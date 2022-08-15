Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Markets close on volatile day | Friday, August 19, 2022
After a day of ups and downs, September corn closed up 7¢ to $6.27. December corn is up 7¢ to $6.23. September soybeans are down 5¢ to $14.91, and November soybeans are up a penny to $14.06. CBOT wheat is up 23¢. KC wheat is up 33¢....
Agriculture Online
Corn, soybeans, cattle finish strong | Wednesday, August 17, 2022
September corn and soybean futures both settled below their highs for the day but still up overall. Corn is up 5¢, and soybeans are up 20¢. At midday, it looked like wheat may come up a little bit, but it quickly sunk again. CBOT wheat closed 23¢ down. KC wheat closed 20¢ down. Minneapolis wheat closed 19¢.
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 3-6 cents, soybeans down 5-10, corn mixed
CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday:. WHEAT - Up 3 to 6 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures firmer on technical buying...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle firm, drought accelerates selling
CHICAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures climbed on Wednesday, underpinned as ranchers move up placements of calves amid drought conditions across the southern U.S. Plains, analysts said. "The fall-weaned calves are starting to come through," said Austin Schroeder, commodity analyst at Brugler Marketing. "Placements have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rises on technical buying in rebound from six-month low
CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures bounced on technical buying on Friday after nearing a six-month low struck a day earlier, though the market remained capped by sluggish U.S. exports and increased Black Sea shipments, analysts said. Corn futures also strengthened, while soybeans edged lower...
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn and soybeans steady as weather, demand in focus
CHICAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans inched higher on Wednesday, bouncing from two days of declines, though the recovery was limited by rain improving weather forecasts in the U.S. Midwest. Wheat prices fell, pressured by increased export activity from Ukraine, while corn traded near even. The most-active soybean contract...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat falls on weak U.S. demand, Ukraine grain shipments
CHICAGO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid for a fifth session on Thursday, pressured by soft export sales, a stronger dollar and continued exports from Ukraine, analysts said. Soybeans firmed after better-than-expected export sales last week indicated strong demand as U.S. harvest nears, while corn traded near even.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat rebounds, set for biggest weekly loss in one month on Ukrainian supplies
SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose 1% on Friday, rebounding from last session's deep losses, although the market is poised for its biggest weekly decline in a month on Ukrainian exports and slowing demand for U.S. cargoes. Corn ticked higher while soybeans lost more ground. FUNDAMENTALS. * The...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn fall as U.S. Midwest rains improve crop prospects
SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures lost ground on Thursday, giving up some of last session's gains, as forecasts of rains in parched areas of the U.S. grain belt weighed on the market. The wheat market faced pressure, falling for a second session, with expectations of...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn edge higher; U.S. Midwest rains limit gains
SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures rose for a second session on Thursday, although forecasts of rains in parched areas of the U.S. crop belt kept a lid on prices. Wheat lost more ground. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
Agriculture Online
Iowa utility regulators might close investigation into wind turbine disposal
The Iowa Utilities Board is set to conclude its investigation into the disposal of old wind turbines now that a prominent blade stockpile has been removed and other state officials are monitoring the situation. “In light of those circumstances that have occurred, staff will be recommending to the board that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
8 tips to plan for winter grazing
It’s hard to think about winter feeding on hot summer days, but now is the time to begin that planning process. High feed costs coupled with high fuel costs makes extended grazing options important to consider. Many cattlemen in northern Iowa tell me winter grazing isn’t an option, but with a little planning now extending grazing a month or more can be done anywhere. Here are a few options to consider.
Agriculture Online
Evening Edition | Friday, August 19, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, read the latest about trade opportunities and markets for agriculture, the market for used combines, and financial assistance for natural disasters. Agriculture Trade and Markets. Editor Cassidy Walter reports on a round table event with Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, and...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine 2022 wheat harvest 91% complete at 17.4 mln tonnes -union
KYIV, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest is 91% complete at 17.4 million tonnes despite hostilities in eastern and southern regions, grain traders union UGA said on Friday. The union said farmers had threshed 4.3 million hectares of wheat with an average yield of 4.0 tonnes per hectare.
Agriculture Online
China soybean imports from Brazil fall in July, U.S. imports up
BEIJING, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil dropped in July from a year ago, while shipments from the United States increased, customs data showed on Saturday, as high prices curbed demand for South American cargoes. China, the world's top soybean buyer, imported 6.97 million tonnes of the...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Argentina's corn crop seen at 52 mln tonnes - grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Argentina's corn harvest for the current 2021/2022 season is estimated to reach 52 million tonnes, according to data released by the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday, up from the 49 million tonnes forecast a week ago. Dry weather last week favored the harvest.
Agriculture Online
Deere cuts outlook, misses earnings with costs high and inventories low
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Deere & Co, the world's largest farm equipment maker, on Friday lowered its full-year profit outlook and said it has sold out of large tractors as it continues to grapple with parts shortages and high costs. Deere has struggled to make enough tractors to meet strong...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed falls in June
TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in June fell to 47.3%, compared with 47.5% a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Friday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Jun-2022 May-2022 Jun-2021 Total Shipments 2,047,208 1,972,046 2,004,523 Main Ingredients Corn 47.3% 47.4% 47.5% Sorghum 1% 1% 1.1% Wheat 1.8% 1.8% 1.7% Barley 4% 3.9% 3.7% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Agriculture Online
Wheat sinks to lowest price since early 2022 | Thursday, August 18, 2022
Continuing with the midday trend, September corn finished the day up 4¢ and December corn finished the day up 3¢. September soybeans finished up 20¢ and November soybeans finished 15¢ up. CBOT wheat has sunk to its lowest price since last September and is down 32¢...
Comments / 0