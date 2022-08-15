AERON Lifestyle Technology of Fairfield is hosting a Relay For Life Benefit Yard Sale Friday and Saturday August 19th and 20th at 8 a.m. each day. Early birds are welcome. LifeStyle Technology’s Office Manager Maxine Bigelow-Meyers shares some of the items shoppers can look forward to purchasing, “We’ll have lots of luxury items including; designer clothing, designer shoes, artwork, household items, there’s furniture, office supplies, baby and adult other clothing as well. We’re going to have bicycles, toys, paint, it’s crazy the amount of hardware that we’re getting, fencing, all sorts of stuff. There’s just so many items.”

FAIRFIELD, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO