FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A school bus hit a utility pole Friday morning during the morning commute closing Murfreesboro Rd from Mack Hatcher into downtown Franklin. The Franklin Police Department (FPD) has reported that no students were on the bus at the time of the crash and warn drivers to seek alternate route and expect heavy congestion near the closure as well as on those alternates routes.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO