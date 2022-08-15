MINNEAPOLIS -- A man was critically injured in a shootout Friday afternoon in south Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department says the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on the 2200 block of 10th Avenue South, in the city's Ventura Village neighborhood. Responding officers found a man at the scene suffering from "potentially life-threatening" gunshot wounds, police said. Emergency crews brought him to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. Investigators say it appears the man was walking to his car when he was approached by a group of three men, one of whom pointed a gun at him and demanded his keys and phone. The man tried to run but one of the men in the group shot at him. The man pulled out a gun and returned fire, but was struck in the exchange. The group of men fled the area, possibly in a vehicle, police said.Later, a man with gunshot wounds arrived at Abbot Northwestern Hospital in south Minneapolis. Investigators are working to determine if the man, who is expected to survive, was involved in the shootout. So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO