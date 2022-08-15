Weather: Sunny start to the week

An area of high pressure that allowed for an immense amount of sunshine over the weekend is now beginning to pull out to sea, but it will still be able to provide one more nice day of weather albeit with a stray shower chance. This morning, that high pressure resides just off the New England coast. It has resulted in mostly clear skies, light north winds, and comfortable temperatures in the 40s/50s.

The afternoon will feature partly to mostly sunny skies alongside highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s. There’s also a slight chance for a stray mountain shower or sprinkle by the afternoon. That threat for any precipitation will dwindle after sunset tonight which is slated for 7:58 PM.

Tuesday, a coastal low begins to zoom up and just off shore of the eastern seaboard. It will mean a slight increase in cloud cover, heat, and humidity. Temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 80s with dew point temperatures climbing back into the 60s. There will be another slight chance for a few showers Tuesday afternoon, so keeping the umbrella on standby wouldn’t be a bad idea tomorrow or Wednesday. Rainfall totals will remain minimal through midweek with less than 1/4″ for much of the North Country and Upper Valley.

