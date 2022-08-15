Read full article on original website
Man seriously hurt after a shootout in south Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was critically injured in a shootout Friday afternoon in south Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the 2200 block of 10th Avenue South, in the city's Ventura Village neighborhood. Responding officers found a man at the scene suffering from "potentially life-threatening" gunshot wounds, police said. Emergency crews brought him to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. Investigators say it appears the man was walking to his car when he was approached by a group of three men, one of whom pointed a gun at him and demanded his keys and phone. The man tried to run but one of the men in the group shot at him. The man pulled out a gun and returned fire, but was struck in the exchange. The group of men fled the area, possibly in a vehicle, police said.Later, a man with gunshot wounds arrived at Abbot Northwestern Hospital in south Minneapolis. Investigators are working to determine if the man, who is expected to survive, was involved in the shootout. So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation.
Man says he was pistol-whipped, robbed at gunpoint by trio
A man who says he was the victim of a robbery overnight in Brooklyn Park told police one of the suspects struck him in the head with a handgun. The incident was reported to Brooklyn Park Police Department at around 12:15 a.m., when officers on patrol were flagged down by a pedestrian in the 7100 block of Zane Avenue North.
Mother speaks out after 25-year-old daughter was shot on Nicollet Mall
MINNEAPOLIS -- The mother of a shooting victim is speaking out about gun violence in hopes of promoting peace on the streets.Her 25-year-old daughter was shot on 9th Street and Nicollet Mall in broad daylight on Aug. 10.Hennepin County attorneys have charged 23-year-old Perishea Young with attempted murder and first degree assault."I'm angry and sad at the same time," said Margaret Daniels. For the past 10 days, Daniels has not left the side of daughter, Shauwna Campbell.She was shot on her birthday, and it was the last time she heard her youngest daughter's voice."She Facetimed me saying, 'Happy birthday, Mommie,...
Charges: Perishea Young shot woman "at close range" on Minneapolis's Nicollet Mall
MINNEAPOLIS – A West St. Paul woman faces decades in prison for allegedly shooting a woman in the chest last week in downtown Minneapolis.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Perishea Laray Young is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in the shooting that happened early last Wednesday evening on South 9th Street and Nicollet Mall, near the Target store.The criminal complaint states that surveillance footage from several angles shows Young and the victim arguing. A woman tries to intervene at one point, before Young is seen removing a gun from her purse, "taking several steps toward the Victim," and...
One Killed, One Injured in Minneapolis Shooting
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Sunday in Minneapolis. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at 12:50 p.m. Officers located two men in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.
Woman charged with attempted murder in shooting outside downtown Minneapolis Target
A woman who critically injured another woman in a shooting outside the downtown Minneapolis Target last week has been charged. Perishea Young, 23, from West St. Paul, has been charged with second-degree intentional attempted murder and first-degree assault. The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 10 just before 6 p.m. in the area of 9th St. and Nicollet Mall.
2 shot, 1 fatally, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and another is badly injured after a shooting at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.Police say they responded to reports of gunfire at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 12:50 p.m., where they found one injured man in the middle of the street, and another in a nearby alley. Both victims were in their 20s.Both were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where one of the men died. He is the city's 58th homicide victim of 2022. The other man is fighting life-threatening injuries.Just a week earlier, 29-year-old Mohamed Omar was shot to death near...
2 killed after driver crosses center line near Silver Lake
The Minnesota State Patrol says two young adults were killed Thursday in a highway crash near the town of Silver Lake. The Minnesota State Patrol on Friday identified the crash victims as Montevideo residents Wilmer Espinoza Herrera and Fanny Ramirez Perez. According to authorities, the crash happened around 11 a.m....
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after shooting at George Floyd Square
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon left one man dead and another fighting for his life, police say. Officers responded around 1 p.m. for the shooting Sunday at George Floyd Square. At the scene, officers found two victims near the abandoned gas station at the intersection, who police say both had "life-threatening injuries". The men were rushed to the hospital where police say one of them died.
Shooting at Minnehaha Falls leaves one in critical condition
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - One person was critically injured in a shooting at Minnehaha Falls Sunday night, according to Minneapolis Park Police. Park Police say the shooting happened near the picnic grounds at Minnehaha Regional Park around 9 p.m. One man was taken to the hospital where authorities say he...
Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified
The man stabbed to death by a suspect who broke into his Northeast Minneapolis home has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Center says 32-year-old Ryan Peterson died from "multiple sharp force injuries" following the attack Friday morning according to the medical report. He was found in the home with a knife in his neck, according to the criminal complaint.
Man fires gun in Columbia Heights neighborhood, triggering standoff
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. – Police say a standoff ended peacefully Monday evening after a man fired a gun several times in a residential Twin Cities neighborhood. Columbia Heights police officers were called to the 3900 block of 5th Street at about 5:30 p.m. after reports came in of a man who "had discharged a firearm into the air." Police secured the neighborhood and got into communication with the suspect. At 8 p.m., the man reportedly surrendered.
Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4
Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
‘Large crime scene’ in Brooklyn Park after more than 40 rounds fired near apartment building
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Authorities say more than 40 rounds were fired in a shooting near a Brooklyn Park apartment building that resulted in a boy being hospitalized and numerous vehicles and apartments sustaining damage in the barrage of bullets Saturday night. A block away from the shooting, officers...
Boy injured in Brooklyn Park shooting; cars, apartments hit by gunfire
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say dozens of rounds were fired during an incident that injured a juvenile and damaged seven vehicles Saturday night.Multiple callers reported shots fired near the 8100 block of Zane Avenue North just before 11:30 p.m.A block away, police found a boy who had been shot. He was hospitalized, but police gave no word on the severity of his injuries.In the parking lot and courtyards of a nearby apartment complex, police found evidence that more than 40 rounds were fired. Nearby apartments were struck by gunfire, police said.No arrests have been made, and the shooting is under investigation.
Man seriously hurt in shooting at Minnehaha Regional Park
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is seriously hurt after a shooting Sunday night at Minnehaha Regional Park, park officials report. Police responded around 8:40 p.m. for the reports of a shooting in the lower Wabun Picnic Area in the park. Our crews saw police tape up along a pavilion at the picnic area.
Motorcyclist in collision with deer dies from injuries
A Princeton man has died from injuries he sustained when his motorcycle collided with a deer northwest of the Twin Cities. The incident happened on County Road 5 Northwest in Spencer Brook, southeast of Princeton, on Saturday afternoon. The rider, identified as 55-year-old Daniel Meade, suffered multiple blunt force injuries...
Minnesota Man Killed After Striking Barricade in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Woodbury man was killed after crashing in Red Wing late Sunday night. The Minnesota State Patrol’s accident reports says 54-year-old Kenneth Fritze was traveling south on Hwy. 63 across the bridge into Red Wing when he hit a roadside barricade and was ejected from the vehicle shortly before midnight.
Minneapolis man dies from injuries days after motorcycle pileup
A Minneapolis man died in a hospital four days after a crash involving five motorcyclists in Wisconsin. Ivan Davis, 69, was one of five motorcyclists heading north on Hwy. 87 near St. Croix Falls on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 8, when the crash happened. Per the St. Croix County...
Crosstown Hwy. 62 reopens as footage emerges of truck hitting bridge
Westbound Crosstown Highway 62 has reopened in Edina after being closed for more than 24 hours due to damage caused to a pedestrian bridge. The westbound lanes were reopened by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, after construction crews removed half of the pedestrian bridge that connected Rosland Park to Rose Court.
