strategy to attract or retain workers.

