“It’s Not a Game, Illinois”
Illinois State Fairgoers had a chance to put on some virtual reality goggles which are supposed to imitate the effects of having a .08 percent blood alcohol level. That’s too drunk to drive. Participants then attempted tasks which are seemingly simple – if you are sober. “Fatalities are...
Dems rally ahead of GOP Day
Illinois Republicans Thursday will respond to what the Democrats had to say on their day at the fair Wednesday. “Look at who is winning these primaries on the Republican side,” said secretary of state candidate Alexi Giannoulias, a former state treasurer. “They are crazy as hell and are saying and doing the craziest stuff imaginable. My fear is that if these individuals get elected, we will be seeing January 6 on a weekly basis.
Rural bankers seem pessimistic
The Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index fell for the fifth straight month, sinking below growth neutral for a third consecutive month according to the monthly survey of bank CEOs in rural areas of a 10-state region dependent on agriculture and/or energy. That includes Illinois. The region’s overall reading for August...
