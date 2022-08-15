In his years at Florida State, defensive line coach Odell Haggins has seen plenty of talent come through the trenches in Tallahassee. That’s why, when he lauds the FSU defensive line with praise as the Seminoles head into the 2022 season, his words hold extra weight. The defensive line set to take the field this season holds veteran leaders who have been with the program and a couple of rising studs that should see plenty of playing time. Haggins’ defensive line may be one of the best rooms at Florida State, and they’ve been leading by example throughout the fall, making the offensive line better, and making sure the quarterbacks don’t get too comfortable.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO