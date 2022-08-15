Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
Sights, sounds: FSU practice video, August 19
Florida State is in its final days of fall camp, just eight days out from its August 27 season opening matchup vs. the Duquesne Dukes inside Doak Campbell Stadium. As it goes through those last steps of camp, an emphasis is being placed on maintaining the effort and intensity that’s been on display throughout these last few weeks. The Seminoles are tired, worn down and feeling the fatigue of an intense period of work, but head coach Mike Norvell has still been complimentary of the fight they’ve still displayed.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: Who is FSU’s best player?
Three takeaways from Thursday’s practice as FSU transitions away from camp mode to game prep mode. Yesterday’s practice was about performing through fatigue. Amari Gainer and Alex Mastramanno met with the media yesterday. Earlier in camp Mike Norvell said that he liked the identity of his team; now...
Tomahawk Nation
HC Mike Norvell recaps FSU practice week
Eight days from kickoff, two days until game week. Florida State Seminoles football is approaching the end of camp, putting the final touches on the preseason before fully turning the focus on the Duquesne Dukes. FSU faces off against the FCS program on August 27, part of college football’s “Week...
Tomahawk Nation
No. 1 FSU soccer draws at No. 12 South Carolina
No. 1 Florida State (0-0-1) dueled No. 12 South Carolina (0-0-1) to a scoreless draw tonight in Columbia, SC. The two teams spent most of the first half feeling each other out. The Seminoles played very close to their accustomed possession style keeping the ball away from South Carolina for the first 20-25 minutes of the game.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU HC Mike Norvell offers insight into pre-season camp after Thursday practice
The countdown continues to the kickoff of Florida State Seminoles football season, with just over one week remaining until FSU takes the field vs. the Duquesne Dukes. Florida State has already begun game install, with head coach Mike Norvell saying on Wednesday that the building blocks of game plan prep are being laid.
Tomahawk Nation
3 big things from Friday’s FSU practice
FLORIDA STATE — Today marked the last practice for the Florida State Seminoles heading into a Saturday mock game to prepare for the Duquesne Dukes. It’s been a grind but a productive one, with visible improvement in comparison to where the team was just over three weeks ago.
Tomahawk Nation
Interviews: Amari Gainer, Alex Mastromanno discuss FSU preseason camp
Florida State is putting in the final touches on its preseason, with the last few days of camp featuring a gradual transition into game week prep. The Seminoles kick off the 2022 season on August 27th vs. the Duquesne Dukes, a Week 0 matchup that offers the chance for FSU to start the season with a win for the first time since 2016.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State 2022 Soccer Season Preview
Florida State has experienced a season like no other. It has been a rollercoaster. There were the highs of a third national championship combined with the disappointment of the resignation of perhaps the best coach in the sport. FSU has been a certifiable juggernaut. The record speaks for itself. FSU...
Tomahawk Nation
Lawrance Toafili, Darius Washington, Ryan Fitzgerald talk FSU football preseason
Florida State Seminoles football is in its final days of preseason camp, putting together the final touches on prep work before heading into game week. FSU kicks off its season Week 0 vs. the Duquesne Dukes, a situation that allowed the Seminoles to start camp and begin the process of getting acclimated for the season early.
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: 10 days till FSU football
Florida State Seminoles football is sending out official offer letters to 2023 commits — and they’re quite spiffy:. In case you missed it — our Tomahawk Nation recruiting super-trio Tim Scribble, Josh Pick and NoleThruandThru released an instant reaction podcast on our TN feed breaking down the recent commitment of 2023 defensive back Kenton Kirkland and why he’s better than his current high three-star composite rating, as well as some discussion on FSU’s other recent commit defensive tackle Tavion Gadson and other major Seminoles recruiting topics.
Tomahawk Nation
Defensive line coach Odell Haggins talks FSU trenches
In his years at Florida State, defensive line coach Odell Haggins has seen plenty of talent come through the trenches in Tallahassee. That’s why, when he lauds the FSU defensive line with praise as the Seminoles head into the 2022 season, his words hold extra weight. The defensive line set to take the field this season holds veteran leaders who have been with the program and a couple of rising studs that should see plenty of playing time. Haggins’ defensive line may be one of the best rooms at Florida State, and they’ve been leading by example throughout the fall, making the offensive line better, and making sure the quarterbacks don’t get too comfortable.
Tomahawk Nation
Three takeaways, observations FSU football practice, Aug. 17
FLORIDA STATE — The days are inching closer to kickoff and the Florida State Seminoles are putting in the work. Running backs coach David Johnson arrived at practice jogging with his group, chanting “mindset” in a low tone as they approached the Sod Cemetery and crossed under the archway into the Dunlap Training Facility.
