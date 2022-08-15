ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘Next generation’ Moderna coronavirus booster jab approved for use in UK adults

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UIQKd_0hHc9evN00

A “next generation” Covid-19 booster jab which is the first to target two strains of the virus has been approved for use in adults in the UK.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has authorised Moderna’s bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant.

Known as mRNA-1273.214, the dose is an updated version of the Moderna vaccine which is already in use for first, second and booster doses.

The UK is the first nation to approve the jab, and it could be used in the booster programme.

This bivalent vaccine has an important role to play in protecting people in the UK from Covid-19 as we enter the winter months.

Moderna’s chief medical officer, Dr Paul Burton, previously said that the new jab can boost a person’s antibodies to such high levels that it may only be needed annually.

Stephane Bancel, chief executive officer at Moderna, described it as a “next generation Covid-19 vaccine” which will play an “important role in protecting people in the UK from Covid-19” over the winter.

Mr Bancel said: “We are delighted with the MHRA’s authorisation of Spikevax Bivalent Original/Omicron, our next generation Covid-19 vaccine.

“This represents the first authorisation of an Omicron-containing bivalent vaccine, further highlighting the dedication and leadership of the UK public health authorities in helping to end the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This bivalent vaccine has an important role to play in protecting people in the UK from Covid-19 as we enter the winter months.”

Mr Bancel added that the jab has “consistently shown superior breadth of immune response” over alternatives in clinical trials.

What this bivalent vaccine gives us is a sharpened tool in our armoury to help protect us against this disease as the virus continues to evolve.

The MHRA said that the vaccine’s side effects are the same as those seen in the original Moderna booster dose and were typically mild.

Its chief executive, Dr June Raine, described the new booster as “a sharpened tool in our armoury” to protect the UK against Covid-19.

Dr Raine said: “I am pleased to announce the approval of the Moderna bivalent booster vaccine, which was found in the clinical trial to provide a strong immune response against the Omicron BA.1 variant as well as the original 2020 strain.

“The first generation of Covid-19 vaccines being used in the UK continue to provide important protection against the disease and save lives.

“What this bivalent vaccine gives us is a sharpened tool in our armoury to help protect us against this disease as the virus continues to evolve.

“We have in place a comprehensive safety surveillance strategy for monitoring the safety of all UK-approved Covid-19 vaccines and this will include the vaccine approved today.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HLRek_0hHc9evN00
A new Moderna coronavirus booster jab has been approved for use on people aged over 18 in the UK (James Manning/PA). (PA Wire)

Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed, chair of the Commission on Human Medicines, an independent body sponsored by the DHSC to advise ministers on the safety, efficacy and quality of medicinal products, said the vaccine was safe to use.

Prof Pirmohamed said: “The Commission on Human Medicines and its Covid-19 Vaccines Expert Working Group has independently reviewed the data on safety, quality and effectiveness and agrees with the MHRA’s decision.”

He added that since coronavirus is “continually evolving in order to evade the immunity provided by vaccines” constant updates to the jabs are needed.

Prof Pirmohamed said that a recent paper in the Lancet medical journal suggested that coronavirus vaccines have prevented up to 20 million deaths in their first year of use.

Whether the jab is used in the UK booster programme will depend on factors including cost and clinical efficacy estimates, according to Professor Stephen Evans.

The Professor of Pharmacoepidemiology at London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine added that the jab is based on the original Moderna jab, developed to target Omicron.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lew4G_0hHc9evN00
A new Moderna vaccine may be used in the booster programme after it was authorised for use in the UK (Jane Barlow/PA). (PA Archive)

Prof Evans said: “This vaccine contains two components; the first is the original Moderna Covid vaccine for which there is both very large clinical trial data and massive experience following its introduction in many countries including the UK.

“The second is a modification of that original vaccine targeted at the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 which is a new component.

“The similarity of that new component to the original has allowed the MHRA to authorise the vaccine based on its antibody response rather than demonstrating it prevents infections.

“We now know from many studies that this antibody response (neutralising antibodies) is to a degree predictive of the clinical effect in prevention of infection and hence admission to hospital or death.”

Moderna said it has also completed its applications for regulatory approval of the booster in Australia, Canada, and the EU.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Twins go separate ways after identical success in A-levels

Twin sisters Elena and Rosa Launder are heading their separate ways after getting identical top results in their A-levels. The Millfield School students each achieved three A* grades but are splitting up for the first time since birth and heading to opposite ends of the country for university. Elena will...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrna#Jab#Uk
newschain

Arrest over fatal stabbing of 87-year-old on mobility scooter

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran on a mobility scooter in west London. He was arrested at an address in Southall, west London, in the early hours of Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said. Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, who is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Ryan Giggs breaks down in court describing night in cell as ‘worst experience’

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has broken down in court as he described his night in a police cell as “the worst experience of my life”. The 48-year-old later admitted to being “jealous” and “hot-headed” on occasions in his relationship with PR executive Kate Greville and had bullied and threatened her.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
newschain

Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case

Federal prosecutors arrested a former Mexican attorney general on charges he committed abuses in the investigation of the 2014 disappearances of 43 students. Jesus Murillo Karam served as attorney general from 2012 to 2015, under then president Enrique Pena Nieto. The office of the current attorney general, Alejandro Gertz Manero,...
EDUCATION
newschain

Owners urged to update Apple devices quickly but ‘stay calm’ over security flaw

Millions of Britons are being urged to update their iPhones and other Apple devices after the technology giant confirmed the discovery of a major security flaw. The technology giant has issued software updates for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Mac computers to fix a newly uncovered software issue, telling users the update “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users”.
TECHNOLOGY
newschain

Two dead after plane collision in California

At least two people are dead after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport, officials said. The planes crashed at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3pm local time, according to a tweet from the city of Watsonville. The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.
WATSONVILLE, CA
newschain

Defra rules relaxed in heatwave so farmers can feed livestock

The driest weather for decades has forced the relaxation of strict environmental rules allowing farmers to make it easier to feed and graze their animals, the Government has announced. The temporary changes mean farmers will have the option to relax the guidelines in their agri-environment scheme agreements and make it...
AGRICULTURE
newschain

Dog gets monkeypox from its owner – WHO

A dog has been infected with monkeypox after contracting the virus from its owner, health leaders said. The World Health Organisation (WHO) stressed the need for proper isolation and waste management among cases after confirming the first case of human-to-dog transmission of the virus. Monkeypox can spread with close contact...
ANIMALS
newschain

Two men in court charged with murder over missing former teacher

Two men have appeared in court charged with murder following the disappearance of a retired Fettes College teacher. Paul Black, 63, also known as Joseph Hillary, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have been charged with the murder of Dr Peter Coshan, 75, following his disappearance in the Seafield Road area of Edinburgh last week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Cash use set to survive despite slump during pandemic – report

Cash may no longer be king but its rapid decline in use during the pandemic has at least eased, according to a report. Trade body UK Finance said many people were forced to use alternative ways of spending due to lockdowns and other Covid restrictions. Customers have continued paying for...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy