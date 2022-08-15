Read full article on original website
Major Renovations Coming to Washington High School
At the August 10th Washington Community School Board meeting, a presentation was held by SVPA Architects to showcase the possible renovation plans for Washington High School. These changes include widening the circle drive in front of the school, adding a new two-story wing, a new gymnasium on the southeast corner, and adding and renovating many classrooms.
Halcyon House Washington Page Willie Stone
On today’s program, I’m talking with Washington Community Schools Superintendent Willie Stone about some of the new priorities set for this upcoming school year.
Washington Mayor Looks to Make Wellness Park More Inclusive
At the August 16th City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved the application for a $150,000 grant from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation to renovate Wellness Park. The Iowa League of Cities recently acknowledged Wellness Park as a recipient of a 2022 All-Star Community Award. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien spoke...
Auditions Being Held at Washington Community Center
Auditions will be held at the Washington Community Center on August 30th at 6:00 pm for the upcoming Washington Community Theater production of “All Because of Agatha.” Up for grabs will be six female and four male roles for the supernatural comedy set in Salem, Massachusetts. The play centers around cartoonist Duff O’Hara and his young bride, Joan who live in a charming old house that plays host to a yearly paranormal visit by a destructive witch named Agatha Forbes.
Fairfield Chamber Schedules Barnyard Bash Event
The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce in association with Jefferson County Farm Bureau and Agri Industrial Plastics is sponsoring the Barnyard Bash at Maasdam Barns in Fairfield on Friday, September 9th, at 4:30 p.m. Executive Director of the Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce Mendy McAdams shares what families can expect...
Volunteers Are Welcome to Join Kalona Chamber Booth at State Fair
The Kalona Area Chamber of Commerce is continuing the tradition that started in 1985 by hosting a booth at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, through August 21st. In addition to Director at the Kalona Area Chamber of Commerce Tonia Poole, Fair Hosts Mattie Hershberger of Kalona Chocolates and Grace Schumann of Stitch N Sew Cottage are there through the entire event schedule.
Kalona Public Library Shares Success of Summer Reading Program with City Council
Olivia Kahler and Trevor Sherping of the Kalona Public Library, gave a presentation to the Kalona City Council at the recent meeting on August 15th. The two shared the programs that took place, the successes and the things that they will look forward to working on next year. City Administrator...
Season tickets available for Washington Performing Arts Series
The Washington Performing Arts Series’ first event of the season will be on September 12th as Backtrack Vocals, a five-person acapella group, takes to the Washington Performing Arts Center stage. Tickets are on sale now through the Washington Auditorium website. Individual tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for college students, and K-12 students get in for free; season tickets are also available for purchase for $60.
William E. Lewis
Celebration of life services for 85-year-old William E. “Bill” Lewis of Lone Tree will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, August 22, at Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 21, at Jones & Eden Funeral Home. Interment will take place at the Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth. Memorials have been established for the Johnson County Humane Society or Salem Church.
Relay For Life Yard Sale in Fairfield this Friday and Saturday
AERON Lifestyle Technology of Fairfield is hosting a Relay For Life Benefit Yard Sale Friday and Saturday August 19th and 20th at 8 a.m. each day. Early birds are welcome. LifeStyle Technology’s Office Manager Maxine Bigelow-Meyers shares some of the items shoppers can look forward to purchasing, “We’ll have lots of luxury items including; designer clothing, designer shoes, artwork, household items, there’s furniture, office supplies, baby and adult other clothing as well. We’re going to have bicycles, toys, paint, it’s crazy the amount of hardware that we’re getting, fencing, all sorts of stuff. There’s just so many items.”
Vietnam-era boat to greet veterans in Burlington, Keokuk, Fort Madison
This fall, Burlington, Fort Madison and Keokuk will be among 11 cities in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri to get a visit from a refurbished Vietnam War-era combat boat. Retired US Navy Capt. John McClurg, a member of the Combatant Craft Crewman Association, which provides support to veterans and families in times of need, and his team will pilot a fully refurbished 1968 Patrol Boat, Riverine (PBR) 300 miles down the Mississippi River in September, departing from Bettendorf’s Isle of Capri and ending in St. Charles, Missouri.
Beatrice “Bea” Y. Hershberger Knepp
A celebration of life for 79-year-old Beatrice “Bea” Y. Hershberger Knepp of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Formerly of Grove, Oklahoma and Kalona, Iowa will be held Monday, August 22nd at 10:30a.m. at the East Union Mennonite Church in rural Kalona. Burial will follow at the East Union Cemetery. The service will be available via Livestream on the Beatty-Peterseim Facebook page and YouTube. Family will greet friends from 3-6p.m. Sunday, August 21st at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A memorial fund has been established.
Mayor Rosien Provides Update on West Buchannon Street Project
A comprehensive plan to update Buchannon Street has been in place for over 25 years, and the city has had a scheduled plan for the last five years. The project will cost $1.7 million, with the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) providing 80% of the funding. The project was set to begin three years ago, but budget and time constraints forced the West Buchanan Project to be implemented into phases.
Potential tenant for former Burlington Shopko building
The former Shopko property in Burlington has been rezoned back to commercial space because a tenant is interested in the building. The store at 313 N. Roosevelt Ave. closed in the spring of 2019, along with dozens of the retail chain’s other locations, after the company filed for bankruptcy protection.
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Maxine Bigelow-Meyers
Aeron Lifestyle Technology office Manager Maxine Bigelow-Meyers shares some of the items for sale at the Aeron Relay For Life Yard Sale in Fairfield.
City of Davenport asking for public input on new Main Street Landing design
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The City of Davenport is looking for public input on the upcoming Main Street Landing upgrade in an open forum being held next week. In a Wednesday, Aug. 17 news release, City Administration announced an open house forum being held on Tuesday, Aug. 23 where residents can give their input on the plans for the riverfront's new Main Street Landing.
Winfield Mt. Union School District Goes Under Cosmetic Maintenance
During the summer, the Winfield Mt. Union School District’s maintenance crew concentrated on making some cosmetic changes to the school. The crew replaced the carpet in three classrooms and the elementary office spaces. The elementary office spaces have also been freshly painted. The gym floor was also resurfaced in...
Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away
There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
Lions Open Season at Midland in Week Zero
A handful of week zero games in Southeast Iowa is like the appetizer to next week’s main course with a few teams getting to feast early tonight and start the regular season. Lone Tree will put on the pads a week early and kick off the Joe Donovan era with a non-district showdown at Midland in Wyoming.
Big Box Store with Iowa Locations Dishing Out Massive Bonuses
Inflation is a word you hear a lot. It is a small word, that packs a powerful punch for families. As inflation rises, prices rise. The cost of living rises. With many Iowa, and American fmailies already feeling a pinch, it can feel difficult to find relief. The White House...
