Rutherford County, TN

Two Nashville pharmacies to pay $250k in penalties for controlled substance violations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Nashville pharmacies have agreed to pay civil penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA). Bradley Home Health Care Center, Inc. and Bradley Extended Care, Inc. have agreed to pay $250,000 in civil monetary penalties to resolve allegations that they violated the recordkeeping requirements of the CSA, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
Tennessee Riverkeeper sues Lewisburg for sewage pollution

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee non-profit has filed to sue the city of Lewisburg for violations due to sanitary sewage overflows from the city's sewage collection system. According to a U.S. District court complaint, Tennessee Riverkeeper filed a Clean Water Act against the City of Lewisburg (dba Lewisburg...
Sumner County man, 43, reported missing by Sheriff

Joshua Kyle Herrington “Josh” has been reported missing out of Sumner County. The Sumner County Sheriff's say that Josh is 43, 5 feet 11 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds, with short brown/gray hair, brown eyes and may have a goatee-style beard. Josh has been known to frequent Gallatin,...
Owners of former Nashville company charged in $30 million healthcare fraud conspiracy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Charges were filed against two former owners of a Nashville medical supply company alleging about $30 million in fraudulent billings to Medicare. A 14-count felony Information was filed today charging Tache “Gabe” Georgescu, 45, and Natalia Georgescu, 38, both of Laguna Niguel, California, owner and operator of now defunct Lowry Medical Supply, Inc. (Lowry Medical) in Nashville, Tennessee, with conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and paying illegal kickbacks, announced US. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
MNPD: Man found with large stash of drugs during home check in Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Probation and parole officers found a large quantity of drugs when they performed a home check on a Nashville man Wednesday. Officers who searched inside of Vernon Roberts' dresser found a loaded firearm next to a pill bottle that contained 40 suboxone pills, a schedule 3 narcotic.
Teen's body recovered from Stones River in apparent drowning

UPDATE: The Nashville Fire Department reports the body of the teen has been recovered from the river. ------------------------------ NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- First responders in Nashville are searching for a teenager in the Stones River. The Nashville Fire Department reported Friday afternoon that their crews and those with the Nashville Emergency...
MNPD investigating shooting on 16th Ave North

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 11:45 near the 1600 block of 16th Ave N. One person was taken from the scene for treatment for unknown reasons. This is a breaking news story, check...
School bus downs utility pole, causes street closure in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — A school bus hit a utility pole Friday morning during the morning commute closing Murfreesboro Rd from Mack Hatcher into downtown Franklin. The Franklin Police Department (FPD) has reported that no students were on the bus at the time of the crash and warn drivers to seek alternate route and expect heavy congestion near the closure as well as on those alternates routes.
MNPD: Homicide investigation underway on Jenna Lee Circle

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a homicide after three men were shot on Jenna Lee Circle in Madison. The shooting, which happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday left two men with gunshot wounds and a third man dead. MNPD says that there is no suspect in...
Police: Man threatens to blow up Nashville hospital so he can go back to jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested after making a false bomb threat to a Nashville hospital on Tuesday. According to an affidavit, a man identified as 30-year-old Matthew Dorton, sent a text message to 911 stating he made a bomb threat to TriStar Centennial Parthenon Pavilion hospital and wanted to turn himself in.
Group of musicians push for ban on smoking in Nashville's bars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Playing in Music City is a dream for many musicians, but artists with Musicians for a Smoke Free Tennessee say gigs in Nashville bars sometimes come with a price. “Playing music in a smoke-filled bar has always been a nightmare for me, I lose my...
Tennessee couple goes viral after using Olive Garden for Italy themed engagement photos

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee couple's engagement photos are going viral for their creative way of using a chain restaurant to create a European atmosphere. Cookeville couple Carlsey and soon to be husband Caden have been together for nearly three years. The couple got engaged in July and plan to get married in October, so they decided to get a photographer to have engagement photos taken.
